Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Hennes & Mauritz AB    HM B   SE0000106270

HENNES & MAURITZ AB

(HM B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hennes & Mauritz : H&M swings to deep loss in second quarter as pandemic weighs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 02:57am EDT
H&M logo is seen on a shop in Riga

Sweden's H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, saw the pandemic pummel it to a slightly deeper than expected loss in the second quarter and said it was ramping up store closures even as trade slowly emerged from lockdown hibernation.

H&M, which had warned in April it would swing into a loss in the three months through May, said it had increased price cuts, which squeezed the gross margin, and warned of a high level of markdowns also in the third quarter.

"Rapid adjustments to product purchasing and buying plans meant that the stock-in-trade was able to be reduced somewhat in the second quarter compared with the previous year," Chief Executive Helena Helmersson said in a statement.

"However, since there is an oversupply of spring products throughout the industry, and the market remains weakened, we expect markdowns in relation to sales to increase again in the third quarter."

Pretax loss was 6.5 billion crowns (£559.4 million) against a year-earlier profit of 5.9 billion. Analysts had on average forecast a 6.4 billion crown loss, according to Refinitiv data.

H&M said sales so far in June were down 25% in local currencies. It had on June 15 reported a 50% drop in second-quarter sales as measures to slow the COVID-19 pandemic slammed the sector.

H&M said 7% of its more than 5,000 stores remained temporarily shut against around 80% at the height of lockdowns. It said it would speed up closures and open fewer new stores this year than previously planned, resulting in a net reduction in stores.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HENNES & MAURITZ AB
02:57aHENNES & MAURITZ : H&M swings to deep loss in second quarter as pandemic weighs
RE
02:01aHENNES & MAURITZ : H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB Six-month report
AQ
06/23HENNES & MAURITZ AB : half-yearly earnings release
06/22HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M sees sales dip in Q2
AQ
06/22H&M : RBC remains Neutral
MD
06/18Online fashion stocks in vogue as coronavirus speeds ecommerce
RE
06/15EUROPE : European shares fall on fears of second coronavirus wave
RE
06/15H&M : UBS remains Neutral
MD
06/15HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M says recovery uneven after March-May sales tumble 50%
RE
06/15H&M : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 195 B 20 927 M 20 927 M
Net income 2020 2 373 M 255 M 255 M
Net Debt 2020 62 774 M 6 740 M 6 740 M
P/E ratio 2020 105x
Yield 2020 1,98%
Capitalization 240 B 25 722 M 25 774 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 179 000
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Duration : Period :
Hennes & Mauritz AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 147,15 SEK
Last Close Price 145,05 SEK
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Helena Helmersson Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Karl-Johan Erling Persson Chairman
Jyrki Tervonen Chief Financial Officer
Joel Ankarberg Chief Technology Officer
Anders Gunnar Dahlvig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-23.85%25 722
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-23.69%83 893
KERING SA-18.85%66 634
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-4.48%59 135
ROSS STORES, INC.-27.62%29 994
ZALANDO SE39.18%17 639
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group