Hepion Pharmaceuticals : Download Corporate Presentation

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information. Such statements are only predictions and our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. We believe that it is important to communicate future expectations to investors. However, there may be events in the future that we are not able to accurately predict or control. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under Risk Factors in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the uncertainties associated with product development, the risk that products that appeared promising in early clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and efficacy in larger-scale clinical trials, the risk that we will not obtain approval to market our products, the risks associated with dependence upon key personnel and the need for additional financing. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements as circumstances change. This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or to engage in any other transaction with Hepion Pharmaceuticals or its affiliates. The information in this presentation is not targeted at the residents of any particular country or jurisdiction and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Nasdaq: HEPA Corporate Overview Lead Asset 3 CRV431: Novel, high-potency, cyclophilin inhibitor that targets multiple stages of liver disease, including NASH ANTI-FIBROTIC, ANTI-VIRAL, AND ANTI-CANCER PROPERTIES (PLEIOTROPIC)

ANTI-VIRAL, AND ANTI-CANCER PROPERTIES (PLEIOTROPIC) STRONG PRECLINICAL PROOF OF CONCEPT

STRONG SAFETY PROFILE IN PRECLINICAL AND PHASE 1 CLINICAL STUDIES

ORALLY ACTIVE, ONCE DAILY

ROBUST IP

BUILT UPON 30 YEARS' EXPERIENCE IN THIS VERY SPECIFIC FIELD OF CHEMISTRY

CORE TEAM THAT FOUNDED AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AUPH, >$2 BILLION USD), AND DISCOVERED AND DEVELOPED VOCLOSPORIN THROUGH TO PHASE 2 VOCLOSPORIN MET ALL PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS IN A PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR LUPUS

