Hennes & Mauritz : H&M's local-currency sales rise for third straight quarter

0
03/15/2019 | 04:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo is reflected in the window as it hangs outside the H&M store on Oxford Street in London

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, posted on Friday local-currency sales growth for its fiscal first quarter that matched analysts' forecasts, while net sales were slightly higher than expected.

Local-currency sales including VAT in the December-February period rose 4 percent from a year earlier, in line with the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

That was the third straight quarter with rising local-currency sales.

H&M, whose main rival is market leader Inditex, said in a statement net sales excluding VAT were up 10 percent to 51.0 billion crowns (£4.15 billion) versus expectations for an 8.0 percent rise to 49.9 billion.

H&M, which is due to publish its full first-quarter earnings report on March 29, did not comment on the figures.

H&M has seen profits shrink and inventories bank up in recent years due to slowing footfall at its core brand's stores in the face of a shift online and mounting competition, as well as difficulties in reacting fast enough to demand swings.

H&M is investing heavily in logistics, digital technology and store concepts, and is reviewing its mix of stores and brands, but analysts have not been convinced the company is back on track.

Inditex, the owner of Zara, has outperformed rivals for years but investors have started to fret about slowing sales growth at the group. It reported this week sales growth of 7 percent for February and the first week of March, the start of its fiscal first quarter.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 220 B
EBIT 2019 15 779 M
Net income 2019 12 589 M
Debt 2019 11 172 M
Yield 2019 6,20%
P/E ratio 2019 19,06
P/E ratio 2020 18,07
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
Capitalization 209 B
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ
Duration : Period :
Hennes & Mauritz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 125  SEK
Spread / Average Target -13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl-Johan Persson Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Persson Chairman
Jyrki Tervonen Chief Financial Officer
Morten Halvorsen Head-Information Technology
Anders Gunnar Dahlvig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ13.51%22 479
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE22.23%177 492
VF CORPORATION19.06%33 646
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.18.56%19 253
MONCLER24.75%10 440
RALPH LAUREN CORP17.47%9 567
