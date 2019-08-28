Henry Schein : Medical Expands SolutionsHub Portfolio with CueSquared MobilePay™

One-Touch Payments Enhance Patient Experience, Increase Revenue, and Reduce Costs

Henry Schein Medical, the U.S. medical business of Henry Schein, Inc., today announced the expansion of its SolutionsHub with CueSquared MobilePay™, a new platform that augments the collection efforts of patient self-pay balances, allowing patients to access and pay their bills anywhere, at any time. CueSquared MobilePayincreases patient revenue, accelerates payments, and reduces costs to collect.

CueSquared MobilePaystrengthens existing self-pay collection strategies by transforming patient statement data into SMS text-based statements. This enables patients to easily make payments within hours of receiving MobilePay statements. With MobilePay, patients securely receive text statements and can make payments without having to log into a portal or download an application. Following a medical visit, patients will receive a text notification advising that a payment is due, and once received, the patient can view their payment history, statement details, and pay with one click.

“For our customers, collecting payment can be a daunting task, and it’s often a hassle for patients to make online payments, which is why we are excited to add CueSquared MobilePay to our SolutionsHub portfolio, as it focuses on convenience both for the patient and the provider,” said Michael Casamassa, Vice President, Solutions and Planning, Henry Schein Medical. “The addition of CueSquared MobilePay further reinforces our commitment to helping our customers maximize practice efficiency, so they can focus their time on patient care.”

There are no implementation fees for CueSquared MobilePay. Through the CueSquared Analytics Dashboard, medical practitioners will gain insight into patient payment behavior. Providers will also be better equipped to achieve organizational efficiencies by tracking revenue cycle management metrics.

“Together with Henry Schein Medical, CueSquared MobilePayis modernizing the patient payments experience,” said Jeb Burrows, Vice President, Business Development, CueSquared. “This consumer-centric solution is simple and helps improve financial performance.”

To learn more about CueSquared MobilePayand to explore Henry Schein Medical’s full portfolio of solutions, please visit the Henry Schein SolutionsHub.

