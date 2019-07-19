Henry Boot : Board Committee Membership Change

HENRY BOOT PLC

('the Company')

Board Committee Membership Changes

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11, the Company would like to announce that James Sykes and Jamie Boot will step down from the Audit and Risk Committee and the Remuneration Committee with immediate effect.

This decision has been taken by the Nomination Committee and the Board in light of ongoing communication with investors since the significant vote against (21.26%) the re-election of James Sykes at the 2018 AGM. The Audit and Risk Committee and Remuneration Committee will now compromise solely of independent Non-executive Directors in line with the recommendations of the UK Corporate Governance Code.

As a result of these changes:

· Joanne Lake will become Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee. Joanne is a Chartered Accountant, and a Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accounts in England and Wales and the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment with over 30 years' experience in the finance sector; and

· Gerald Jennings will replace Joanne Lake as Chair of the Remuneration Committee, Joanne Lake will remain a Remuneration Committee member.

