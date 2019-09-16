Hennes & Mauritz : H&M Group qualifies for Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Press release

For the seventh year in a row H&M Group has been included in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. That the group has once again qualified among top 10% of global sustainability leaders is a strong fact-based recognition of its ambitions and efforts. H&M Group is also very pleased to announce that it is included in the Europe Index.

16 Sep, 2019 07:00 CEST

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) combine the experience of an established index provider with the expertise of a specialist in sustainable investing to select the most sustainable companies from across 61 industries.

'H&M Group is proud to once again be included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the Europe Index. This is a strong recognition for our high ambitions on the mission to transform our business and the fashion industry to becoming fully circular, climate positive and a fair partner to all the people around us.'

Anna Gedda, Head of Sustainability H&M Group

The DJSI family of index was launched in 1999 as the first global sustainability benchmark and tracks the stock performance of the world's leading companies in terms of economic, environmental and social criteria.



