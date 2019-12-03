Hepion Pharmaceuticals : 8-K

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Form: 8-K Date Filed: 2019-12-03 Corporate Issuer CIK: 1583771 © Copyright 2019, Issuer Direct Corporation. All Right Reserved. Distribution of this document is strictly prohibited, subject to the terms of use.

Item 7.01 Other Events Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company") intends to conduct meetings with third parties in which its corporate slide presentation will be presented. A copy of the presentation materials is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference. The information in this Item 7.01 and the document attached as Exhibit 99.1 are being furnished and shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), nor otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing. Item 8.01 Other Events On December 3, 2019, the Company issued a press release announcing that management will present an update on the Company's business at the first annual BioTuesdays Pre-JPM Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.2 to this Form 8-K. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits (d) Exhibits Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Corporate Presentation Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Press Release dated December 3, 2019 2

Exhibit 99.2 Hepion Pharmaceuticals to Present at the First Annual BioTuesdays Pre-JPM Virtual Conference EDISON, N.J., December 3, 2019 - Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH"), announced today that management will present an update on the Company's business at the first annual BioTuesdays Pre-JPM Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at https://hepionpharma.com/investors/events/. About Hepion Pharmaceuticals Hepion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non- alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other types of hepatitis. The Company's lead drug candidate, CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Preclinical studies also have demonstrated antiviral activities towards HBV, HCV, and HDV through several mechanisms. These diverse therapeutic activities result from CRV431's potent inhibition of cyclophilins, which are involved in many disease processes. Currently in clinical phase development, CRV431 shows potential to play an important role in the overall treatment of liver disease - from triggering events through to end- stage disease. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Hepion Pharmaceuticals' current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, substantial competition; our ability to continue as a going concern; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties with respect to lengthy and expensive clinical trials, that results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trial results; uncertainties of government or third party payer reimbursement; limited sales and marketing efforts and dependence upon third parties; and risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations. As with any drug candidates under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of new products. There are no guarantees that future clinical trials discussed in this press release will be completed or successful, or that any product will receive regulatory approval for any indication or prove to be commercially successful. Hepion Pharmaceuticals does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Hepion Pharmaceuticals' Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information, please contact: Stephen Kilmer Hepion Pharmaceuticals Investor Relations Direct: (646) 274-3580 skilmer@hepionpharma.com