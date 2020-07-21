Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Henry Schein, Inc.    HSIC

HENRY SCHEIN, INC.

(HSIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Henry Schein to Webcast Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 08:04am EDT

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2020 financial results before the stock market opens on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, and will provide a live webcast of its earnings conference call on the same day beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. Speakers on the call will include Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein, and Steven Paladino, the Company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Investors can access the call by visiting www.henryschein.com/IRwebcasts. A replay will be available on the Henry Schein website following the presentation.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 19,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional healthcare clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries. The Company's sales from continuing operations reached $10.0 billion in 2019, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 13 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HENRY SCHEIN, INC.
08:04aHENRY SCHEIN TO WEBCAST SECOND QUART : 00 a.m. et
BU
07/15HENRY SCHEIN : Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement of Radic8 Air Purifier..
BU
07/14SCHEIN ON : Supreme Court To Decide Key Arbitration Delegation Question
AQ
07/13HENRY SCHEIN : Is Accepting Applications for the 2021 Global Product Donation Pr..
BU
07/09HENRY SCHEIN : Medical Announces Expansion of Medpod's Telemedicine Solutions Wi..
BU
06/25HENRY SCHEIN INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dir..
AQ
06/25HENRY SCHEIN : Amends and Extends Financing Facilities
BU
06/22HENRY SCHEIN INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/26HENRY SCHEIN INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matt..
AQ
05/26HENRY SCHEIN : Announces Participation in Virtual Conferences in June
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 354 M - -
Net income 2020 183 M - -
Net Debt 2020 577 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 485 M 9 485 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart HENRY SCHEIN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Henry Schein, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENRY SCHEIN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 61,27 $
Last Close Price 66,44 $
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target -7,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stanley M. Bergman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James P. Breslawski Vice Chairman & President
Steven Paladino Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Christopher Pendergast Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Philip A. Laskaway Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENRY SCHEIN, INC.-0.42%9 485
SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS, INC.-8.91%2 027
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.-29.76%1 991
AS ONE CORPORATION10.77%1 969
TOKAI CORP.-16.70%780
OWENS & MINOR, INC.56.67%500
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group