Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    HEPA

HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(HEPA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hepion Pharmaceuticals : 8-K

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 04:43pm EST

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Form: 8-K

Date Filed: 2019-12-03

Corporate Issuer CIK: 1583771

© Copyright 2019, Issuer Direct Corporation. All Right Reserved. Distribution of this document is strictly prohibited, subject to the terms of use.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 3, 2019

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

001-36856

46-2783806

(State or other jurisdiction

(Commission

IRS Employer

of incorporation or organization)

File Number)

Identification No.)

399 Thornall Street, First Floor

Edison, NJ 08837

(Address of principal executive offices)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (732) 902-4000

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class:

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered:

Common Stock

HEPA

Nasdaq Capital Market

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

  • Written communication pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company x

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. x

Item 7.01

Other Events

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company") intends to conduct meetings with third parties in which its corporate slide presentation will be presented. A copy of the presentation materials is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Item 7.01 and the document attached as Exhibit 99.1 are being furnished and shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), nor otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 8.01

Other Events

On December 3, 2019, the Company issued a press release announcing that management will present an update on the Company's business at the first annual BioTuesdays Pre-JPM Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.2 to this Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

  1. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Corporate Presentation
  2. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Press Release dated December 3, 2019

2

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: December 3, 2019

HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

By: /s/ Robert Foster

Robert Foster

Chief Executive Officer

3

Exhibit 99.1

Exhibit 99.2

Hepion Pharmaceuticals to Present at the First Annual BioTuesdays Pre-JPM Virtual Conference

EDISON, N.J., December 3, 2019 - Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH"), announced today that management will present an update on the Company's business at the first annual BioTuesdays Pre-JPM Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at https://hepionpharma.com/investors/events/.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non- alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other types of hepatitis. The Company's lead drug candidate, CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Preclinical studies also have demonstrated antiviral activities towards HBV, HCV, and HDV through several mechanisms. These diverse therapeutic activities result from CRV431's potent inhibition of cyclophilins, which are involved in many disease processes. Currently in clinical phase development, CRV431 shows potential to play an important role in the overall treatment of liver disease - from triggering events through to end- stage disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Hepion Pharmaceuticals' current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, substantial competition; our ability to continue as a going concern; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties with respect to lengthy and expensive clinical trials, that results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trial results; uncertainties of government or third party payer reimbursement; limited sales and marketing efforts and dependence upon third parties; and risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations. As with any drug candidates under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of new products. There are no guarantees that future clinical trials discussed in this press release will be completed or successful, or that any product will receive regulatory approval for any indication or prove to be commercially successful. Hepion Pharmaceuticals does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Hepion Pharmaceuticals' Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Kilmer

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Investor Relations Direct: (646) 274-3580 skilmer@hepionpharma.com

Disclaimer

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 21:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS, IN
05:08pHEPION PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Canadian Research Team's Academic Appointment..
PU
04:43pHEPION PHARMACEUTICALS : 8-k
PU
04:18pHEPION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
02:03pHEPION PHARMACEUTICALS : Download Corporate Presentation
PU
09:08aHEPION PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at the First Annual BioTuesdays Pre-JPM Virt..
PU
11/21HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS : CRV431 Prevents Cirrhosis in Experimental Model of Seve..
AQ
11/21HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
11/20HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS' : CRV431 Prevents Cirrhosis in Experimental Model of Sev..
PU
11/14HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
11/07HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at The Liver Meeting(R) 2019
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -7,53 M
Net income 2019 -7,53 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,08x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,26x
Capi. / Sales2019 infx
Capi. / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 20,9 M
Chart HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,50  $
Last Close Price 6,05  $
Spread / Highest target 98,3%
Spread / Average Target 73,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert T. Foster President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary S. Jacob Chairman
John T. Cavan Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Daren Ure Chief Scientific Officer
John P. Brancaccio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-69.35%21
GILEAD SCIENCES5.71%83 651
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS33.24%56 776
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-1.99%40 021
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.64.35%20 335
GENMAB48.01%15 249
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group