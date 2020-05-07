Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Hennes & Mauritz    HM B   SE0000106270

HENNES & MAURITZ

(HM B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 05/07 06:47:29 am
128.675 SEK   +1.32%
06:32aHENNES & MAURITZ : H&M's sales tumble, stockpiles grow in March to May
RE
05/05PANDORA A/S : Shares in jewellery maker Pandora rise after encouraging Q1
RE
05/04H&M : Downgraded to Neutral by RBC
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hennes & Mauritz : H&M's sales tumble, stockpiles grow in March to May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 06:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: H&M logo is seen on a shop in Riga

H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, said local currency sales had tumbled 57% since the start of March compared with a year ago as the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns kept most of its stores closed.

Online sales grew 32%, it said in a statement on Thursday, covering the trading period from March 1-May 6.

H&M warned on April 3 it would make its first quarterly loss in many decades in March-May, its fiscal second quarter.

It has started to gradually reopen stores from late last month but 3,050 or 60% remain temporarily closed.

"In those markets that have begun to open up, trade in the stores has initially been muted," it said on Thursday in a statement ahead of its annual general meeting later in the day.

H&M said its inventories of unsold goods had grown to just above 41 billion Swedish crowns ($4.2 billion) at the end of April, from 37.2 billion at the end of February and 40 billion a year earlier.

It had flagged last month that stocks would temporarily grow due to the sudden drop in demand linked to the pandemic.

"Costs for markdowns are expected to decrease in absolute figures in the second quarter compared with the second quarter of 2019, but since sales will be significantly lower the markdowns are expected to have a negative effect on the gross margin of 2-4 percentage points," it said on Thursday.

H&M's shares were up 1.9% at 1000 GMT, having been slightly higher earlier in the day. Germany, its single-biggest market, on Wednesday announced steps to ease its lockdown.

In Germany, sales were down 46% so far in the second quarter, while in second-biggest market the United States they were down 71%, the group said.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Niklas Pollard, editing by Helena Soderpalm and Keith Weir)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HENNES & MAURITZ 1.46% 128.8 Delayed Quote.-33.33%
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. 1.46% 22.22 End-of-day quote.1.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HENNES & MAURITZ
06:32aHENNES & MAURITZ : H&M's sales tumble, stockpiles grow in March to May
RE
05/05PANDORA A/S : Shares in jewellery maker Pandora rise after encouraging Q1
RE
05/04H&M : Downgraded to Neutral by RBC
MD
04/30Service with a (masked) smile as Germany reopens stores
RE
04/28HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M set to permanently close eight shops in Italy
RE
04/23H&M : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
MD
04/22Global garment industry calls for support for manufacturers
RE
04/15H&M : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
04/09HENNES & MAURITZ : Uniqlo owner slashes profit outlook, global ambitions hit by ..
RE
04/08HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M borrows 980 million euros to boost liquidity buffer amid ..
RE
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 203 B
EBIT 2020 8 304 M
Net income 2020 6 569 M
Debt 2020 67 706 M
Yield 2020 2,63%
P/E ratio 2020 32,5x
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,37x
EV / Sales2021 1,16x
Capitalization 210 B
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ
Duration : Period :
Hennes & Mauritz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 139,43  SEK
Last Close Price 127,00  SEK
Spread / Highest target 53,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl-Johan Erling Persson Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Persson Chairman
Helena Helmersson Chief Operating Officer
Jyrki Tervonen Chief Financial Officer
Joel Ankarberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ-33.33%21 341
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.1.51%74 751
KERING-25.92%58 539
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-0.80%48 690
ROSS STORES, INC.-23.67%31 580
ZALANDO SE6.24%12 895
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group