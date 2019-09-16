Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Hennes & Mauritz    HM B   SE0000106270

HENNES & MAURITZ

(HM B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hennes & Mauritz : The H&M group's sales development in the third quarter 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 02:18am EDT
Press release
The H&M group's sales development in the third quarter 2019
16 Sep, 2019 08:00 CEST

In the third quarter of 2019, i.e. during the period 1 June 2019 to 31 August 2019, the H&M group's net sales increased by 12 percent and amounted to SEK 62,572 m (55,821). In local currencies, net sales increased by 8 percent.

Well-received summer collections and increased market share confirm that the H&M group is on the right track with its transformation work to meet the customers' ever-increasing expectations. Activity levels related to the transformation work have remained high in the third quarter.

Communication in conjunction with the nine-month report
The nine-month report for 2019, i.e. 1 December 2018 - 31 August 2019, will be published at 08:00 CEST on 3 October 2019. A telephone conference for the financial market and media will be held in English at 09:00 CEST, hosted by CEO Karl-Johan Persson, CFO Jyrki Tervonen and Head of IR Nils Vinge. For login details to the telephone conference please register at hmgroup.com or via this link:

http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/1794716

To book interviews with CEO Karl-Johan Persson and Head of IR Nils Vinge in conjunction with the nine-month report on 3 October, please contact: Kristina Stenvinkel, Communications Director, telephone: +46 8 796 39 08, e-mail: stenvinkel@hm.com.

Karl-Johan Persson, CEO

Share

Disclaimer

H&M - Hennes & Mauritz AB published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 06:16:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HENNES & MAURITZ
02:18aHENNES & MAURITZ : The H&M group's sales development in the third quarter 2019
PU
02:13aHENNES & MAURITZ : H&M's sales grow 8% in third-quarter in local currencies
RE
02:01aHENNES & MAURITZ : The H&M group's sales development in the third quarter 2019
AQ
01:12aHENNES & MAURITZ : H&M Group qualifies for Down Jones Sustainability Index
PU
09/11HENNES & MAURITZ : Zara owner Inditex disappoints on profit margin despite stron..
RE
09/06HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M stops buying leather from Brazil over Amazon fires
AQ
09/05H&M Temporarily Bans Leather From Brazil -- Update
DJ
09/05HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M halts leather purchases from Brazil due to Amazon wildfir..
RE
09/04Share index relegation a sign of the times for once mighty M&S
RE
09/03European fashion brands agree new deal in Bangladesh
RE
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 231 B
EBIT 2019 16 327 M
Net income 2019 12 789 M
Debt 2019 10 724 M
Yield 2019 4,96%
P/E ratio 2019 24,6x
P/E ratio 2020 23,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,41x
EV / Sales2020 1,36x
Capitalization 315 B
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ
Duration : Period :
Hennes & Mauritz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 153,79  SEK
Last Close Price 190,24  SEK
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target -19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl-Johan Persson Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Persson Chairman
Jyrki Tervonen Chief Financial Officer
Morten Halvorsen Head-Information Technology
Anders Gunnar Dahlvig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ50.96%32 782
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL20.40%92 790
KERING13.85%64 876
FAST RETAILING CO LTD19.43%61 005
ROSS STORES31.17%39 476
ZALANDO103.65%12 528
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group