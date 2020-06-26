Log in
HENNES & MAURITZ AB

HENNES & MAURITZ AB

(HM B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 06/26 05:23:07 am
141.425 SEK   -2.50%
05:02aPandemic pushes H&M into first loss in decades
RE
04:56aEUROPE : European shares rise, but set for weekly losses
RE
04:42aH&M : Credit Suisse reiterates its Sell rating
MD
Pandemic pushes H&M into first loss in decades

06/26/2020 | 05:02am EDT
H&M logo is seen on a shop in Riga

By Anna Ringstrom and Niklas Pollard

H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, suffered its first loss in decades in the second quarter and said it would accelerate store closures, although trade has revived as lockdowns ease.

Restrictions to contain the novel coronavirus shuttered stores across the world and piled pressure on fashion giants such as H&M and its main rival and world leader, Zara owner Inditex.

H&M, which in April flagged it expected a second quarter loss, said on Friday it had increased price cuts that squeezed margins, and warned of further markdowns.

It reported a pre-tax loss of 6.5 billion crowns (£559.4 million) against a year-earlier profit of 5.9 billion. Analysts on average forecast a 6.4 billion crown loss, Refinitiv data showed.

H&M shares traded 3% lower in mid-morning trade, taking the year-to-date fall to 26%, as analysts anticipated sales recovery would be gradual.

As the coronavirus kept shoppers at home and eroded spending power, fashion sales dwindled.

So far in June, H&M sales were down 25% in local currencies and earlier this month, the company reported a 50% drop in second-quarter sales.

H&M said 7% of its more than 5,000 stores remained temporarily shut against around 80% at the height of lockdowns.

It said it would accelerate closures and open fewer new stores this year than previously planned.

Chief Executive Helena Helmersson said there was a surplus of spring products across the industry and she expected deeper markdowns in the third quarter, but sales were reviving.

"Our pace of recovery varies greatly between markets, partly because local restrictions differ, but has so far been better than expected," Helmersson said in a statement.

H&M, which has been fighting to end a years-long rise in inventories, slightly reduced stocks in the second quarter.

"Overall, while Q2 is no doubt a dire quarter, we think H&M continued to manage well what they could directly influence," analysts at JPMorgan, which rates H&M 'underweight', said in a research note.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Niklas Pollard; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HENNES & MAURITZ AB -3.03% 140.85 Delayed Quote.-23.85%
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. 0.04% 24 End-of-day quote.-23.69%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 3.49% 97.96 Delayed Quote.-29.73%
Financials
Sales 2020 195 B 20 859 M 20 859 M
Net income 2020 2 373 M 254 M 254 M
Net Debt 2020 62 774 M 6 718 M 6 718 M
P/E ratio 2020 105x
Yield 2020 1,98%
Capitalization 240 B 25 722 M 25 691 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 179 000
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Duration : Period :
Hennes & Mauritz AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 147,15 SEK
Last Close Price 145,05 SEK
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Helena Helmersson Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Karl-Johan Erling Persson Chairman
Jyrki Tervonen Chief Financial Officer
Joel Ankarberg Chief Technology Officer
Anders Gunnar Dahlvig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-23.85%25 722
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-23.69%83 893
KERING SA-18.85%66 634
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-4.48%59 135
ROSS STORES, INC.-27.62%29 994
ZALANDO SE39.18%17 639
