Henry Schein : Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

Henry Schein, Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Analyst Presentation Growth Since Going Public From Continuing Operations (in millions, except per share data) Reconciling Items Tax Reorganizatrion Charges related to HS Special Management One, Entity Outside Transition Tax on U.S., and Animal Health GAAP Basis Compensation Costs Litigation Settlement Restructuring Costs Spin-Off Repatriated Earnings Non-GAAP Net Sales 1995 2018 CAGR 1995 2018 1995 2018 1995 2018 1995 2018 1995 2018 1995 2018 CAGR $ 583.6 $ 9,417.6 13% $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 583.6 $ 9,417.6 13% Operating Income $ (2.5) $ 600.6 -227% $ 20.8 $ - $ 38.5 $ 54.4 $ 18.3 $ 693.5 17% Operating Margin -0.43% 6.38% 681 bp 3.13% 7.36% 423 bp Net Income $ (11.0) $ 430.7 -217% $ 19.6 $ - $ 28.9 $ 40.8 $ (3.6) $ (10.0) $ 8.6 $ 486.8 19% Diluted EPS $ (0.21) $ 2.80 -212% $ 0.37 $ - $ 0.19 $ 0.27 $ (0.02) $ (0.07) $ 0.16 $ 3.17 14%

Henry Schein, Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Analyst Presentation Full Year 2018 Financial Highlights From Continuing Operations (in millions, except per share data) Reconciling Items Tax Reorganizatrion Charges related to HS Loss on Sale of One, Entity Outside Equity U.S., and Animal Deferred Tax Transition Tax on GAAP Basis Litigation Settlement Restructuring Investment Health Spin-Off Adjustment Repatriated Earnings Total Reconciling Items Non-GAAP Net Sales 2017 2018 Growth 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 Growth $ 8,883.4 $ 9,417.6 6.0% $ - $ - $ 8,883.4 $ 9,417.6 6.0% Operating Income $ 669.8 $ 600.6 -10.3% $ 5.3 $ 38.5 $ 54.4 $ 5.3 $ 92.9 $ 675.1 $ 693.5 2.7% Operating Margin 7.54% 6.38% (116) bp 7.60% 7.36% (24) bp Net Income $ 293.2 $ 430.7 46.9% $ 3.2 $ 28.9 $ 40.8 $ 17.6 $ (3.6) $ 3.0 $ 140.0 $ (10.0) $ 163.8 $ 56.0 $ 457.0 $ 486.8 6.5% Diluted EPS $ 1.85 $ 2.80 51.4% $ 0.02 $ 0.19 $ 0.27 $ 0.11 $ (0.02) $ 0.02 $ 0.88 $ (0.07) $ 1.03 $ 0.37 $ 2.89 $ 3.17 9.7%

Henry Schein, Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Analyst Presentation Q2 2019 - Financial Highlights From Continuing Operations (in millions, except per share data) Reconciling Items Restructuring Costs (2018 & 2019) , and Tax GAAP Basis Credit related to the Animal Health Spin-Off Non-GAAP Net Sales Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Growth Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Growth $ 2,316.0 $ 2,447.8 5.7% $ 2,316.0 $ 2,447.8 5.7% Operating Income $ 157.1 $ 162.3 3.3% $ 8.5 $ 11.9 $ 165.6 $ 174.2 5.2% Operating Margin 6.78% 6.63% (15) bp 7.15% 7.12% (3) bp Net Income $ 110.6 $ 116.8 5.6% $ 6.4 $ 8.9 $ 117.0 $ 125.7 7.4% Diluted EPS $ 0.72 $ 0.78 8.3% $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.76 $ 0.84 10.5%

Henry Schein, Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Analyst Presentation Q2 2019 - Financial Highlights From Continuing Operations (in millions, except per share data) Reconciling Items GAAP Basis Restructuring Costs (2018) Non-GAAP Net Sales Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Growth Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Growth $ 2,316.0 $ 2,447.8 5.7% $ - $ - $ 2,316.0 $ 2,447.8 5.7% Operating Income $ 157.1 $ 162.3 3.3% $ 8.5 $ 11.9 $ 165.6 $ 174.2 5.2% Operating Margin 6.78% 6.63% (15) bp 7.15% 7.12% (3) bp

Henry Schein, Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Analyst Presentation Operating Income and Margin Highlights From Continuing Operations (in millions, except per share data) GAAP Reconciling Items Non-GAAP Net Sales 2016 2017 2018 Q2 2019 2016 2017 2018 Q2 2019 Net Sales 2016 2017 2018 Q2 2019 $ 8,218.9 $ 8,883.4 $ 9,417.6 $ 2,447.8 $ 8,218.9 $ 8,883.4 $ 9,417.6 $ 2,447.8 Operating Income $ 591.8 $ 669.8 $ 600.6 $ 162.3 $ 38.6 $ 5.3 $ 92.9 $ 11.9 Operating Income $ 630.5 $ 675.1 $ 693.5 $ 174.2 Operating Margin 7.20% 7.54% 6.38% 6.63% Operating Margin 7.67% 7.60% 7.36% 7.12% Operating Income Growth % 13% -10% Operating Income Growth % 7% 3% Operating Margin % 7.54% 6.38% Operating Margin % 7.60% 7.36% CAGR 1% CAGR 5%

