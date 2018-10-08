Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Hennes & Mauritz    HM B   SE0000106270

HENNES & MAURITZ (HM B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hennes & Mauritz : H&M takes stake in Swedish fintech firm Klarna - FT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 07:41am CEST

(Reuters) - Fashion chain H&M is acquiring a stake in Swedish fintech company Klarna, the Financial Times reported.

The world's second-largest clothes retailer is paying SEK 185 million (15.6 million pounds) for a stake of less than 1 percent in Klarna, which is issuing new shares to H&M, people involved in the transaction told FT. https://on.ft.com/2Ofr8gF

The deal will start in 14 European countries, starting with the U.K. and Sweden, but has the scope to expand to the U.S. and Asia, according to Klarna, the FT reported. 

The deal promises to simplify H&M's returns and delivery processes which has been a source of frustration to many customers as well as combining its in-store, online and mobile payments, the newspaper added.

Klarna Chief Executive Sebastian Siemiatkowski told the Financial Times that the deal would be the company's largest partnership following similar deals with UK retailer Asos and furniture giant Ikea.

Traditional retailers like H&M have been facing increased competition in the online fashion market from e-commerce giants like Amazon.com Inc.

H&M and Klarna were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -1.04% 1889.65 Delayed Quote.61.58%
HENNES & MAURITZ 0.42% 168.98 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HENNES & MAURITZ
07:41aHENNES & MAURITZ : H&M takes stake in Swedish fintech firm Klarna - FT
RE
10/04Zalando expands beauty offer to men, and two new countries
RE
09/28HENNES & MAURITZ : H&m india sales growth slows, but still among best in apparel..
AQ
09/27H&M boosted by reassurance on pricing, new collections
RE
09/27HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M brushes off profit drop, reassures investors
AQ
09/27HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M brushes off profit drop, reassures investors
AQ
09/27H&M boosted by reassurance on pricing, new collections
RE
09/27HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M Quantifies Logistics Problems, Sees Flat Markdowns -- Ear..
DJ
09/27HENNES & MAURITZ : H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB Nine-month report
PU
09/27HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M 3Q Profit Fell 19% on Higher Online, Logistics Costs as T..
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/27Hennes & Mauritz reports Q3 results 
09/19FASHION PLUS ECOMMERCE : British Company Farfetch Goes Public 
09/17H&M reports Q3 sales development 
09/12Inditex impresses with first half results 
08/09INDITEX : A Deep Dive Into Fast Fashion 
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 210 B
EBIT 2018 17 027 M
Net income 2018 13 513 M
Debt 2018 8 318 M
Yield 2018 5,27%
P/E ratio 2018 20,73
P/E ratio 2019 20,21
EV / Sales 2018 1,21x
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
Capitalization 247 B
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ
Duration : Period :
Hennes & Mauritz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 135  SEK
Spread / Average Target -20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl-Johan Persson Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Persson Chairman
Jyrki Tervonen Chief Financial Officer
Morten Halvorsen Head-Information Technology
Anders Gunnar Dahlvig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ-0.19%27 233
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE16.63%166 551
VF CORPORATION23.61%36 264
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.95.75%20 364
MONCLER40.49%10 650
RALPH LAUREN CORP21.96%10 260
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.