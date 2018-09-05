Henry Schein : One Launches Dentrix® G7 Featuring New Integration with Imaging Software, Dentrix Smart Image

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Schein One announced today the release of Dentrix® G7, the upgraded version of the award-winning dental practice management system that integrates with the industry's leading digital imaging solutions to enhance both clinical and financial workflows and improve efficiencies for diagnosis and billing.

Dentrix G7 is the first product launched by Henry Schein One, the practice management, marketing and patient communication joint venture formed on July 1 involving the products and services of Henry Schein Practice Solutions, a subsidiary of Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), Henry Schein's international dental practice management systems, and the dental businesses of Internet Brands, a KKR portfolio company. The new company delivers integrated dental technology to help the profession improve practice management and marketing as well as patient communication. The launch of Dentrix G7 supports Henry Schein One's commitment to deliver advanced, cutting-edge technology and enhanced products that help practitioners benefit from technology integration in dental practices.

Dentrix G7 software integrates the Dentrix patient chart with various image types from several third party imaging vendors, including 2D, 3D, and CAD/CAM images, helping to automate common imaging and practice management-related activities. By integrating imaging solutions through Dentrix Smart Image, practitioners can access images from a single place in Dentrix - the Patient Chart - which also improves workflows for case diagnosis and acceptance. Dentrix Smart Image also gives practitioners the ability to link images with CDT (Code on Dental Procedures and Nomenclature) codes that are then posted both to the ledger and the patient's continuing care record automatically, saving time from manual entry and ensuring payment for procedures performed.

'We are excited to launch Dentrix G7 and deliver solutions, such as Dentrix Smart Image that dental teams can rely on to automate operational processes into one seamless workflow,' said James A. Harding Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Henry Schein One. 'With the addition of Dentrix Smart Image, our customers can further enhance engagement with their patients using advanced communications tools that strengthen relationships, and ultimately ensure patient loyalty. Dentrix G7 featuring Dentrix Smart Image is a major step forward in our goal to automate the dental practice.'

The integration of Dentrix Smart Image with Dentrix G7 is the latest solution offered by the Dentrix® Connected program, an open technology platform that allows customers the opportunity to connect their favorite dental applications and technologies to create a single, unified digital office solution. Solutions are designed and tested to integrate into customers' existing Dentrix system and with future Dentrix upgrades.

'As a Dentrix Connected partner, we have front row access to Henry Schein One's market-leading solutions, and we are excited to bring the next level of automation to our customers,' said Joe Goldstone, Director of IO Imaging, Dentsply Sirona. 'Dentsply Sirona is proud to be the first to embrace the new standard of digital imaging management that Dentrix Smart Image provides. This new solution represents endless potential for dental offices and we look forward to developing further possibilities between Dentrix, Sidexis, and Schick™.'

Henry Schein One works with developers to create 'Dentrix Connected' versions of their products through the Dentrix Developer Program, a platform for software developers who already have or plan to create software that integrates with Dentrix G5 and above software. Dentrix G7 featuring Smart Image is open to imaging providers that would like to participate in the Developer Program.

'Our involvement with Henry Schein One's Developer Program reflects both companies' commitment to creating a new standard in practice management that helps improve practice efficiency for our customers,' said Bob Pienkowski, President, Planmeca USA. 'With Dentrix G7, customers can access and manage images in a single location, saving them time to focus on delivering quality patient care.'

As of this release, 11 imaging providers, representing many imaging types and devices, have signed on to support Dentrix Smart Image. To learn more about Smart Image or to see a full list of all participating vendors, please visit www.Dentrix.com/SmartImage.

In addition to Smart Image, Dentrix G7 features new tools that enable dental teams to automate recurring payments. With the new upgrades, credit cards can be saved and charged directly from Dentrix Pay's Payment Agreement Manager. Dentrix G7 also gives dental teams the ability to create a custom list of patients that can be used to send custom text messages to each patient simultaneously without leaving Dentrix. To further enhance patient communication, the new software includes an updated Health History module, which gives practitioners the ability to assign an unlimited number of medical conditions, illnesses, or allergies that patients may suffer from. This information can also be entered into the workflow from a patient questionnaire without manual entry, providing more time to see more patients. As a result, dentists can refer to these health issues during each visit, making patient visits more personable, and strengthening the dentist-patient relationship.

For more information, visit www.Dentrix.com/G7 or call 833.827.5125.

About Henry Schein One

Henry Schein One, the practice management, marketing and patient communication joint venture formed on July 1 involving the products and services of Henry Schein Practice Solutions, a subsidiary of Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), Henry Schein's international dental practice management systems, and the dental businesses of Internet Brands, a KKR portfolio company, is a dental technology and services company that delivers innovative software, hardware and services into one connected technology platform that connects practice technology to improve every aspect of practice management, and enhance each step of the patient experience.

The company's portfolio includes Henry Schein Practice Solutions' products and services such as Dentrix®, Dentrix Ascend®, Easy Dental®, and TechCentral™, European dental practice management systems, including Software of Excellence®, Logiciel Julie, InfoMed®, Exan®, and Labnet™, and web-based solutions such as Demandforce®, Sesame Communications®, Officite®, and DentalPlans.com®. By integrating the dental practice technology dental teams' need to manage the practice, Henry Schein One's products, services, and solutions will streamline patient communications, marketing tasks, and office workflow to help dental teams become smarter, more efficient business managers.

When dentists partner with Henry Schein One, they can rely on our trusted advisors and support staff to help each member of their team use both technology and business management best practices to improve their business and grow.

Henry Schein One is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. For more information, visit www.henryscheinone.com

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team Schein Members serving more than 1 million customers globally, the Company is the world's largest provider of Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions to enhance the efficiency of office-based dental, animal health, and medical practitioners. The Company also serves dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care sites.

A Fortune 500® Company and a member of the S&P 500® and the Nasdaq 100® indexes, Henry Schein's network of trusted advisors provides health care professionals with the valued solutions they need to improve operational success and clinical outcomes. The Company offers customers exclusive, innovative products and solutions, including practice management software, e-commerce solutions, specialty and surgical products, as well as a broad range of financial services. Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., Henry Schein has operations or affiliates in 34 countries. The Company's sales reached a record $12.5 billion in 2017, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 15 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995. For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

