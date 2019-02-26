Henry Schein, Inc. : Named One Of The 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies® By Ethisphere

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world's largest provider of health care products and services to office-based dental and medical practitioners, has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies.

This is the eighth consecutive year that Henry Schein has been recognized, and it is the only honoree in the Healthcare Products industry, underscoring the company's commitment to delivering the solutions health care professionals rely on to improve the performance of their practice so they can improve the lives of patients.

In 2019, 128 honorees were recognized spanning 21 countries and 50 industries. The 13th class of honorees profoundly illustrate how companies continue to be the driving force for improving communities, building capable and empowered workforces, and fostering corporate cultures focused on ethics and a strong sense of purpose.

"Throughout our 87-year history, Henry Schein has been committed to pursuing our business goals with integrity while also serving the needs of society," said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "We are honored to once again be recognized as one of the Ethisphere Institute's World's Most Ethical Companies. This recognition reinforces our commitment to the concept of enlightened self-interest and our 'higher ambition' model of deep, trust-based partnerships. I am honored to share this award with the more than 18,000 Team Schein Members around the world."

"Henry Schein has demonstrated that corporate success and positive societal impact go hand-in-hand when an organization aligns its strengths as a business with the needs of society," said Ethisphere's Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. "Congratulations to Team Schein for once again being named a World's Most Ethical Company."

Ethics & Performance

Ethisphere's annual practice of tracking how the stock prices of publicly traded honorees compare to the Large Cap Index found that listed 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies outperformed the large cap sector over five years by 14.4 percent and over three years by 10.5 percent.

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is based upon the Ethisphere Institute's Ethics Quotient® (EQ) framework, which offers a quantitative way to assess a company's performance in an objective, consistent and standardized manner. The information collected provides a comprehensive sampling of definitive criteria of core competencies rather than all aspects of corporate governance, risk, sustainability, compliance and ethics.

Scores are generated in five key categories: ethics and compliance program (35 percent), culture of ethics (20 percent), corporate citizenship and responsibility (20 percent), governance (15 percent) and leadership and reputation (10 percent). All companies that participate in the assessment process receive their scores, providing them with valuable insights into how they stack up against leading organizations.

­­Honorees

The full list of the 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

Best practices and insights from the 2019 honorees will be released in a report and webcast in March and April of this year. Sign up to receive the report.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 18,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A Fortune 500® Company and a member of the S&P 500® and the Nasdaq 100® indexes, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries. The Company's sales from continuing operations reached $9.4 billion in 2018, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 13% since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

