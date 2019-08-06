Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Henry Schein    HSIC

HENRY SCHEIN

(HSIC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/06 09:51:44 am
61.96 USD   -4.00%
09:45aHENRY SCHEIN : Vertical Market Data
PU
09:40aHENRY SCHEIN : Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
PU
07:09aHENRY SCHEIN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Henry Schein : Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 09:40am EDT

Henry Schein, Inc.

Second Quarter 2019 Analyst Presentation Growth Since Going Public

From Continuing Operations

(in millions, except per share data)

Reconciling Items

Tax Reorganizatrion

Charges related to HS

Special Management

One, Entity Outside

Transition Tax on

U.S., and Animal Health

GAAP Basis

Compensation Costs

Litigation Settlement

Restructuring Costs

Spin-Off

Repatriated Earnings

Non-GAAP

Net Sales

1995

2018

CAGR

1995

2018

1995

2018

1995

2018

1995

2018

1995

2018

1995

2018

CAGR

$

583.6

$

9,417.6

13%

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

583.6

$

9,417.6

13%

Operating Income

$

(2.5)

$

600.6

-227%

$

20.8

$

-

$

38.5

$

54.4

$

18.3

$

693.5

17%

Operating Margin

-0.43%

6.38%

681

bp

3.13%

7.36%

423 bp

Net Income

$

(11.0)

$

430.7

-217%

$

19.6

$

-

$

28.9

$

40.8

$

(3.6)

$

(10.0)

$

8.6

$

486.8

19%

Diluted EPS

$

(0.21)

$

2.80

-212%

$

0.37

$

-

$

0.19

$

0.27

$

(0.02)

$

(0.07)

$

0.16

$

3.17

14%

Henry Schein, Inc.

Second Quarter 2019 Analyst Presentation Full Year 2018 Financial Highlights

From Continuing Operations

(in millions, except per share data)

Reconciling Items

Tax Reorganizatrion

Charges related to HS

Loss on Sale of

One, Entity Outside

Equity

U.S., and Animal

Deferred Tax

Transition Tax on

GAAP Basis

Litigation Settlement

Restructuring

Investment

Health Spin-Off

Adjustment

Repatriated Earnings

Total Reconciling Items

Non-GAAP

Net Sales

2017

2018

Growth

2017

2018

2017

2018

2017

2018

2017

2018

2017

2018

2017

2018

2017

2018

2017

2018

Growth

$

8,883.4

$

9,417.6

6.0%

$

-

$

-

$

8,883.4

$

9,417.6

6.0%

Operating Income

$

669.8

$

600.6

-10.3%

$

5.3

$

38.5

$

54.4

$

5.3

$

92.9

$

675.1

$

693.5

2.7%

Operating Margin

7.54%

6.38%

(116)

bp

7.60%

7.36%

(24)

bp

Net Income

$

293.2

$

430.7

46.9%

$

3.2

$

28.9

$

40.8

$

17.6

$

(3.6)

$

3.0

$

140.0

$

(10.0)

$

163.8

$

56.0

$

457.0

$

486.8

6.5%

Diluted EPS

$

1.85

$

2.80

51.4%

$

0.02

$

0.19

$

0.27

$

0.11

$

(0.02)

$

0.02

$

0.88

$

(0.07)

$

1.03

$

0.37

$

2.89

$

3.17

9.7%

Henry Schein, Inc.

Second Quarter 2019 Analyst Presentation Q2 2019 - Financial Highlights

From Continuing Operations

(in millions, except per share data)

Reconciling Items

Restructuring Costs (2018 & 2019) , and Tax

GAAP Basis

Credit related to the Animal Health Spin-Off

Non-GAAP

Net Sales

Q2 2018

Q2 2019

Growth

Q2 2018

Q2 2019

Q2 2018

Q2 2019

Growth

$

2,316.0

$

2,447.8

5.7%

$

2,316.0

$

2,447.8

5.7%

Operating Income

$

157.1

$

162.3

3.3%

$

8.5

$

11.9

$

165.6

$

174.2

5.2%

Operating Margin

6.78%

6.63%

(15)

bp

7.15%

7.12%

(3)

bp

Net Income

$

110.6

$

116.8

5.6%

$

6.4

$

8.9

$

117.0

$

125.7

7.4%

Diluted EPS

$

0.72

$

0.78

8.3%

$

0.04

$

0.06

$

0.76

$

0.84

10.5%

Henry Schein, Inc.

