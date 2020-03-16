Hennes & Mauritz : H&M Reviews Operations Amid Widespread Store Closures

Log in
03/16/2020 | 03:45am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB (HM-B.SK) said Monday that sales in its fiscal first quarter grew 8% on the year, beating expectations, but cautioned that it is evaluating all of its activities to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus amid widespread store closures.

Sales in the quarter ended Feb. 29 rose to 54.95 billion Swedish kronor ($5.66 billion). A FactSet poll of analysts expected SEK54.84 billion.

The retailer said sales in local currencies increased by 5% year-on-year.

H&M said that between Dec. 1 and Jan. 23, sales in China increased by 27% in local currency, but demand then decreased significantly as a result of the rapid development of the virus and sales in China fell 24% in the quarter as a whole.

At its peak, 334 of the group's 518 stores in China were closed in February.

Excluding China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Macau, Japan and Taiwan, H&M group sales in the quarter increased by 7% in local currencies, it said.

So far in March sales have been hurt mainly in Europe as a consequence of the continued spread of the virus. All of the group's stores have been temporarily closed in Italy for the past few days and over the weekend all stores were also closed temporarily in Poland, Spain, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Belgium, France and partly in Greece.

All of the group's stores in Austria, Luxembourg, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Slovenia and Kazakhstan are closing from Monday, it said, but in China sales have gradually started to recover as the situation in the country improves.

"While the H&M group's transformation work continues at full speed, all activities in the company are now being carefully evaluated including from a cost and risk perspective so as to be able to mitigate the negative effects associated with the virus as far as possible," H&M said in a statement.

"Further information will be provided when the interim report for 1Q is published on 3 April."

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 242 B
EBIT 2020 20 018 M
Net income 2020 14 484 M
Debt 2020 76 196 M
Yield 2020 7,18%
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,23x
EV / Sales2021 1,16x
Capitalization 222 B
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ
Duration : Period :
Hennes & Mauritz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 179,07  SEK
Last Close Price 134,02  SEK
Spread / Highest target 78,3%
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl-Johan Erling Persson Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Persson Chairman
Helena Helmersson Chief Operating Officer
Jyrki Tervonen Chief Financial Officer
Joel Ankarberg Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ-29.64%22 690
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-32.27%73 474
KERING-30.79%56 077
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.4.38%44 007
ROSS STORES, INC.-20.26%33 315
ZALANDO SE-28.97%8 838
