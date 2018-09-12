Hennes & Mauritz : Korean-American Pop Phenomena Tiffany Young Stars in H&M’s Autumn 2018 Divided Music Campaign

By teaming up with Tiffany Young, H&M continues its commitment to supporting and empowering emerging music talent. After ten years with Girls' Generation - one of the most successful K-pop groups ever - the Korean-American singer/songwriter is now making her mark as a solo artist in the US and beyond. 'I wanted to start writing and create on my own terms,' says Tiffany of the move back home to California. The H&M campaign film will feature Tiffany's new single, Teach You, which is to be released just ahead of the H&M Divided Music capsule collection.

'I'm so happy to be a part of this. To be back in America and seeing an Asian-American in this H&M campaign really means a lot to me. I hope anybody who sees my pictures in the stores or on social media will be like, cool, I can be like that, or that's inspiring. Because representation does matter,'

says Tiffany Young.

As the face of H&M Divided Music, Tiffany can be seen in classic autumnal pieces that are cosy, casual and feminine all at the same time. Rich and warm colours are mixed with fresh pastels, while oversized knits and faux shearling jackets are set against plush velvet and crisp denim. A-line skirts, straight-leg jeans and puffer jackets also feature, their distinctive silhouettes adding to the strong, confident look. The overall vibe is easy-going, modern and irresistible - the ultimate autumn pieces to update your wardrobe.

'We're thrilled to have Tiffany as the new face of H&M Divided Music. The campaign was all about new adventures and with Tiffany in the beginning of her solo career, it was such a wonderful fit. She's also a natural in front of the camera, and she really made the cosy autumnal pieces come alive,' says Emily Björkeheim, H&M's Head of Design Divided.

