HENNES & MAURITZ

HENNES & MAURITZ

(HM B)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hennes & Mauritz : H&M Group qualifies for Dow Jones Sustainability Index

0
09/16/2019 | 05:17am EDT
Press release
H&M Group qualifies for Dow Jones Sustainability Index

For the seventh year in a row H&M Group has been included in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. That the group has once again qualified among top 10% of global sustainability leaders is a strong fact-based recognition of its ambitions and efforts. H&M Group is also very pleased to announce that it is included in the Europe Index.

16 Sep, 2019 07:00 CEST

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) combine the experience of an established index provider with the expertise of a specialist in sustainable investing to select the most sustainable companies from across 61 industries.

'H&M Group is proud to once again be included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the Europe Index. This is a strong recognition for our high ambitions on the mission to transform our business and the fashion industry to becoming fully circular, climate positive and a fair partner to all the people around us.'

Anna Gedda, Head of Sustainability H&M Group

The DJSI family of index was launched in 1999 as the first global sustainability benchmark and tracks the stock performance of the world's leading companies in terms of economic, environmental and social criteria.

Read more about the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Share

Disclaimer

H&M - Hennes & Mauritz AB published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 09:16:04 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 231 B
EBIT 2019 16 327 M
Net income 2019 12 789 M
Debt 2019 10 724 M
Yield 2019 4,96%
P/E ratio 2019 24,6x
P/E ratio 2020 23,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,41x
EV / Sales2020 1,36x
Capitalization 315 B
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ
Duration : Period :
Hennes & Mauritz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 153,79  SEK
Last Close Price 190,24  SEK
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target -19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl-Johan Persson Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Persson Chairman
Jyrki Tervonen Chief Financial Officer
Morten Halvorsen Head-Information Technology
Anders Gunnar Dahlvig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ50.96%32 782
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL20.40%92 790
KERING13.85%64 876
FAST RETAILING CO LTD19.43%61 005
ROSS STORES31.17%39 476
ZALANDO103.65%12 528
