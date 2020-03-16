Hennes & Mauritz : H&M Reviews Operations Amid Widespread Store Closures

By Dominic Chopping



STOCKHOLM--Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB (HM-B.SK) said Monday that sales in its fiscal first quarter grew 8% on the year, beating expectations, but cautioned that it is evaluating all of its activities to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus amid widespread store closures.

Sales in the quarter ended Feb. 29 rose to 54.95 billion Swedish kronor ($5.66 billion). A FactSet poll of analysts expected SEK54.84 billion.

The retailer said sales in local currencies increased by 5% year-on-year.

H&M said that between Dec. 1 and Jan. 23, sales in China increased by 27% in local currency, but demand then decreased significantly as a result of the rapid development of the virus and sales in China fell 24% in the quarter as a whole.

At its peak, 334 of the group's 518 stores in China were closed in February.

Excluding China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Macau, Japan and Taiwan, H&M group sales in the quarter increased by 7% in local currencies, it said.

So far in March sales have been hurt mainly in Europe as a consequence of the continued spread of the virus. All of the group's stores have been temporarily closed in Italy for the past few days and over the weekend all stores were also closed temporarily in Poland, Spain, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Belgium, France and partly in Greece.

All of the group's stores in Austria, Luxembourg, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Slovenia and Kazakhstan are closing from Monday, it said, but in China sales have gradually started to recover as the situation in the country improves.

"While the H&M group's transformation work continues at full speed, all activities in the company are now being carefully evaluated including from a cost and risk perspective so as to be able to mitigate the negative effects associated with the virus as far as possible," H&M said in a statement.

"Further information will be provided when the interim report for 1Q is published on 3 April."

