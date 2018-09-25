Log in
Henry Boot : Purchase of Shares by Employee Benefit Trust

09/25/2018 | 06:09pm CEST

HENRY BOOT PLC

Purchase of Shares by Employee Benefit Trust

Moore Street Securities Limited, the corporate trustee of the Henry Boot PLC Employee Benefit Trust ('the Trust') has today purchased 50,000 Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') in Henry Boot PLC at a price of 289.0 pence per share.

Following this acquisition, 533,309 Ordinary Shares in Henry Boot PLC are held by the Trust, representing 0.40% of the issued share capital of Henry Boot PLC which it uses to satisfy the share requirements of the Company's Long-Term Share Incentive Plan and, occasionally, the Sharesave Plan.

Enquiries:

Darren Littlewood

Group Finance Director

Henry Boot PLC

Tel: 0114 255 5444

Disclaimer

Henry Boot plc published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 16:08:08 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 409 M
EBIT 2018 48,9 M
Net income 2018 36,2 M
Debt 2018 26,1 M
Yield 2018 3,13%
P/E ratio 2018 10,77
P/E ratio 2019 10,52
EV / Sales 2018 0,99x
EV / Sales 2019 0,99x
Capitalization 378 M
Technical analysis trends HENRY BOOT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,56  GBP
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Trevor Sutcliffe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edward James Boot Non-Executive Chairman
Darren Louis Littlewood Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Jonathan James Sykes Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Joanne Carolyn Lake Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENRY BOOT PLC-10.97%496
VINCI-4.22%57 170
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-14.79%33 589
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-12.00%25 502
LARSEN & TOUBRO4.59%25 398
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-9.06%24 775
