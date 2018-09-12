Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Hennes & Mauritz    HM B   SE0000106270

HENNES & MAURITZ (HM B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hennes & Mauritz : Korean-American Pop Phenomena Tiffany Young Stars in H&M’s Autumn 2018 Divided Music Campaign

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 09:48am CEST

By teaming up with Tiffany Young, H&M continues its commitment to supporting and empowering emerging music talent. After ten years with Girls' Generation - one of the most successful K-pop groups ever - the Korean-American singer/songwriter is now making her mark as a solo artist in the US and beyond. 'I wanted to start writing and create on my own terms,' says Tiffany of the move back home to California. The H&M campaign film will feature Tiffany's new single, Teach You, which is to be released just ahead of the H&M Divided Music capsule collection.

'I'm so happy to be a part of this. To be back in America and seeing an Asian-American in this H&M campaign really means a lot to me. I hope anybody who sees my pictures in the stores or on social media will be like, cool, I can be like that, or that's inspiring. Because representation does matter,'

says Tiffany Young.

As the face of H&M Divided Music, Tiffany can be seen in classic autumnal pieces that are cosy, casual and feminine all at the same time. Rich and warm colours are mixed with fresh pastels, while oversized knits and faux shearling jackets are set against plush velvet and crisp denim. A-line skirts, straight-leg jeans and puffer jackets also feature, their distinctive silhouettes adding to the strong, confident look. The overall vibe is easy-going, modern and irresistible - the ultimate autumn pieces to update your wardrobe.

'We're thrilled to have Tiffany as the new face of H&M Divided Music. The campaign was all about new adventures and with Tiffany in the beginning of her solo career, it was such a wonderful fit. She's also a natural in front of the camera, and she really made the cosy autumnal pieces come alive,' says Emily Björkeheim, H&M's Head of Design Divided.

For more images, please visit H&M Image Gallery.

Disclaimer

H&M - Hennes & Mauritz AB published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 07:47:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HENNES & MAURITZ
10:27aHENNES & MAURITZ : Zara owner Inditex lifts sales forecasts on warm autumn range..
RE
09:48aHENNES & MAURITZ : Korean-American Pop Phenomena Tiffany Young Stars in H&M&rsqu..
PU
09/10HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M debuts Conscious Exclusive collection for Autumn/Winter
PU
09/03HENNES & MAURITZ : HM fashion retailer raises turnover in Latvia by 14.2% in FY
AQ
08/29HENNES & MAURITZ : Retailer's flagship store ready to opens its doors
AQ
08/29HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M Foundation puts 1M and coaching program on the table for..
AQ
08/27HENNES & MAURITZ : The ‘cost’ of racial discrimination in South Afri..
AQ
08/24Sales at Gap brand stores worsen, shares fall
RE
08/22HENNES & MAURITZ : Nike stores closed in South Africa amid outcry over racist we..
RE
08/22HENNES & MAURITZ : Nike stores closed in South Africa amid outcry over racist we..
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09INDITEX : A Deep Dive Into Fast Fashion 
06/28H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (HNNMY) CEO Karl-Johan Persson on Q2 2018 Results -.. 
06/28Hennes & Mauritz AB ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
06/28More on Hennes & Mauritz Q2 results 
06/28Hennes & Mauritz reports Q2 results 
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 207 B
EBIT 2018 17 245 M
Net income 2018 13 735 M
Debt 2018 6 757 M
Yield 2018 7,23%
P/E ratio 2018 14,81
P/E ratio 2019 14,77
EV / Sales 2018 0,89x
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capitalization 177 B
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ
Duration : Period :
Hennes & Mauritz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 117  SEK
Spread / Average Target -3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl-Johan Persson Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Persson Chairman
Jyrki Tervonen Chief Financial Officer
Morten Halvorsen Head-Information Technology
Anders Gunnar Dahlvig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ-28.33%19 578
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE15.71%166 946
VF CORPORATION21.73%35 713
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.94.97%20 400
MONCLER44.21%11 170
RALPH LAUREN CORP26.89%10 800
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.