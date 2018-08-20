Log in
Hennes & Mauritz : H&M STUDIO MEN PRESENTS A/W18 “ATHLETIC PREP” COLLECTION

08/20/2018 | 10:11am CEST

Traditional menswear classics and preppy staples are subject to a series of slick contemporary and rebellious punk revisions. Authentic retro duffel coats, cropped tartan puffer jackets, and corduroy-collared, recycled-wool western jackets define the outerwear mood. Chunky cord slacks in a crisp navy cut make a neat pairing with the varsity letter pullover, as well as the campus sweater featuring an authentic Harvard University shield emblem. A chunky wool argyle beanie comprises the finishing touch.

'For this autumn collection, we wanted to combine the signature H&M Studio Men sportswear-oriented mentality with a traditional preppy aesthetic to offer a roster of authentic menswear classics, in premium fabrics, that will surprise our customer thanks to subtle, modern twists,'

Adam Gauffin, Concept Designer at H&M Studio Men

The collection, which comprises clothing, shoes and accessories, will be available to buy online and in selected stores from 6 September.

About H&M Studio
H&M Studio is H&M's key seasonal line of elevated fashion essentials. Devised by a dedicated design team, it offers a limited-edition collection of fashion-led, statement pieces that play into the key themes and trends of the season. The collection will be available in 200 stores and online at hm.com.

Disclaimer

H&M - Hennes & Mauritz AB published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 08:10:05 UTC
