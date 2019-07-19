Log in
HENRY BOOT PLC    BHY   GB0001110096

HENRY BOOT PLC

(BHY)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/19 03:10:37 am
240 GBp   -1.64%
04:40aHENRY BOOT : Board Committee Membership Change
PU
05/23HENRY BOOT : AGM Trading Update
PU
05/03HENRY BOOT : LTIP Grant of Options
PU
News 
News

Henry Boot : Board Committee Membership Change

07/19/2019 | 04:40am EDT

HENRY BOOT PLC

('the Company')

Board Committee Membership Changes

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11, the Company would like to announce that James Sykes and Jamie Boot will step down from the Audit and Risk Committee and the Remuneration Committee with immediate effect.

This decision has been taken by the Nomination Committee and the Board in light of ongoing communication with investors since the significant vote against (21.26%) the re-election of James Sykes at the 2018 AGM. The Audit and Risk Committee and Remuneration Committee will now compromise solely of independent Non-executive Directors in line with the recommendations of the UK Corporate Governance Code.

As a result of these changes:

· Joanne Lake will become Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee. Joanne is a Chartered Accountant, and a Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accounts in England and Wales and the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment with over 30 years' experience in the finance sector; and

· Gerald Jennings will replace Joanne Lake as Chair of the Remuneration Committee, Joanne Lake will remain a Remuneration Committee member.

For further information, please contact:

Henry Boot PLC

Amy Oakley

Company Secretary

Tel: 0114 255 5444

www.henryboot.co.uk

Disclaimer

Henry Boot plc published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 08:39:03 UTC
