HENNES & MAURITZ

HENNES & MAURITZ

(HM B)
Hennes & Mauritz : Letter to colleagues, customers, partners and friends from H&M Group CEO Helena Helmersson about the Coronavirus.

03/16/2020 | 03:52am EDT
News article
Letter to colleagues, customers, partners and friends from H&M Group CEO Helena Helmersson about the Coronavirus.

The global spread of COVID-19 is affecting people, communities and businesses all over the world. Events of this magnitude naturally lead us to reflect about our place and role in society.

16 Mar, 2020

H&M Group is a global family of people and brands that care deeply about the world we live in. Like many other organisations, we are doing our best to help and play our part in any way we can. While every industry has its own set of unique challenges, we are all in this together, and have to approach this as collectively as possible.

The well-being and safety of our colleagues and customers is naturally our top priority. We are of course listening to local, regional and global authorities, and closely following their advice.

Now, more than ever before, our dedicated colleagues, our values, and our long-term view, will play a very important role in how we handle the current circumstances and the rapid development of the situation.

While we are all affected by this and share many of the same concerns, we are also witnessing a strong sense of coming together and supporting of one another as we deal with the situation day-by-day.

Please stay safe and remain positive.

Helena Helmersson, CEO H&M Group

Disclaimer

H&M - Hennes & Mauritz AB published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 07:51:01 UTC
