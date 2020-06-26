Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Hennes & Mauritz AB    HM B   SE0000106270

HENNES & MAURITZ AB

(HM B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 06/26 11:29:46 am
137.95 SEK   -4.89%
04:47pH&M : Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
04:46pH&M : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
12:50pEUROPE : European shares end lower on U.S. virus woes; banks drag
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

H&M : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 04:46pm EDT

JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at SEK 190.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HENNES & MAURITZ AB
04:47pH&M : Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
04:46pH&M : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
12:50pEUROPE : European shares end lower on U.S. virus woes; banks drag
RE
06:11aHENNES & MAURITZ : Pandemic pushes H&M into deep loss, recovery outlook unclear
RE
04:42aH&M : Credit Suisse reiterates its Sell rating
MD
04:41aH&M : RBC remains Neutral
MD
04:41aH&M : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
MD
02:01aHENNES & MAURITZ : H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB Six-month report
AQ
06/23HENNES & MAURITZ AB : half-yearly earnings release
06/22HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M sees sales dip in Q2
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 195 B 20 885 M 20 885 M
Net income 2020 2 098 M 225 M 225 M
Net Debt 2020 58 090 M 6 225 M 6 225 M
P/E ratio 2020 111x
Yield 2020 2,05%
Capitalization 227 B 24 224 M 24 305 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 179 000
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Duration : Period :
Hennes & Mauritz AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 147,48 SEK
Last Close Price 137,05 SEK
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Helena Helmersson Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Karl-Johan Erling Persson Chairman
Jyrki Tervonen Chief Financial Officer
Joel Ankarberg Chief Technology Officer
Anders Gunnar Dahlvig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-23.85%25 722
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-23.69%83 893
KERING SA-18.85%66 634
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-4.46%59 135
ROSS STORES, INC.-27.62%29 994
ZALANDO SE39.18%17 639
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group