Nasdaq: HEPA NEPHRITIS (NDA SUBMISSION, H1 2020) Development Phase 4 Discovery Phase 1 Phase 3 CRV431 Preclinical Phase 2 P ROJ EC T E D L AU N C H 2 0 2 6 Nasdaq: HEPA CRV431 in NASH Cyclophilin Inhibitors Target Multiple Liver Disease Stages 5 INJURY/STEATOSIS INFLAMMATION FIBROSIS CIRRHOSIS/CANCER ANTIVIRAL ACTIVITY SUPPRESS REDUCE COLLAGEN BLOCK CANCER CELL ADAPTATION TO HYPOXIA (HBV, HCV, HDV, HIV-1) PRO-INFLAMMATORY PRODUCTION FROM HEPATIC SUPPRESS METASTASIS- PATHWAYS MEDIATED BY STELLATE CELLS SUPPRESS CELL DEATH BY EXTRACELLULAR CYCLOPHILIN A RELATED GENE EXPRESSION INHIBITING MITOCHONDRIAL BINDING TO CD147 REDUCE COLLAGEN SUPPRESS CELL PORE REGULATOR, HYDROXYLATION AND PROLIFERATION CYCLOPHILIN D CROSSLINKING SENSITIZE TO CELL DEATH NAFLD/ STELLATE CELL CELL INJURY/DEATH COLLAGEN CELLULAR NASH ACTIVATION DEPOSITION TRANSFORMATION (SCARRING) AND METASTASIS ALCOHOL VIRAL HEPATITIS (HBV/HCV/HDV) Nasdaq: HEPA INFLAMMATORY CELL INFILTRATION/ACTIVATION Anti-Fibrotic Activity in NASH Models 6 STAM Mouse Model "Friedman" Mouse Model (HIGH FAT DIET + STREPTOZOTOCIN) (WESTERN DIET + CCl4) 3 - 11 WEEKS ORAL CRV431 TREATMENT 6 WEEKS ORAL CRV431 TREATMENT p < 0 . 0 1 is 2 .5 n s s fib ro re a ) 2 .0 e a itiv le d 1 .5 -p o s a m p 1 .0 re d o f s 0 .5 iriu s (% S 0 .0 5 m g / 2 0 m g / V e h i c l e k g /d a y k g /d a y C R V 4 3 1 C R V 4 3 1 3 WEEKS TREATMENT 57%REDUCTION IN FIBROSIS is 4 p = 0 . 0 3 fib ro s re a ) 3 itive le d a s p 2 -p o a m re d o f s 1 irius (% S 0 V e h i c l e 5 0 m g / k g /d a y C R V 4 3 1 6 WEEKS TREATMENT 46%REDUCTION IN FIBROSIS is 6 p = 0 . 0 1 fibro s re a ) e a 4 itiv le d -p o s a m p d s 2 re o f irius (% S 0 V e h i c l e 5 0 m g / k g /d a y C R V 4 3 1 11 WEEKS TREATMENT 37%REDUCTION IN FIBROSIS 10 P≤0.0001 of area) 8 6 (% Red 4 Sirius 2 0 Vehicle CRV431 OCA CRV431 Normal 50 mg/kg 10 mg/kg + OCA Western Diet + CCl4 6 WEEKS TREATMENT: 82%REDUCTION IN FIBROSIS Nasdaq: HEPA Anti-Fibrotic Activity in Liver Toxin Models 7 RAT THIOACETAMIDE MODEL 9 WEEKS THIOACETAMIDE 9 WEEKS VEHICLE OR CRV431 CARBON TETRACHLORIDE MOUSE MODEL 6 WEEKS CCL4 6 WEEKS VEHICLE, CRV431, OR OBETICHOLIC ACID (OCA) Fibrosis (% Sirius Red) Fibrosis (% Sirius Red) 15 P=0.008 area) 10 red (% of 5 Sirius 0 Vehicle CRV431 40 mg/kg 9 WEEKS TREATMENT 48%REDUCTION IN FIBROSIS Fibrosis score score Cirrhotic 4 histologic 3 2 Fibrosis 1 0 Vehicle CRV431 40 mg/kg NO CIRRHOTIC LIVERS IN CRV431 TREATMENT GROUP P = 0.008 Sirius red-positive fibrosis 4 P = 0.32 P = 0.005 P = 0.03 P = 0.05 (%of sampled area) 3 2 1 0 Non-CCl4 Vehicle CRV431 OCA CRV431 50 mg/kg 10 mg/kg + OCA Carbon tetrachloride (CCl4) Nasdaq: HEPA 6 WEEKS TREATMENT: 43%REDUCTION IN FIBROSIS Anti-Cancer Activity in Late-Stage NASH Model 8 STAM Mouse Model (STREPTOZOTOCIN + HIGH FAT DIET) 10 WEEKS ORAL CRV431 TREATMENT Sirius red-positive fibrosis 5 p = 0.014 (%of sampled area) 4 3 2 1 0 Vehicle 50 mg/ kg/day CRV431 10 WEEKS TREATMENT 44%REDUCTION IN FIBROSIS Nasdaq: HEPA Number of Tumor Nodules p = 0.05 per liver 15 10 nodules Score 0 of 5 Number 0 CRV431 Vehicle 44%REDUCTION IN TUMOR NUMBER Score 2 Tumor Score (number x size) p = 0.02 score 7 6 nodule 5 4 Score 5 3 HCC 2 1 0 CRV431 Vehicle 52%REDUCTION IN TUMOR COMPOSITE SCORE Score 7 CRV431 on Human Precision Cut Liver Slices (F i b ro F i n d ) CRV431 Decreases Tissue Fibrosis in Human Liver Samples 9 PICROSIRIUS RED STAINING OF FIBROTIC COLLAGEN % Normalized to Nonstimulated and Stimulated %) 150 (normalized 100 50 0 Red -50 Sirius -100 -150 Elafibranor Nonstimulated Vehicle Alk5i (1 ∝ M) ∝ M) OCA Aramchol (5 CVR431 CVR431 Resmetirom + TGFβ 1 + PDGF-BB Stimulation S U M M A R Y Precision cut liver slices from 4 human donors had baseline

- 9.5% Sirius red staining

TGFβ + PDGF-BB stimulation for 3 days increased Sirius red to

PDGF-BB stimulation for 3 days increased Sirius red to - 11.5%

Alk5i (inhibitor of TGFβ receptor signaling) blocked fibrosis induced by exogenous (TGFβ + PDGF-BB) and endogenous stimulation as suggested by negative, normalized value

PDGF-BB) and endogenous stimulation as suggested by negative, normalized value CRV431 (5 μM) was most effective of 5 NASH drug candidates at preventing TGFβ + PDGF-BB-induced fibrosis. Comparator drugs were administered at 5 - 20 μM.

