Hennes & Mauritz : H&M HOME announces design collaboration with Jonathan Adler

10/29/2019 | 10:37am EDT
Press release
H&M HOME announces design collaboration with Jonathan Adler

Sharing a mutual love of a personality-driven and well-designed home, we're thrilled to announce that our first-ever design collaboration is with the American designer, potter and author Jonathan Adler.
The collection includes a range of bold and irreverent decorative items such as sculptures, vases, trays and boxes, and also mugs, candles, cushions and a throw. With bright colours, vivid patterns and bold accents, this is a collaboration that encourages customers to live glamorously. The Jonathan Adler and H&M HOME collection will be in selected stores and online at hm.com beginning November 14.

29 Oct, 2019 10:17 CET
'It has been a dream to work with H&M HOME. I hope people enjoy the collection as much as I enjoyed designing it (but more than anything I hope that I can now call myself an honorary Swede)!'

Jonathan Adler.

Known for his modern, glamorous aesthetic - with a whisper of irreverence - Jonathan established his company in New York City in 1993. The brand's manifesto underlies everything Jonathan designs: 'We believe colours can't clash;' 'We believe minimalism is a bummer;' and, above all, 'If your heirs won't fight over it, we won't make it.' Tapping into Jonathan's belief that your home should make you happy, the Jonathan Adler and H&M HOME collaboration focuses on the social areas of the living room and lounge, with the campaign images shot in Adler's inspirational New York City home.

'Our first design collaboration is a wonderful opportunity to continue championing personal style in the home and we could not have found a better partner than Jonathan Adler. His boundless energy and passion for irreverence is infused in every piece of this collection and we're so excited to be offering our customers a glimpse into the Jonathan Adler world.'

Evelina Kravaev Söderberg, H&M HOME's Head of Design and Creative.

H&M - Hennes & Mauritz AB published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 14:36:04 UTC
