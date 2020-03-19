Log in
Hennes & Mauritz : H&M issues notice of temporary lay-offs to 2,000 staff in Norway - DN

03/19/2020 | 02:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: H&M shop is seen in the Oslo City shopping center in Oslo

Swedish retailer H&M has sent notice of temporary lay-offs to 2,000 employees in Norway due to the coronavirus outbreak, Norwegian business daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Thursday, citing the head of the Norwegian business.

H&M was not planning to close stores in the two country, it added.

H&M was not immediately available for comment.

(This story removes reference to Iceland.)

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

