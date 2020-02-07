Hepion Pharmaceuticals : Download Corporate Presentation

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information. Such statements are only predictions and our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.
We believe that it is important to communicate future expectations to investors. However, there may be events in the future that we are not able to accurately predict or control. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under Risk Factors in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the uncertainties associated with product development, the risk that products that appeared promising in early clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and efficacy in larger-scale clinical trials, the risk that we will not obtain approval to market our products, the risks associated with dependence upon key personnel and the need for additional financing. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements as circumstances change.
This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or to engage in any other transaction with Hepion Pharmaceuticals or its affiliates. The information in this presentation is not targeted at the residents of any particular country or jurisdiction and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.
Nasdaq: HEPA
Corporate Overview
3
Lead Asset
CRV431: Novel, high-potency, cyclophilin inhibitor that targets multiple stages of liver disease, including NASH
Anti-fibrotic,anti-viral, and anti-cancer properties (pleiotropic)
Strong preclinical proof of concept
Strong safety profile in preclinical and Phase 1 clinical studies
Orally active, once daily
Robust IP
Built upon 30 years' experience in this very specific field of chemistry
Core team that founded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:AUPH, >$2 Billion USD), and discovered and developed voclosporin through to phase 2
Voclosporin met all primary and secondary endpoints in a Phase 3 trial for lupus nephritis (NDA submission, H1 2020)
Nasdaq: HEPA
Development Phase
Discovery
Phase 1
Phase 3
CRV431
Preclinical
Phase 2
IND for HBV - Phase 1 Single Ascending Dose completed
IND for HBV - Multiple Ascending Dose in progress, Q3-2019
CRV431 is proposed to decrease fibrosis by affecting two processes in hepatic stellate cells, the primary, collagen-producing cell type in hepatic fibrosis:
decrease expression of fibrosis-related genes
decrease cyclophilin B-dependent collagen synthesis and secretion
Representative Experiments on LX-2 Hepatic Stellate Cells
Fibrosis-related gene expression reduced by CRV431
Procollagen secretion reduced by CRV431 or Cyp B knockdown
Collagen-1α 1
DMSO
8
6
vs
expression
4
2
Relative
0
CRV431
CRV431
CRV431
OCA
DMSO
DMSO
∝ M
β
+
M
M
M
1
TGF
. 2
∝
1
∝
5
∝
β
+
0
+
+
TGF
+
TGF
β
TGF
β
TGF
β
LOX (crosslinking enzyme)
DMSO
2.5
2.0
vs
expression
1.5
1.0
Relative
0.5
0.0
DMSO
+
DMSO
CRV431
CRV431
CRV431
∝
M
OCA
TGF
β
. 2
∝
M
1
∝
M
5
∝
M
β
+
1
+
0
β
+
β
+
TGF
β
TGF
TGF
TGF
(normalized)
Procollagen
40
30
ng/well
20
Procollagen
10
0
CRV431
CRV431
CRV431
CRV431
Untreated
CRV431
Untreated
CRV431
M
M
M
M
M
M
∝
∝
∝
∝
2
∝
5
2
∝
5
.
1
.
1
0
0
+ 0.1 ng/ml TGFβ
(normalized)
Procollagen
40
30
ng/well
20
Procollagen
10
0
siRNA
siRNA
siRNA
siRNA
siRNA
siRNA
siRNA
siRNA
siRNA
siRNA
Control
A
B
C
D
Control
A
B
C
D
Cyp
Cyp
Cyp
Cyp
Cyp
Cyp
Cyp
Cyp
+ 0.1 ng/ml TGFβ
Nasdaq: HEPA
Summary of Nonclinical Anti-fibrotic Activities
11
Species
Model
Location
Treatment
Fibrosis Reduction
Other CRV431 Effects
Duration
(% Sirius Red)
Mice
Friedman NASH model
Scripps (USA)
6 weeks
82%
Weight gain
(CCl4 + Western diet)
Mice
STAM NASH model
Stelic (Japan)
3 weeks
57%
none
(streptozotocin + HFD)
Mice
STAM NASH model
Scripps (USA)
6 weeks
46%
none
(streptozotocin + HFD)
Mice
STAM NASH model
Scripps (USA)
11 weeks
37%
Weight gain
(streptozotocin + HFD)
NAS score
