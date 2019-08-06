Henry Schein : Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
08/06/2019 | 09:40am EDT
Henry Schein, Inc.
Second Quarter 2019 Analyst Presentation Growth Since Going Public
From Continuing Operations
(in millions, except per share data)
Reconciling Items
Tax Reorganizatrion
Charges related to HS
Special Management
One, Entity Outside
Transition Tax on
U.S., and Animal Health
GAAP Basis
Compensation Costs
Litigation Settlement
Restructuring Costs
Spin-Off
Repatriated Earnings
Non-GAAP
Net Sales
1995
2018
CAGR
1995
2018
1995
2018
1995
2018
1995
2018
1995
2018
1995
2018
CAGR
$
583.6
$
9,417.6
13%
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
583.6
$
9,417.6
13%
Operating Income
$
(2.5)
$
600.6
-227%
$
20.8
$
-
$
38.5
$
54.4
$
18.3
$
693.5
17%
Operating Margin
-0.43%
6.38%
681
bp
3.13%
7.36%
423 bp
Net Income
$
(11.0)
$
430.7
-217%
$
19.6
$
-
$
28.9
$
40.8
$
(3.6)
$
(10.0)
$
8.6
$
486.8
19%
Diluted EPS
$
(0.21)
$
2.80
-212%
$
0.37
$
-
$
0.19
$
0.27
$
(0.02)
$
(0.07)
$
0.16
$
3.17
14%
Henry Schein, Inc.
Second Quarter 2019 Analyst Presentation Full Year 2018 Financial Highlights
From Continuing Operations
(in millions, except per share data)
Reconciling Items
Tax Reorganizatrion
Charges related to HS
Loss on Sale of
One, Entity Outside
Equity
U.S., and Animal
Deferred Tax
Transition Tax on
GAAP Basis
Litigation Settlement
Restructuring
Investment
Health Spin-Off
Adjustment
Repatriated Earnings
Total Reconciling Items
Non-GAAP
Net Sales
2017
2018
Growth
2017
2018
2017
2018
2017
2018
2017
2018
2017
2018
2017
2018
2017
2018
2017
2018
Growth
$
8,883.4
$
9,417.6
6.0%
$
-
$
-
$
8,883.4
$
9,417.6
6.0%
Operating Income
$
669.8
$
600.6
-10.3%
$
5.3
$
38.5
$
54.4
$
5.3
$
92.9
$
675.1
$
693.5
2.7%
Operating Margin
7.54%
6.38%
(116)
bp
7.60%
7.36%
(24)
bp
Net Income
$
293.2
$
430.7
46.9%
$
3.2
$
28.9
$
40.8
$
17.6
$
(3.6)
$
3.0
$
140.0
$
(10.0)
$
163.8
$
56.0
$
457.0
$
486.8
6.5%
Diluted EPS
$
1.85
$
2.80
51.4%
$
0.02
$
0.19
$
0.27
$
0.11
$
(0.02)
$
0.02
$
0.88
$
(0.07)
$
1.03
$
0.37
$
2.89
$
3.17
9.7%
Henry Schein, Inc.
Second Quarter 2019 Analyst Presentation Q2 2019 - Financial Highlights
From Continuing Operations
(in millions, except per share data)
Reconciling Items
Restructuring Costs (2018 & 2019) , and Tax
GAAP Basis
Credit related to the Animal Health Spin-Off
Non-GAAP
Net Sales
Q2 2018
Q2 2019
Growth
Q2 2018
Q2 2019
Q2 2018
Q2 2019
Growth
$
2,316.0
$
2,447.8
5.7%
$
2,316.0
$
2,447.8
5.7%
Operating Income
$
157.1
$
162.3
3.3%
$
8.5
$
11.9
$
165.6
$
174.2
5.2%
Operating Margin
6.78%
6.63%
(15)
bp
7.15%
7.12%
(3)
bp
Net Income
$
110.6
$
116.8
5.6%
$
6.4
$
8.9
$
117.0
$
125.7
7.4%
Diluted EPS
$
0.72
$
0.78
8.3%
$
0.04
$
0.06
$
0.76
$
0.84
10.5%
Henry Schein, Inc.
Second Quarter 2019 Analyst Presentation Q2 2019 - Financial Highlights
From Continuing Operations
(in millions, except per share data)
Reconciling Items
GAAP Basis
Restructuring Costs (2018)
Non-GAAP
Net Sales
Q2 2018
Q2 2019
Growth
Q2 2018
Q2 2019
Q2 2018
Q2 2019
Growth
$
2,316.0
$
2,447.8
5.7%
$
-
$
-
$
2,316.0
$
2,447.8
5.7%
Operating Income
$
157.1
$
162.3
3.3%
$
8.5
$
11.9
$
165.6
$
174.2
5.2%
Operating Margin
6.78%
6.63%
(15) bp
7.15%
7.12%
(3)
bp
Henry Schein, Inc.
Second Quarter 2019 Analyst Presentation
Operating Income and Margin Highlights
From Continuing Operations
(in millions, except per share data)
GAAP
Reconciling Items
Non-GAAP
Net Sales
2016
2017
2018
Q2 2019
2016
2017
2018
Q2 2019
Net Sales
2016
2017
2018
Q2 2019
$
8,218.9
$
8,883.4
$
9,417.6
$
2,447.8
$
8,218.9
$
8,883.4
$
9,417.6
$
2,447.8
Operating Income
$
591.8
$
669.8
$
600.6
$
162.3
$
38.6
$
5.3
$
92.9
$
11.9
Operating Income
$
630.5
$
675.1
$
693.5
$
174.2
Operating Margin
7.20%
7.54%
6.38%
6.63%
Operating Margin
7.67%
7.60%
7.36%
7.12%
Operating Income Growth %
13%
-10%
Operating Income Growth %
7%
3%
Operating Margin %
7.54%
6.38%
Operating Margin %
7.60%
7.36%
CAGR
1%
CAGR
5%