PDGF-BB-induced fibrosis. Comparator drugs were administered at 5 - 20 μM. CRV431 also decreased:

RNA levels of collagen 1α1, αSMA, TIMP1, IL-6 Secreted collagen 1α1, hyaluronic acid, TIMP1, IL-6

Nasdaq: HEPA Anti-Fibrotic Mechanisms of Action 10 CRV431 is proposed to decrease fibrosis by affecting two processes in hepatic stellate cells, the primary, collagen-producing cell type in hepatic fibrosis: decrease expression of fibrosis-related genes

fibrosis-related genes decrease cyclophilin B-dependent collagen synthesis and secretion REPRESENTATIVE EXPERIMENTS ON LX-2 HEPATIC STELLATE CELLS FIBROSIS-RELATED GENE EXPRESSION REDUCED BY CRV431 PROCOLLAGEN SECRETION REDUCED BY CRV431 OR CYP B KNOCKDOWN Collagen-1α 1 LOX (crosslinking enzyme) Procollagen ng/wellProcollagen(normalized) Procollagen expressionRelativevs DMSO 0 expressionRelativevs DMSO 0 0.0 ng/wellProcollagen(normalized) 40 8 2.5 6 2.0 30 30 4 1.5 20 20 1.0 10 10 2 0.5 DMSO + DMSO CRV431 CRV431 CRV431 ∝ M DMSO DMSO CRV431 CRV431 CRV431 ∝ M 0 Untreated CRV431 CRV431 CRV431 Untreated CRV431 CRV431 CRV431 siRNAA siRNAB siRNAC siRNAD siRNA siRNAA siRNAB siRNAC siRNAD siRNA OCA OCA Control Control 0 β + β + TGF 0 + + 0 M M 0 M M TGF β M M M 1 β + M M M 1 M M Cyp Cyp Cyp Cyp Cyp Cyp Cyp Cyp . 2 1 5 β . 1 ∝ . 1 ∝ β + 2 ∝ 1 ∝ 5 ∝ TGF β + + . ∝ β ∝ β ∝ TGF + 2 ∝ 5 2 ∝ 5 TGF TGF TGF TGF TGF TGF β + 0.1 ng/ml TGF β + 0.1 ng/ml TGFβ Nasdaq: HEPA Summary of Nonclinical Anti-fibrotic Activities 11 Species Model Location Treatment Fibrosis Reduction Other CRV431 Effects Duration (% Sirius Red) Mice Friedman NASH model Scripps (USA) 6 weeks 82%  Weight gain  (CCl4 + Western diet) Mice STAM NASH model Stelic (Japan) 3 weeks 57%  none (streptozotocin + HFD) Mice STAM NASH model Scripps (USA) 6 weeks 46%  none (streptozotocin + HFD) Mice STAM NASH model Scripps (USA) 11 weeks 37%  Weight gain  (streptozotocin + HFD) NAS score  Mice STAM NASH model Scripps (USA) 10 weeks 44%  Liver tumor number and size 52%  (streptozotocin + HFD) (late disease) Liver weight  Mice Carbon tetrachloride (CCl4) Scripps (USA) 6 weeks 44%  none Rats Thioacetamide Physiogenex 9 weeks 48%  Prevented progression to cirrhosis (France) Human Precision cut liver slice (PCLS) FibroFind (UK) 4 days 100%  RNA levels and secretion of cultures with TGFβ+PDGF-BB inflammatory/fibrotic proteins  Human LX-2 hepatic stellate cell Hepion 1-2 days 30-50% Fibronectin secretion  cultures (± TGFβ) collagen secretion Fibrotic gene expression  Nasdaq: HEPA Clinical Pharmacology Single Ascending Dose (SAD) Study: (CTRV-CRV431-101) TO EVALUATE THE SAFETY AND OBJECTIVES TOLERABILITY OF SINGLE ORAL DOSES OF DESIGN CRV431 AT INCREASING DOSE LEVELS TO EVALUATE THE PHARMACOKINETICS OF CRV431 12 RANDOMIZED, PARTIALLY BLINDED, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED, SEQUENTIAL SAD STUDY IN HEALTHY VOLUNTEERS SAD Healthy CRV431 525 mg Subjects CRV431 375 mg CRV431 225 mg CRV431 75 mg Nasdaq: HEPA N = 32 (24 CRV431; 8 Placebo) Clinical Pharmacology: CRV431 13 Mean Pharmacokinetic Parameters: Non-Compartment Model Tmax, h Cmax, ng/mL AUC0-inf, t½, h Dose ng*h/mL (range) (SD) (SD) (SD) 75 mg 4 (2-10) 334±106 20,917±3,780 73.6±15.2 225 mg 1.3 (1-2) 1,368±221 84,422±32,373 97.3±18.4 375 mg 1.5 (1-3) 1,488±176 103,833±30,916 110.8±36.2 525 mg 1 (1-1) 1,655±250 102,087±43,612 98.5±24.1 Drug Exposure Is Linear Up To 375mg (r 2 =0.914)

