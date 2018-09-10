Log in
Henry Schein : Disaster Relief Hotline Is Open To Support Customers Affected By Hurricane Florence

09/10/2018 | 10:32pm CEST

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) reminds its customers in the Atlantic Coast region and all areas in the projected path of Hurricane Florence that the Henry Schein Disaster Relief Hotline is open for dentists, physicians, and veterinarians who may experience operational, logistical, or financial issues as a result of damage caused by the storm.

The toll-free number for all Henry Schein customers is 800-999-9729. The hotline is open 24/7, with real-time assistance available from Team Schein Members from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

"As Hurricane Florence approaches the eastern seaboard, our thoughts and prayers are with the people and communities who may be impacted," said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. "For our customers whose practices may be damaged or otherwise affected by the storm, we are here to help in recovery and rebuilding efforts. Our hotline is open and we encourage practitioners to call for assistance."

The Henry Schein Disaster Relief Hotline remains open throughout the year to provide assistance to practitioners during their preparation and recovery from disasters. To help meet the challenges of rebuilding a practice in the wake of a natural disaster, practitioners can download our Recovery Guide for Office-Based Practitioners.

About Henry Schein Cares
Henry Schein Cares stands on four pillars: engaging Team Schein Members to reach their potential, ensuring accountability by extending ethical business practices to all levels within Henry Schein, promoting environmental sustainability, and expanding access to health care for underserved and at-risk communities around the world. Health care activities supported by Henry Schein Cares focus on three main areas: advancing wellness, building capacity in the delivery of health care services, and assisting in emergency preparedness and relief.

Firmly rooted in a deep commitment to social responsibility and the concept of enlightened self-interest championed by Benjamin Franklin, the philosophy behind Henry Schein Cares is a vision of "doing well by doing good." Through the work of Henry Schein Cares to enhance access to care for those in need, the Company believes that it is furthering its long-term success. "Helping Health Happen Blog" is a platform for health care professionals to share their volunteer experiences delivering assistance to those in need globally. To read more about how Henry Schein Cares is making a difference, please visit our blog: www.helpinghealthhappen.org.

About Henry Schein, Inc.
Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team Schein Members serving more than 1 million customers globally, the Company is the world's largest provider of Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions to enhance the efficiency of office-based dentalanimal health, and medical practitioners. The Company also serves dental laboratoriesgovernment and institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care sites. 

A Fortune 500® Company and a member of the S&P 500® and the Nasdaq 100® indexes, Henry Schein's network of trusted advisors provides health care professionals with the valued solutions they need to improve operational success and clinical outcomes. The Company offers customers exclusive, innovative products and solutions, including practice management software, e-commerce solutions, specialty and surgical products, as well as a broad range of financial services. Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., Henry Schein has operations or affiliates in 34 countries. The Company's sales reached a record $12.5 billion in 2017, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 15 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995. For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.comFacebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/henry-schein-disaster-relief-hotline-is-open-to-support-customers-affected-by-hurricane-florence-300709928.html

SOURCE Henry Schein, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
