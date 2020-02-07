Hepion Pharmaceuticals : Download Corporate Presentation 0 02/07/2020 | 02:53pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields C O R P O R AT E P R E S E N TAT I O N • 2 0 2 0 Nasdaq: HEPA Forward-Looking 2 Statements This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information. Such statements are only predictions and our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. We believe that it is important to communicate future expectations to investors. However, there may be events in the future that we are not able to accurately predict or control. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under Risk Factors in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the uncertainties associated with product development, the risk that products that appeared promising in early clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and efficacy in larger-scale clinical trials, the risk that we will not obtain approval to market our products, the risks associated with dependence upon key personnel and the need for additional financing. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements as circumstances change. This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or to engage in any other transaction with Hepion Pharmaceuticals or its affiliates. The information in this presentation is not targeted at the residents of any particular country or jurisdiction and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Nasdaq: HEPA Corporate Overview 3 Lead Asset CRV431: Novel, high-potency, cyclophilin inhibitor that targets multiple stages of liver disease, including NASH Anti-fibrotic, anti-viral, and anti-cancer properties (pleiotropic)

anti-viral, and anti-cancer properties (pleiotropic) Strong preclinical proof of concept

Strong safety profile in preclinical and Phase 1 clinical studies

Orally active, once daily

Robust IP

Built upon 30 years' experience in this very specific field of chemistry

Core team that founded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:AUPH, >$2 Billion USD), and discovered and developed voclosporin through to phase 2 Voclosporin met all primary and secondary endpoints in a Phase 3 trial for lupus nephritis (NDA submission, H1 2020)

Nasdaq: HEPA Development Phase Discovery Phase 1 Phase 3 CRV431 Preclinical Phase 2 IND for HBV - Phase 1 Single Ascending Dose completed

IND for HBV - Multiple Ascending Dose in progress, Q3-2019

Q3-2019 IND for NASH - Approved, Q3-2019 Nasdaq: HEPA 4 PROJECTED LAUNCH 2026 CRV431 in NASH 5 Cyclophilin Inhibitors Target Multiple Liver Disease Stages INJURY/STEATOSIS Antiviral activity

(HBV, HCV, HDV, HIV-1)

(HBV, HCV, HDV, HIV-1) Suppress cell death by inhibiting mitochondrial pore regulator, cyclophilin D INFLAMMATION FIBROSIS • Suppress pro-inflammatory • Reduce collagen production pathways mediated by from hepatic stellate cells extracellular cyclophilin A • Reduce collagen hydroxyl- binding to CD147 ation and crosslinking CIRRHOSIS/CANCER Block cancer cell adaptation to hypoxia

