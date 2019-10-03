Log in
Hennes & Mauritz : H&M posts first quarterly profit rise in over two years

10/03/2019 | 02:56am EDT
Logo of H&M is seen in a display window of a store in Zurich

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Thursday its first quarterly rise in pretax profit in over two years and said efforts to meet rapid changes in its industry were on track.

H&M has been spending heavily on reviving its business in the face of years of falling profits and growing inventories due to slowing sales at its core brand's stores amid tougher competition and changing shopping habits.

Its shares have spiked 46% this year, and 58% from the 13-year low seen in 2018, on hopes it is getting back on track. But they are still at just half of their 2015 record level.

Pretax profit in the June through August period beat expectations, growing to 5.0 billion crowns ($507 million) from a year-ago 4.01 billion. Analysts had on average forecast a rise to 4.93 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv data.

The increase was the Swedish group's first since the second quarter of 2017. Profit growth was helped by accelerating sales growth on the back of strong demand for summer collections and market share gains.

"The continued development of more full-price sales and reduced markdowns contributed to a 26% increase in operating profit in the third quarter, all while maintaining a high level of activity in our transformation work," CEO Karl-Johan Persson said in a statement.

The operating profit margin rose to 8.0% from 7.1%.

Inventories increased 9% to 42.0 billion crowns at the end of the third quarter, equivalent to 18.5% of sales. However, H&M said that measured in local currencies, they shrank by 1% while the composition of the stock had kept improving.

Markdowns decreased for a fourth straight quarter, by 2 percentage point in relation to sales. H&M had in June predicted a 1.5 percentage point decrease. The company broke habit by not providing an outlook for markdowns in the current quarter.

H&M said sales in September, the first month of its fourth quarter, grew 8% in local currencies.

($1 = 9.8736 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 232 B
EBIT 2019 16 440 M
Net income 2019 12 825 M
Debt 2019 10 859 M
Yield 2019 5,11%
P/E ratio 2019 23,8x
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,36x
EV / Sales2020 1,32x
Capitalization 305 B
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ
Duration : Period :
Hennes & Mauritz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 154,83  SEK
Last Close Price 184,44  SEK
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target -16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl-Johan Erling Göran Persson Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Persson Chairman
Helena Helmersson Chief Operating Officer
Jyrki Tervonen Chief Financial Officer
Joel Ankarberg Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ46.36%32 143
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.22.10%96 423
KERING5.95%63 736
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.17.86%60 624
ROSS STORES29.24%39 736
ZALANDO81.02%11 353
