Henry Boot : Change of Broker

Henry Boot Plc
('The Group')
Change of Broker
Henry Boot PLC, a company engaged in land promotion, property investment and development, and construction, announces the appointment of Numis Securities and Peel Hunt as joint brokers to the Company with immediate effect.
For further information, please contact:
Henry Boot PLC
John Sutcliffe, Chief Executive Officer
Darren Littlewood, Group Finance Director
Tel: 0114 255 5444
www.henryboot.co.uk
Numis Securities Limited
Joint Corporate Broker
Garry Levin
Tel: 020 7260 1000
Peel Hunt LLP
Joint Corporate Broker
Charles Batten
Tel: 020 7418 8900
Hudson Sandler LLP
Financial PR
Nick Lyon/Wendy Baker
Tel: 020 7796 4133
About Henry Boot PLC
Henry Boot PLC (BOOT.L) was established over 130 years ago and is one of the UK's leading and long-standing property investment and development, land promotion and construction companies. Based in Sheffield, the Group is comprised of the following three segments:
Land Promotion:
Hallam Land Management Limited
Property Investment & Development:
Henry Boot Developments Limited, Stonebridge Homes Limited
Construction:
Henry Boot Construction Limited, Banner Plant Limited, Road Link (A69) Limited
The Group possess a high-quality strategic land portfolio, an enviable reputation in the property development market backed by a substantial investment property portfolio and an expanding, jointly owned, house building business. It has a construction specialism in both the public and private sectors, a growing plant hire business, and generates strong cash flows from its PFI contract through Road Link (A69) Limited.
www.henryboot.co.uk