Suppress metastasis-related gene expression

metastasis-related gene expression Suppress cell proliferation

Sensitize to cell death NAFLD/ NASH Alcohol Viral Hepatitis (HBV/HCV/HDV) Cell injury/death Stellate cell Collagen Cellular activation deposition transformation (scarring) and metastasis Inflammatory cell infiltration/activation Nasdaq: HEPA Anti-Fibrotic Activity in NASH Models STAM Mouse Model (High fat diet + streptozotocin) 3 - 11 weeks oral CRV431 treatment p < 0 . 0 1 srofibeitivsop-dreis )areadlepmasfo 4 p = 0 . 0 3 6 p = 0 . 0 1 issrofibeitivsop-dre )areadlepmasfo 2 .5 n s 1 issrofibeitivsop-dre )areadlepmasfo 2 .0 3 4 1 .5 2 1 .0 2 iriu s (% 0 .5 iriu s (% iriu s (% 0 .0 0 S S S 0 V e h i c l e 5 m g / 2 0 m g / V e h i c l e 5 0 m g / V e h i c l e 5 0 m g / k g /d a y k g /d a y k g /d a y k g /d a y C R V 4 3 1 C R V 4 3 1 C R V 4 3 1 C R V 4 3 1 3 weeks treatment 6 weeks treatment 11 weeks treatment 57%reduction in fibrosis 46%reduction in fibrosis 37%reduction in fibrosis Nasdaq: HEPA 6 "Friedman" Mouse Model (Western diet + CCl4) 6 weeks oral CRV431 treatment 10 P≤0.0001 of area) 8 6 (% Red 4 Sirius 2 0 Vehicle CRV431 OCA CRV431 Normal 50 mg/kg 10 mg/kg + OCA Western Diet + CCl4 6 weeks treatment: 82%reduction in fibrosis Anti-Fibrotic Activity in Liver Toxin Models 7 Rat Thioacetamide Model 9 weeks thioacetamide 9 weeks vehicle or CRV431 Carbon Tetrachloride Mouse Model 6 weeks CCl4 6 weeks vehicle, CRV431, or obeticholic acid (OCA) Fibrosis (% Sirius Red) Fibrosis (% Sirius Red) 15 P=0.008 area) 10 red (% of 5 Sirius 0 Vehicle CRV431 40 mg/kg 9 weeks treatment 48%reduction in fibrosis Fibrosis score score Cirrhotic 4 histologic 3 2 Fibrosis 1 0 Vehicle CRV431 40 mg/kg No cirrhotic livers in CRV431 treatment group P = 0.008 Sirius red-positive fibrosis 4 P = 0.32 P = 0.005 P = 0.03 P = 0.05 (%of sampled area) 3 2 1 0 Non-CCl4 Vehicle CRV431 OCA CRV431 50 mg/kg 10 mg/kg + OCA Carbon tetrachloride (CCl4) Nasdaq: HEPA 6 weeks treatment: 43%reduction in fibrosis Anti-Cancer Activity in Late-Stage NASH Model 8 STAM Mouse Model (streptozotocin + high fat diet) 10 weeks oral CRV431 treatment Sirius red-positive fibrosis 5 p = 0.014 (%of sampled area) 4 3 2 1 0 Vehicle 50 mg/ kg/day CRV431 Number of Tumor Nodules p = 0.05 per liver 15 10 of nodules 5 Number 0 CRV431 Vehicle 44%reduction in tumor number Tumor Score (number x size) p = 0.02 score 7 6 5 nodule 4 3 HCC 2 1 0 CRV431 Vehicle Score 0 Score 2 Score 5 10 weeks treatment 52%reduction in tumor 44%reduction in fibrosis composite score Nasdaq: HEPA Score 7 CRV431 on Human Precision Cut Liver Slices (FibroFind) 9 CRV431 Decreases Tissue Fibrosis in Human Liver Samples Picrosirius Red Staining of Fibrotic Collagen % Normalized to Nonstimulated and Stimulated %) 150 (normalized 100 50 0 Red -50 Sirius -100 -150 Elafibranor Nonstimulated Vehicle Alk5i (1 ∝ M) ∝ M) OCA Aramchol (5 CVR431 CVR431 Resmetirom + TGFβ 1 + PDGF-BB Stimulation SUMMARY Precision cut liver slices from 4 human donors had baseline 1.3 - 9.5% Sirius red staining

TGFβ + PDGF-BB stimulation for 3 days increased Sirius red to 6.6 - 11.5%

PDGF-BB stimulation for 3 days increased Sirius red to 6.6 - 11.5% Alk5i (inhibitor of TGFβ receptor signaling) blocked fibrosis induced by exogenous (TGFβ + PDGF-BB) and endogenous stimulation as suggested by negative, normalized value

PDGF-BB) and endogenous stimulation as suggested by negative, normalized value CRV431 (5 μM) was most effective of 5 NASH drug candidates at preventing TGFβ + PDGF-BB-induced fibrosis. Comparator drugs were administered at 5 - 20 μM.

PDGF-BB-induced fibrosis. Comparator drugs were administered at 5 - 20 μM. CRV431 also decreased:

RNA levels of collagen 1α1, αSMA, TIMP1, IL-6 Secreted collagen 1α1, hyaluronic acid, TIMP1, IL-6

Nasdaq: HEPA Anti-Fibrotic Mechanisms of Action 10 CRV431 is proposed to decrease fibrosis by affecting two processes in hepatic stellate cells, the primary, collagen-producing cell type in hepatic fibrosis: decrease expression of fibrosis-related genes

