HENRY BOOT PLC

(BOOT)
HENRY BOOT : Purchase of Shares by Employee Benefit Trust
HENRY BOOT : Exercise of LTIP awards
Henry Boot : Purchase of Shares by Employee Benefit Trust

06/07/2019 | 07:18am EDT

HENRY BOOT PLC

Purchase of Shares by Employee Benefit Trust

Moore Street Securities Limited, the corporate trustee of the Henry Boot PLC Employee Benefit Trust ('the Trust') has purchased 30,000 Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') in Henry Boot PLC at a price of 251.5 pence per share on 6 June 2019.

Following this acquisition, 322,214 Ordinary Shares in Henry Boot PLC are held by the Trust, representing 0.24% of the issued share capital of Henry Boot PLC which it uses to satisfy the share requirements of the Company's Long-Term Share Incentive Plan and, occasionally, the Sharesave Plan.

Enquiries:

Darren Littlewood

Group Finance Director

Henry Boot PLC

Tel: 0114 255 5444

Disclaimer

Henry Boot plc published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 11:17:08 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 342 M
EBIT 2019 50,5 M
Net income 2019 38,3 M
Debt 2019 18,3 M
Yield 2019 3,92%
P/E ratio 2019 8,89
P/E ratio 2020 8,69
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
Capitalization 333 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,31  GBP
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Trevor Sutcliffe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edward James Boot Non-Executive Chairman
Darren Louis Littlewood Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Jonathan James Sykes Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Joanne Carolyn Lake Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENRY BOOT PLC422
VINCI24.02%60 082
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-0.53%34 222
LARSEN & TOUBRO5.45%31 619
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-6.24%22 480
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-8.73%20 495
