Henry Boot : Purchase of Shares by Employee Benefit Trust

HENRY BOOT PLC
Purchase of Shares by Employee Benefit Trust
Moore Street Securities Limited, the corporate trustee of the Henry Boot PLC Employee Benefit Trust ('the Trust') has today purchased 50,000 Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') in Henry Boot PLC at a price of 289.0 pence per share.
Following this acquisition, 533,309 Ordinary Shares in Henry Boot PLC are held by the Trust, representing 0.40% of the issued share capital of Henry Boot PLC which it uses to satisfy the share requirements of the Company's Long-Term Share Incentive Plan and, occasionally, the Sharesave Plan.
Enquiries:
Darren Littlewood
Group Finance Director
Henry Boot PLC
Tel: 0114 255 5444
Disclaimer
Henry Boot plc published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 16:08:08 UTC