=0.914) Pharmacokinetic Profile Supports Once Daily Dosing

Long Terminal Elimination Half-life Is Related To Drug Distribution Into Deep Tissue Or Peripheral Compartments Nasdaq: HEPA Clinical Pharmacology 14 Safety Profile and Conclusions: SAD Study NO SAEs WERE REPORTED IN THE SAD STUDY SAFETY → AEs FROM THE SAD STUDY HAVE BEEN MILD TO MODERATE AND MOSTLY UNRELATED TO STUDY DRUG PROFILE THERE WERE NO GRADE 3 OR GRADE 4 LABORATORY ABNORMALITIES

VITAL SIGNS AND ECGS WERE UNREMARKABLE

IN THE SAD STUDY, DOSES WERE TESTED UP TO 525 MG WITH NO CONCERNS CONCLUSIONS THE COLLECTIVE DATA FROM THE SAD DEMONSTRATE A FAVORABLE PHARMACOLOGICAL, PHARMACOKINETIC, AND SAFETY PROFILE FOR CRV431 WITH ACCEPTABLE SAFETY MARGINS THAT SUPPORT THE PROPOSED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM Nasdaq: HEPA Clinical Pharmacology Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) Study (CRV431-101) 15 TO EVALUATE THE SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY OF MULTIPLE ORAL DOSES OF CRV431 AT → RANDOMIZED, INCREASING DOSE LEVELS OVER 28 DAYS OBJECTIVES DESIGN SEQUENTIAL MAD → TO EVALUATE MAXIMUM TOLERATED DOSE STUDY IN HEALTHY VOLUNTEERS TO EVALUATE THE PHARMACOKINETICS OF CRV431 AT STEADY STATE MAD Healthy CRV431 300 mg Subjects CRV431 225 mg ONGOING CRV431 150 mg 75 MG & 150 MG COHORTS COMPLETE; CRV431 75 mg 225 MG ONGOING N = 16 Nasdaq: HEPA Clinical Pharmacology 16 Phase 2A Proof-of-Concept(CRV431-201, 'AMBITION' Trial) OBJECTIVES TO EVALUATE THE SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY OF ONCE DAILY (QD) 150 MG DOSE OF CRV431 IN PRESUMED NONALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS (NASH) FIBROSIS STAGE 2 (F2)/FIBROSIS STAGE 3 (F3) SUBJECTS COMPARED TO PLACEBO CONTROL OVER 28 DAYS OF DOSING

