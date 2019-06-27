Log in
Hennes & Mauritz : H&M Shares Surge as Summer Collections Boost Sales -- Update

06/27/2019 | 05:01am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Shares in Hennes & Mauritz AB (HM-B.SK) jumped 10% in early trade Thursday after the fashion retailer said its summer collections are proving popular, with June sales growing strongly.

The Swedish company posted a 1.5% drop in fiscal second quarter net profit to 4.57 billion Swedish kronor ($492.6 million). Analysts polled by FactSet had expected a profit of SEK4.62 billion.

As previously announced, sales rose 11% to SEK57.47 billion, but it was the popularity of the company's summer collection that investors cheered Thursday, with H&M saying the seasonal range had "got off to a very good start," with net sales in June rising 12% on the year.

At 0840 GMT shares were up 9.2% at SEK158.5.

Stockholm-based H&M is in the midst of a major shift toward online sales and improved logistics as fewer shoppers visit its physical stores while at the same time grappling with overstocking that has previously prompted hefty clearance sales at lower margins.

It said Thursday that a stronger range of products and continuing improvements in buying and logistics saw markdowns in relation to sales decrease by around 1 percentage point on the year and the company guided for a further 1.5 percentage-point drop in the third quarter.

Costs increased by SEK2.73 billion in the quarter, mainly due to its store and online expansion and its investments in areas such as artificial intelligence, technology, logistics and H&M's customer-loyalty program.

"Our transformation work in response to the rapid shift in fashion retail is continuing at full speed," said Chief Executive Karl-Johan Persson.

"While the costs of this have held back profitability in the short term, we remain convinced that our focus on meeting customers' increased expectations will contribute to a gradual increase in profitability and to long-term positive development for the H&M group."

Work is continuing at full speed to roll out its online offering globally, with Thailand, Indonesia and Egypt scheduled to become new H&M online markets via franchise during the second half of 2019. At the same time, H&M will also be launched on Indian ecommerce platform Myntra and & Other Stories will be launched on Tmall in China.

As a result of accelerating its adaptation to customers' changed shopping patterns, H&M said it has revised the number of new stores downwards in favor of more digital investments. The net addition of new stores for full-year 2019 will now be around 130, which is 45 fewer than previously guided.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; @domchopping @WSJNordics

