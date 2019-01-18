HENRY SCHEIN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Henry Schein, Inc. - HSIC

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Henry Schein, Inc. (NasdaqGS: HSIC).

On February 12, 2018, the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) disclosed that it had filed a complaint against the Company for violating antitrust regulations through a conspiracy with other dental supply companies agreeing to refuse to offer discounts or service to buying groups representing dental practitioners. Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws, which is ongoing.

Then, on August 30, 2018, the Company disclosed that it expected to record a charge of $38.5 million to settle a pending antitrust class-action lawsuit filed in February 2016.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Henry Schein’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Henry Schein’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Henry Schein shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-hsic/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005525/en/