Hennes & Mauritz : The H&M group's sales development in the third quarter 2019

Press release

The H&M group's sales development in the third quarter 2019

16 Sep, 2019 08:00 CEST

In the third quarter of 2019, i.e. during the period 1 June 2019 to 31 August 2019, the H&M group's net sales increased by 12 percent and amounted to SEK 62,572 m (55,821). In local currencies, net sales increased by 8 percent.

Well-received summer collections and increased market share confirm that the H&M group is on the right track with its transformation work to meet the customers' ever-increasing expectations. Activity levels related to the transformation work have remained high in the third quarter.

Communication in conjunction with the nine-month report

The nine-month report for 2019, i.e. 1 December 2018 - 31 August 2019, will be published at 08:00 CEST on 3 October 2019. A telephone conference for the financial market and media will be held in English at 09:00 CEST, hosted by CEO Karl-Johan Persson, CFO Jyrki Tervonen and Head of IR Nils Vinge. For login details to the telephone conference please register at hmgroup.com or via this link:

http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/1794716

To book interviews with CEO Karl-Johan Persson and Head of IR Nils Vinge in conjunction with the nine-month report on 3 October, please contact: Kristina Stenvinkel, Communications Director, telephone: +46 8 796 39 08, e-mail: stenvinkel@hm.com .

Karl-Johan Persson, CEO