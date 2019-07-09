Log in
date 2019-07-09

HENRY BOOT PLC

(BOOT)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Henry Boot : Change of Broker

0
07/09/2019 | 09:28am EDT

Henry Boot Plc

('The Group')

Change of Broker

Henry Boot PLC, a company engaged in land promotion, property investment and development, and construction, announces the appointment of Numis Securities and Peel Hunt as joint brokers to the Company with immediate effect.

For further information, please contact:

Henry Boot PLC

John Sutcliffe, Chief Executive Officer

Darren Littlewood, Group Finance Director

Tel: 0114 255 5444

www.henryboot.co.uk

Numis Securities Limited

Joint Corporate Broker

Garry Levin

Tel: 020 7260 1000

Peel Hunt LLP

Joint Corporate Broker

Charles Batten

Tel: 020 7418 8900

Hudson Sandler LLP

Financial PR

Nick Lyon/Wendy Baker

Tel: 020 7796 4133

About Henry Boot PLC

Henry Boot PLC (BOOT.L) was established over 130 years ago and is one of the UK's leading and long-standing property investment and development, land promotion and construction companies. Based in Sheffield, the Group is comprised of the following three segments:

Land Promotion:
Hallam Land Management Limited

Property Investment & Development:

Henry Boot Developments Limited, Stonebridge Homes Limited

Construction:

Henry Boot Construction Limited, Banner Plant Limited, Road Link (A69) Limited

The Group possess a high-quality strategic land portfolio, an enviable reputation in the property development market backed by a substantial investment property portfolio and an expanding, jointly owned, house building business. It has a construction specialism in both the public and private sectors, a growing plant hire business, and generates strong cash flows from its PFI contract through Road Link (A69) Limited.

www.henryboot.co.uk

Disclaimer

Henry Boot plc published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 13:27:05 UTC