Mice
STAM NASH model
Scripps (USA)
10 weeks
44%
Liver tumor number and size 52%
(streptozotocin + HFD)
(late disease)
Liver weight
Mice
Carbon tetrachloride (CCl4)
Scripps (USA)
6 weeks
44%
none
Rats
Thioacetamide
Physiogenex
9 weeks
48%
Prevented progression to cirrhosis
(France)
Human
Precision cut liver slice (PCLS)
FibroFind (UK)
4 days
100%
RNA levels and secretion of
cultures with TGFβ+PDGF-BB
inflammatory/fibrotic proteins
Human
LX-2 hepatic stellate cell
Hepion
1-2 days
30-50%
Fibronectin secretion
cultures (± TGFβ)
collagen secretion
Fibrotic gene expression
Nasdaq: HEPA
Clinical Pharmacology Single Ascending Dose (SAD) Study
12
(CTRV-CRV431-101)
Objectives
To evaluate the safety and tolerability of single oral doses of CRV431 at increasing dose levels
To evaluate the pharmacokinetics of CRV431
Design
Randomized, Partially blinded, Placebo-controlled, sequential SAD Study in healthy volunteers
SAD
CRV431 525 mg
CRV431 375 mg
Healthy
CRV431 225 mg
Subjects
CRV431 75 mg
Nasdaq: HEPA
N = 32 (24 CRV431; 8 Placebo)
Clinical Pharmacology: Safety Profile and Conclusions
13
SAD Study
Safety Profile
No SAE's were reported in the SAD Study
AE's from the SAD study have been mild to moderate and mostly unrelated to study drug
There were no Grade 3 or Grade 4 laboratory abnormalities
Vital signs and ECGs were unremarkable
Conclusions
In the SAD doses were tested up to 525 mg with no concerns
The collective data from the SAD demonstrate a favorable pharmacological, pharmacokinetic, and safety profile for CRV431 with acceptable safety margins that support the proposed clinical development program
Nasdaq: HEPA
Clinical Pharmacology: CRV431
14
Mean Pharmacokinetic Parameters: Non-Compartment Model
Tmax, h
Cmax, ng/mL
AUC0-inf,
t½, h
Dose
ng*h/mL
(range)
(SD)
(SD)
(SD)
75 mg
4 (2-10)
334±106
20,917±3,780
73.6±15.2
225 mg
1.3 (1-2)
1,368±221
84,422±32,373
97.3±18.4
375 mg
1.5 (1-3)
1,488±176
103,833±30,916
110.8±36.2
525 mg
1 (1-1)
1,655±250
102,087±43,612
98.5±24.1
Drug exposure is linear up to 375mg (r2=0.914)
Pharmacokinetic profile supports once daily dosing.
Long terminal elimination half-life is related to drug distribution into deep tissue or peripheral compartments.
Nasdaq: HEPA
Clinical Pharmacology Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) Study
15
(CTRV-CRV431-101)
Objectives
To evaluate the safety and tolerability of multiple oral doses of CRV431 at increasing dose levels over 28 days
To evaluate maximum tolerated dose
To evaluate the pharmacokinetics of CRV431 at steady state
Design
Randomized, sequential MAD Study in healthy volunteers
MAD
CRV431 300 mg
CRV431 225 mg
Healthy
CRV431 150 mg
Subjects
CRV431 75 mg
N = 16
Ongoing
75 mg & 150 mg Cohorts Complete
Nasdaq: HEPA
Clinical Pharmacology Phase 2A Proof-of-Concept
16
(CTRV-CRV431-201)
Objectives
To evaluate the safety and tolerability of a once daily (QD) 150 mg dose of CRV431 in presumed nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) fibrosis stage 2 (F2)/fibrosis stage 3 (F3) subjects compared to placebo control over 28 days of dosing
To evaluate antifibrotic activity of CRV431 maximum tolerated dose;
To generate exploratory antifibrotic biomarker data: Collagen Biomarkers, Matrix metalloproteinases, Lipidomics, and Genomics
Design
Multi-Center,Single-Blind,Placebo-Controlled Study
Cohort*
Fibrosis
N
Day 1 - 28, fasted
Day 29
- 42
A
Stage
oral dosing
F2/F3
F2/F3
12
CRV431 150 mg
Observation/Follow
B
6
Placebo
up
NASH
Patients
*Randomized assignment; 2:1 - CRV431:Placebo
(n=18)
Multi-variate analysis to elucidate CRV431 activity biomarkers
Nasdaq: HEPA
Clinical Pharmacology: Where does the Drug Work?
Physiological Based PK Modeling
Bioinformatics: Gene-Gene Interactions
17
Extensive liver partitioning
Favors the use of CRV431 in Liver Diseases
Confirms once daily dosing at drug target sites
Evaluate drug distribution into other tissue sites
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 19:52:00 UTC