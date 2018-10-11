Log in
HENNES & MAURITZ
  Report  
Weekday x Non-Violence Project: a peaceful collaboration

10/11/2018

The new network, dually dubbed Peace Force, is comprised of 9 individuals who in some way or another have been affected by violence (verbal abuse, domestic abuse, cyberbullying, and street/gang violence) and therefore decided to take a stand against it.

The start of their Peace Force work is a campaign with Weekday promoting the initiative, followed by a chance to work closely with the Non-Violence Project to inspire, engage and motivate young people to solve conflicts without violence. Each member has been offered an introduction course/session from NVP, focusing on the importance of a healthy self-esteem and the use of conflict management skills. They also have an opportunity to become certified trainers to schools, sports teams and community centers.

'Since 1993 we have held violence prevention programs around the world, focusing on conflict management, self-esteem building, and non-violence. With Weekday lending us their voice and support, we hope to reach an even broader audience; a young group of aware and active social influencers who can spread our message in new inspiring ways.'

- Blaise Oberson, CEO, The Non-Violence Project Foundation

Along with the goodwill collaboration, a collection inspired by the Non-Violence Project and their work will be launched online and in stores. The main graphic is the 'knotted gun' NVP logo, originally created by Swedish artist Carl Fredrik Reuterswärd, as a tribute to John Lennon who was shot and killed in New York City in 1980. European emergency vehicles influenced the use of colour, which is green, orange and black. The idea of using Peace Force as the main message is the same as creation of the network, the want for streets to be overtaken by a Peace Force instead of a police force.

Check out the collection on Weekday.com

Disclaimer

H&M - Hennes & Mauritz AB published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 08:27:05 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 210 B
EBIT 2018 17 027 M
Net income 2018 13 513 M
Debt 2018 8 318 M
Yield 2018 5,21%
P/E ratio 2018 20,97
P/E ratio 2019 20,45
EV / Sales 2018 1,23x
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
Capitalization 250 B
Managers
NameTitle
Karl-Johan Persson Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Persson Chairman
Jyrki Tervonen Chief Financial Officer
Morten Halvorsen Head-Information Technology
Anders Gunnar Dahlvig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ0.98%27 438
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE8.11%166 101
VF CORPORATION16.54%36 704
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.79.01%19 889
MONCLER36.46%10 472
RALPH LAUREN CORP12.80%10 364
