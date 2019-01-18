HENRY SCHEIN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Henry Schein, Inc. - HSIC

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a
partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces
that KSF has commenced an investigation into Henry Schein, Inc.
(NasdaqGS: HSIC).
On February 12, 2018, the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) disclosed
that it had filed a complaint against the Company for violating
antitrust regulations through a conspiracy with other dental supply
companies agreeing to refuse to offer discounts or service to buying
groups representing dental practitioners. Thereafter, the Company and
certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action
lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information,
violating federal securities laws, which is ongoing.
Then, on August 30, 2018, the Company disclosed that it expected to
record a charge of $38.5 million to settle a pending antitrust
class-action lawsuit filed in February 2016.
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Henry Schein’s officers
and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Henry Schein’s
shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.
If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or
have been a long-term holder of Henry Schein shares and would like to
discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you,
call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis
Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-hsic/
to learn more.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005525/en/