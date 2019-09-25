Log in
Hennes & Mauritz : H&M Says Industry-Wide Action Needed to Address Climate Change

09/25/2019 | 03:14pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Fast-fashion retailer H&M Group on Wednesday said companies in the fashion industry need to transform business practices and "take a stand and act on their impact on climate."

"As climate crisis is not something a company can address on its own, especially when we share complex global supply chains, industry-wide collaboration within policy makers, business, investors and academia plays a critical role," H&M said.

Citing a report from the U.K.'s Ellen MacArthur Foundation, H&M said strategies such as energy efficiency and transition aren't enough, as they address only 55% of the industry's total emissions. The remainder "comes from how we manage land, produce and consume products. That is why applying circular economy solutions go hand in hand with taking action on business impact on the climate," the company said.

"The fashion industry will not exist in the future if we continue producing and using fashion in the same way. Climate crisis requires us to take great steps to transform our whole industry. This report clearly shows how shifting to a circular economy and treating waste as a resource enable us to drastically reduce our footprint and reach our goal to become climate positive," says Anna Gedda, Head of Sustainability H&M Group.

H&M said it was near to its goal of using only renewable electricity it its own operations, and also close to its goal of reducing energy used per square meter by 25% before 2030.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

EPS Revisions