fibrosis-related genes decrease cyclophilin B-dependent collagen synthesis and secretion Representative Experiments on LX-2 Hepatic Stellate Cells Fibrosis-related gene expression reduced by CRV431 Procollagen secretion reduced by CRV431 or Cyp B knockdown Collagen-1α 1 DMSO 8 6 vs expression 4 2 Relative 0 CRV431 CRV431 CRV431 OCA DMSO DMSO ∝ M β + M M M 1 TGF . 2 ∝ 1 ∝ 5 ∝ β + 0 + + TGF + TGF β TGF β TGF β LOX (crosslinking enzyme) DMSO 2.5 2.0 vs expression 1.5 1.0 Relative 0.5 0.0 DMSO + DMSO CRV431 CRV431 CRV431 ∝ M OCA TGF β . 2 ∝ M 1 ∝ M 5 ∝ M β + 1 + 0 β + β + TGF β TGF TGF TGF (normalized) Procollagen 40 30 ng/well 20 Procollagen 10 0 CRV431 CRV431 CRV431 CRV431 Untreated CRV431 Untreated CRV431 M M M M M M ∝ ∝ ∝ ∝ 2 ∝ 5 2 ∝ 5 . 1 . 1 0 0 + 0.1 ng/ml TGFβ (normalized) Procollagen 40 30 ng/well 20 Procollagen 10 0 siRNA siRNA siRNA siRNA siRNA siRNA siRNA siRNA siRNA siRNA Control A B C D Control A B C D Cyp Cyp Cyp Cyp Cyp Cyp Cyp Cyp + 0.1 ng/ml TGFβ Nasdaq: HEPA Summary of Nonclinical Anti-fibrotic Activities 11 Species Model Location Treatment Fibrosis Reduction Other CRV431 Effects Duration (% Sirius Red) Mice Friedman NASH model Scripps (USA) 6 weeks 82%  Weight gain  (CCl4 + Western diet) Mice STAM NASH model Stelic (Japan) 3 weeks 57%  none (streptozotocin + HFD) Mice STAM NASH model Scripps (USA) 6 weeks 46%  none (streptozotocin + HFD) Mice STAM NASH model Scripps (USA) 11 weeks 37%  Weight gain  (streptozotocin + HFD) NAS score  Mice STAM NASH model Scripps (USA) 10 weeks 44%  Liver tumor number and size 52%  (streptozotocin + HFD) (late disease) Liver weight  Mice Carbon tetrachloride (CCl4) Scripps (USA) 6 weeks 44%  none Rats Thioacetamide Physiogenex 9 weeks 48%  Prevented progression to cirrhosis (France) Human Precision cut liver slice (PCLS) FibroFind (UK) 4 days 100%  RNA levels and secretion of cultures with TGFβ+PDGF-BB inflammatory/fibrotic proteins  Human LX-2 hepatic stellate cell Hepion 1-2 days 30-50% Fibronectin secretion  cultures (± TGFβ) collagen secretion Fibrotic gene expression  Nasdaq: HEPA Clinical Pharmacology Single Ascending Dose (SAD) Study 12 (CTRV-CRV431-101) Objectives To evaluate the safety and tolerability of single oral doses of CRV431 at increasing dose levels

To evaluate the pharmacokinetics of CRV431 Design Randomized, Partially blinded, Placebo-controlled, sequential SAD Study in healthy volunteers

SAD CRV431 525 mg CRV431 375 mg Healthy CRV431 225 mg Subjects CRV431 75 mg Nasdaq: HEPA N = 32 (24 CRV431; 8 Placebo) Clinical Pharmacology: Safety Profile and Conclusions 13 SAD Study Safety Profile No SAE's were reported in the SAD Study

AE's from the SAD study have been mild to moderate and mostly unrelated to study drug

There were no Grade 3 or Grade 4 laboratory abnormalities

Vital signs and ECGs were unremarkable Conclusions In the SAD doses were tested up to 525 mg with no concerns

The collective data from the SAD demonstrate a favorable pharmacological, pharmacokinetic, and safety profile for CRV431 with acceptable safety margins that support the proposed clinical development program Nasdaq: HEPA Clinical Pharmacology: CRV431 14 Mean Pharmacokinetic Parameters: Non-Compartment Model Tmax, h Cmax, ng/mL AUC0-inf, t½, h Dose ng*h/mL (range) (SD) (SD) (SD) 75 mg 4 (2-10) 334±106 20,917±3,780 73.6±15.2 225 mg 1.3 (1-2) 1,368±221 84,422±32,373 97.3±18.4 375 mg 1.5 (1-3) 1,488±176 103,833±30,916 110.8±36.2 525 mg 1 (1-1) 1,655±250 102,087±43,612 98.5±24.1 Drug exposure is linear up to 375mg (r 2 =0.914)

=0.914) Pharmacokinetic profile supports once daily dosing.

