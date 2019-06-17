Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Hennes & Mauritz    HM B   SE0000106270

HENNES & MAURITZ

(HM B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hennes & Mauritz : H&M's local-currency sales rise for fourth straight quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 03:03am EDT
A logo is reflected in the window as it hangs outside the H&M store on Oxford Street in London

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Monday local-currency sales growth in line with expectations for its fiscal second quarter and said customer satisfaction was improving.

H&M has seen profits shrink and inventories rise in recent years as its core brand has struggled to keep up with the online shift and tougher competition, as well as to react fast enough to demand swings.

While investing heavily in logistics, digital technology and store concepts, and reviewing its mix of stores and brands, H&M has not fully convinced investors it is back on track and shares are still little above the 13-year lows seen in 2018.

It said on Monday local-currency sales including VAT in the March-May period increased 6% from a year earlier, matching the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

That was the fourth straight quarter with rising local-currency sales.

"The rapid changes in the fashion industry continue and we can see that our own transformation work is taking us in the right direction, although hard work and many challenges still remain," the group said.

"As customer satisfaction and sales increase, we have intensified our transformation work even further," it said.

H&M, whose main rival is market leader Inditex , said in a statement net sales excluding VAT were up 11% at 57.5 billion crowns (4.8 billion pounds) in the quarter, just beating expectations for a 10% rise.

H&M is due to publish its full second-quarter earnings report on June 27.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Johannes Hellstrom and Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HENNES & MAURITZ -2.23% 150.36 Delayed Quote.22.23%
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL -0.44% 25 End-of-day quote.11.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HENNES & MAURITZ
03:03aHENNES & MAURITZ : H&M's local-currency sales rise for fourth straight quarter
RE
02:30aHENNES & MAURITZ : Second Quarter Sales Rose 11%
DJ
02:01aHENNES & MAURITZ : The H&M group's sales development in the second quarter 2019
AQ
06/12H & M HENNES & MAURITZ AB : half-yearly sales release
05/13HENNES & MAURITZ : Fast fashion goes out of style
AQ
05/13HENNES & MAURITZ : Fashion Companies Rethink Cashmere
DJ
05/08HENNES & MAURITZ : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/07HENNES & MAURITZ : Information from the 2019 AGM of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
AQ
05/02HENNES & MAURITZ : H&m discontinues catalogue business
PU
05/02HENNES & MAURITZ : Botany Town Centre opens first stage of $78 million developme..
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 226 B
EBIT 2019 16 041 M
Net income 2019 12 602 M
Debt 2019 11 490 M
Yield 2019 6,22%
P/E ratio 2019 19,73
P/E ratio 2020 18,50
EV / Sales 2019 1,02x
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capitalization 218 B
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ
Duration : Period :
Hennes & Mauritz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 134  SEK
Spread / Average Target -10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl-Johan Persson Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Persson Chairman
Jyrki Tervonen Chief Financial Officer
Morten Halvorsen Head-Information Technology
Anders Gunnar Dahlvig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ22.23%22 236
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL11.86%85 676
KERING18.19%66 295
FAST RETAILING CO LTD22.11%62 009
ROSS STORES21.36%33 819
ZALANDO68.40%10 077
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About