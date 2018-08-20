Hennes & Mauritz : H&M STUDIO PRESENTS A/W18 “NEO NOIR CHIC” COLLECTION

Fifties movie icons, with their era-defining looks, provide further nostalgic stimulus, yielding precise, sculpting wool dresses and nipped-in coated cotton trench coats as well as indigo precision denim jackets, sturdy turn-up jeans and a grunge-infused viscose-silk suit. Cosy, hairy cropped knits and elegant neck-tie blouses are equally key pieces.

'With H&M Studio, we love the play between the feminine and masculine and this year we added a 50's twist - there are ultra-feminine options combined with mannish details and super-classic pieces that invite you to create your own distinctive look,'

Pernilla Wohlfahrt, H&M's Design Director

The collection, which comprises clothing, shoes and accessories, will be available to buy online and in selected stores from 6 September.

About H&M Studio

H&M Studio is H&M's key seasonal line of elevated fashion essentials. Devised by a dedicated design team, it offers a limited-edition collection of fashion-led, statement pieces that play into the key themes and trends of the season. The collection will be available in 200 stores and online at hm.com.