Second Quarter 2019 Analyst Presentation Q2 2019 - Financial Highlights

From Continuing Operations

(in millions, except per share data)

Reconciling Items

GAAP Basis

Restructuring Costs (2018)

Non-GAAP

Net Sales

Q2 2018

Q2 2019

Growth

Q2 2018

Q2 2019

Q2 2018

Q2 2019

Growth

$

2,316.0

$

2,447.8

5.7%

$

-

$

-

$

2,316.0

$

2,447.8

5.7%

Operating Income

$

157.1

$

162.3

3.3%

$

8.5

$

11.9

$

165.6

$

174.2

5.2%

Operating Margin

6.78%

6.63%

(15) bp

7.15%

7.12%

(3)

bp

Henry Schein, Inc.

Second Quarter 2019 Analyst Presentation

Operating Income and Margin Highlights

From Continuing Operations

(in millions, except per share data)

GAAP

Reconciling Items

Non-GAAP

Net Sales

2016

2017

2018

Q2 2019

2016

2017

2018

Q2 2019

Net Sales

2016

2017

2018

Q2 2019

$

8,218.9

$

8,883.4

$

9,417.6

$

2,447.8

$

8,218.9

$

8,883.4

$

9,417.6

$

2,447.8

Operating Income

$

591.8

$

669.8

$

600.6

$

162.3

$

38.6

$

5.3

$

92.9

$

11.9

Operating Income

$

630.5

$

675.1

$

693.5

$

174.2

Operating Margin

7.20%

7.54%

6.38%

6.63%

Operating Margin

7.67%

7.60%

7.36%

7.12%

Operating Income Growth %

13%

-10%

Operating Income Growth %

7%

3%

Operating Margin %

7.54%

6.38%

Operating Margin %

7.60%

7.36%

CAGR

1%

CAGR

5%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Henry Schein Inc. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 13:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HENRY SCHEIN
09:45aHENRY SCHEIN : Vertical Market Data
PU
09:40aHENRY SCHEIN : Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
PU
07:40aHENRY SCHEIN INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
07:09aHENRY SCHEIN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:07aHENRY SCHEIN : Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results From Continu..
BU
08/05HENRY SCHEIN : Acquires Majority Interest in Cliniclands, an Innovative Distribu..
BU
07/31HENRY SCHEIN : Awards Fourth Annual Henry Schein Cares Medal in the Dental Categ..
BU
07/29HENRY SCHEIN : Medical Enhances Telemedicine Solution with Availability of Medpo..
BU
07/26HENRY SCHEIN, INC. : Awards Fourth Annual Henry Schein Cares Medal to Youth and ..
BU
07/25HENRY SCHEIN : Chairman and CEO Stanley Bergman Discusses Bridging the Health Ga..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 020 M
EBIT 2019 736 M
Net income 2019 515 M
Debt 2019 1 043 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,0x
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,06x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
Capitalization 9 621 M
Chart HENRY SCHEIN
Duration : Period :
Henry Schein Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENRY SCHEIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 66,50  $
Last Close Price 64,54  $
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stanley M. Bergman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James P. Breslawski Vice Chairman & President
Steven Paladino Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Christopher Pendergast Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Philip A. Laskaway Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENRY SCHEIN3.07%9 621
AMPLIFON57.86%5 285
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.22.22%3 810
MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-28.26%2 202
SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS INC26.88%2 192
PATTERSON COMPANIES-5.75%1 749
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group