TO EVALUATE ANTIFIBROTIC ACTIVITY OF CRV431

TO GENERATE EXPLORATORY ANTIFIBROTIC BIOMARKER DATA: COLLAGEN BIOMARKERS, MATRIX METALLOPROTEINASES, LIPIDOMICS, AND GENOMICS DESIGN MULTI-CENTER, SINGLE-BLIND,PLACEBO-CONTROLLED STUDY Cohort* Fibrosis N Day 1 - 28, fasted Day 29 - 42 MULTIVARIATE A Stage oral dosing Observation/Follow ANALYSIS TO ELUCIDATE F2/F3 F2/F3 12 CRV431 150 mg CRV431 ACTIVITY NASH B 6 Placebo up BIOMARKERS Patients *RANDOMIZED ASSIGNMENT; 2:1 - CRV431:PLACEBO (n=18) Nasdaq: HEPA Clinical Pharmacology: Where does the Drug Work? 17 Physiological Based PK Modeling Bioinformatics: Gene-Gene Interactions EXTENSIVE LIVER PARTITIONING

FAVORS THE USE OF CRV431 IN LIVER DISEASES

CONFIRMS ONCE DAILY DOSING AT DRUG TARGET SITES

EVALUATE DRUG DISTRIBUTION INTO OTHER TISSUE SITES CRV431 Receptor Gene - NASH Interactions OmicsNet-Genemania Nasdaq: HEPA B i o i nfo r m at i c s : A r t i f i c i a l I nte l l i ge n c e ( A I ) P re d i c t i n g C l i n i ca l O u tco m e s 18 NASH Clinical Outcome: AI STEP 1: SHALLOW NEURAL NET: A SIMPLE EXAMPLE STEP 2: DEEP NEURAL NET: IN-TRAINING WITH ENHANCED PROPRIETARY METHODS NEURAL NETWORK ARCHITECTURE B1 B2 DrugI1  Black lines indicate positive weights and grey lines indicate negative weights. Dose I2 MOAI3 H1 N I4 H2 O1 Outcom WeeksI5H3 dALTI6 dLDLI7 Line thickness is in proportion to the relative magnitude of each weight.

The first layer receives the input variables (I1 through I7) and each is connected to all nodes in the hidden layer (H1 through H3)

Inputs: Drug Type, Drug Dose, Mechanism of Action, Number of Patients in Clinical Trial, Weeks Duration, Change in ALT, LDL: Outcome was %Decrease in Primary Measure Nasdaq: HEPA H1 19 2020 CLINICAL TIMELINES 2021 Nasdaq: HEPA DATA FROM CLINICAL 28-DAY STUDY, ORAL CRV431 MULTIPLE ASCENDING DOSE (MAD), ONCE DAILY

28-DAY STUDY, ORAL CRV431 MULTIPLE ASCENDING DOSE (MAD), ONCE DAILY INITIATE PHASE 2 NASH BIOMARKER PILOT STUDY, 1-MONTH CRV431 REPEAT DOSE Q3 DATA FROM PHASE 2 NASH PILOT TRIAL ('AMBITION'), 1 MONTH, CRV431 REPEAT DOSE

BIOINFORMATIC BIOMARKER ANALYSIS, GENOMIC ANALYSIS: NASH + CRV431

AI ANALYSIS: NASH + CRV431 Q1 INITIATE PHASE 2 NASH, APPROX. 100 PATIENTS, CRV431 ORALLY, ONCE DAILY FOR 24 WEEKS 2020 NON-CLINICAL EVENTS Nasdaq: HEPA 20 Q1 DATA FROM PRECISION CUT LIVER SLICES, UK INITIATE CHRONIC TOXICOLOGY IN RAT AND MONKEY

CONTINUE FIBROSIS STUDIES Q2 DATA FROM KIDNEY FIBROSIS MODEL

BIOINFORMATIC ANALYSES OF PREVIOUS ANIMAL MODELS H2 DATA FROM CHRONIC TOXICOLOGY, RAT AND MONKEY

DATA FROM DIAMOND NASH MICE

DATA FROM CYCLOPHILIN KNOCKOUTS THANK YOU Corporate Contact: Investor Relations: Robert Foster Stephen Kilmer rfoster@hepionpharma.com skilmer@hepionpharma.com Tel: 646.274.3580 Nasdaq: HEPA Attachments Original document