Long terminal elimination half-life is related to drug distribution into deep tissue or peripheral compartments. Nasdaq: HEPA Clinical Pharmacology Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) Study 15 (CTRV-CRV431-101) Objectives To evaluate the safety and tolerability of multiple oral doses of CRV431 at increasing dose levels over 28 days

To evaluate maximum tolerated dose

To evaluate the pharmacokinetics of CRV431 at steady state Design Randomized, sequential MAD Study in healthy volunteers

MAD CRV431 300 mg CRV431 225 mg Healthy CRV431 150 mg Subjects CRV431 75 mg N = 16 Ongoing 75 mg & 150 mg Cohorts Complete Nasdaq: HEPA Clinical Pharmacology Phase 2A Proof-of-Concept 16 (CTRV-CRV431-201) Objectives To evaluate the safety and tolerability of a once daily (QD) 150 mg dose of CRV431 in presumed nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) fibrosis stage 2 (F2)/fibrosis stage 3 (F3) subjects compared to placebo control over 28 days of dosing

To evaluate antifibrotic activity of CRV431 maximum tolerated dose;

To generate exploratory antifibrotic biomarker data: Collagen Biomarkers, Matrix metalloproteinases, Lipidomics, and Genomics Design Multi-Center, Single-Blind,Placebo-Controlled Study Cohort* Fibrosis N Day 1 - 28, fasted Day 29 - 42 A Stage oral dosing F2/F3 F2/F3 12 CRV431 150 mg Observation/Follow B 6 Placebo up NASH Patients *Randomized assignment; 2:1 - CRV431:Placebo (n=18) Multi-variate analysis to elucidate CRV431 activity biomarkers Nasdaq: HEPA Clinical Pharmacology: Where does the Drug Work? Physiological Based PK Modeling Bioinformatics: Gene-Gene Interactions 17 Extensive liver partitioning

Favors the use of CRV431 in Liver Diseases

Confirms once daily dosing at drug target sites

Evaluate drug distribution into other tissue sites Nasdaq: HEPA CRV431 Receptor Gene - NASH Interactions OmicsNet-Genemania Bioinformatics: Artificial Intelligence Predicting Clinical Outcomes NASH Clinical Outcome: AI Step 1: Shallow Neural Net: A Simple Example B1B2 DrugI1 DoseI2 MOAI3H1 N I4 H2 O1 Outcom WeeksI5H3 dALTI6 dLDLI7 18 Neural Network architecture. Black lines indicate positive weights and grey lines indicate negative weights.

Line thickness is in proportion to the relative magnitude of each weight.

The first layer receives the input variables (I1 through I7) and each is connected to all nodes in the hidden layer (H1 through H3)

Inputs: Drug Type, Drug Dose, Mechanism of Action, Number of

Patients in Clinical Trial, Weeks Duration, Change in ALT, LDL: Outcome was %Decrease in Primary Measure Step 2: Deep Neural Net: In-Training with enhanced proprietary methods Nasdaq: HEPA Clinical Timelines Nasdaq: HEPA 2020 2020/2021 19 H1 Data from Clinical 28-day study, oral CRV431 Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD), once daily

28-day study, oral CRV431 Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD), once daily Initiate Phase 2 NASH biomarker pilot study, 1-month CRV431 repeat dose Q3 Data from Phase 2 NASH pilot study, 1 month, CRV431 repeat dose

Bioinformatic Biomarker analysis, Genomic Analysis: NASH + CRV431

AI Analysis: NASH + CRV431 Q4/Q1 Initiate Phase 2 NASH, approx. 100 subjects, CRV431 orally, once daily for 24 weeks Non-Clinical Events 20 2020 Q1 Data from Precision Cut Liver Slices, UK Initiate chronic dosing safety, animals (rat and monkey) fibrosis study Q2 Data from UUO kidney fibrosis model

Bioinformatic analyses of previous animal models H2 Data from chronic dosing safety, animals (rat and monkey),

Data from Diamond NASH mice

Data from cyclophilin knockouts Nasdaq: HEPA Thank You Corporate Contact: Investor Relations: Robert Foster Stephen Kilmer rfoster@hepionpharma.com skilmer@hepionpharma.com Tel: 646.274.3580 Nasdaq: HEPA Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 19:52:00 UTC 0 Latest news on HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS, IN 02:53p HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS : Download Corporate Presentation PU 01/29 HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS : NASH Drug Candidate, CRV431, Demonstrates Superior Anti.. AQ 01/28 HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS : NASH Drug Candidate, CRV431, Demonstrates Superior Anti.. PU 01/28 HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (.. AQ 01/09 HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS : Form 8-k PU 01/09 HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (.. AQ 01/08 HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS : Presents Update on CRV431 Nonclinical Studies at NASH-T.. PU 01/06 HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Publication in Expert Opinion on Investigatio.. PU 01/06 HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (.. AQ 2019 HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS : 8-k PU