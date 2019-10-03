Log in
Hennes & Mauritz : H&M Net Profit Beats Forecasts with Well-Received Collections, Fewer Markdowns

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Hennes & Mauritz AB (HM-B.SK) Thursday posted a forecast-beating rise in third-quarter net profit as new collections and fewer markdowns helped offset higher costs from turnaround efforts.

The Swedish fashion retailer posted a net profit of 3.86 billion Swedish kronor ($391 million) for the quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with SEK3.1 billion a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected a profit of SEK3.76 billion.

Sales rose to SEK62.57 billion from SEK55.82 billion, as previously announced, while net sales in September are estimated to have increased by 8% on the year in local currencies.

"Well-received summer collections and increased market share show that we are on the right track with our transformation work to meet customers' ever-increasing expectations," said Chief Executive Karl-Johan Persson.

"The continued development of more full-price sales and reduced markdowns contributed to a 26 percent increase in operating profit in the third quarter, all while maintaining a high level of activity in our transformation work."

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

