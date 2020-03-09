Hepion Pharmaceuticals : Download Corporate Presentation

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information. Such statements are only predictions and our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.
Nasdaq: HEPA
Corporate Overview
Lead Asset
3
CRV431: Novel, high-potency, cyclophilin inhibitor that targets multiple stages of liver disease, including NASH
ANTI-FIBROTIC,ANTI-VIRAL, AND ANTI-CANCER PROPERTIES (PLEIOTROPIC)
STRONG PRECLINICAL PROOF OF CONCEPT
STRONG SAFETY PROFILE IN PRECLINICAL AND PHASE 1 CLINICAL STUDIES
ORALLY ACTIVE, ONCE DAILY
ROBUST IP
BUILT UPON 30 YEARS' EXPERIENCE IN THIS VERY SPECIFIC FIELD OF CHEMISTRY
CORE TEAM THAT FOUNDED AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AUPH, >$2 BILLION USD), AND DISCOVERED AND DEVELOPED VOCLOSPORIN THROUGH TO PHASE 2
VOCLOSPORIN MET ALL PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS IN A PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR LUPUS
CRV431 is proposed to decrease fibrosis by affecting two processes in hepatic stellate cells, the primary, collagen-producing cell type in hepatic fibrosis:
decrease expression of fibrosis-related genes
decrease cyclophilin B-dependent collagen synthesis and secretion
REPRESENTATIVE EXPERIMENTS ON LX-2 HEPATIC STELLATE CELLS
FIBROSIS-RELATED GENE EXPRESSION REDUCED BY CRV431
PROCOLLAGEN SECRETION REDUCED BY CRV431 OR CYP B KNOCKDOWN
Collagen-1α 1
LOX (crosslinking enzyme)
Procollagen
ng/wellProcollagen(normalized)
Procollagen
expressionRelativevs DMSO
Summary of Nonclinical Anti-fibrotic Activities
11
Species
Model
Location
Treatment
Fibrosis Reduction
Other CRV431 Effects
Duration
(% Sirius Red)
Mice
Friedman NASH model
Scripps (USA)
6 weeks
82%
Weight gain
(CCl4 + Western diet)
Mice
STAM NASH model
Stelic (Japan)
3 weeks
57%
none
(streptozotocin + HFD)
Mice
STAM NASH model
Scripps (USA)
6 weeks
46%
none
(streptozotocin + HFD)
Mice
STAM NASH model
Scripps (USA)
11 weeks
37%
Weight gain
(streptozotocin + HFD)
NAS score
Mice
STAM NASH model
Scripps (USA)
10 weeks
44%
Liver tumor number and size 52%
(streptozotocin + HFD)
(late disease)
Liver weight
Mice
Carbon tetrachloride (CCl4)
Scripps (USA)
6 weeks
44%
none
Rats
Thioacetamide
Physiogenex
9 weeks
48%
Prevented progression to cirrhosis
(France)
Human
Precision cut liver slice (PCLS)
FibroFind (UK)
4 days
100%
RNA levels and secretion of
cultures with TGFβ+PDGF-BB
inflammatory/fibrotic proteins
Human
LX-2 hepatic stellate cell
Hepion
1-2 days
30-50%
Fibronectin secretion
cultures (± TGFβ)
collagen secretion
Fibrotic gene expression
Clinical Pharmacology
Single Ascending Dose (SAD) Study: (CTRV-CRV431-101)
TO EVALUATE THE SAFETY AND
OBJECTIVES
TOLERABILITY OF SINGLE ORAL DOSES OF
DESIGN
CRV431 AT INCREASING DOSE LEVELS
TO EVALUATE THE PHARMACOKINETICS OF CRV431
12
RANDOMIZED, PARTIALLY BLINDED, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED, SEQUENTIAL SAD STUDY IN HEALTHY VOLUNTEERS
SAD
Healthy
CRV431 525 mg
Subjects
CRV431 375 mg
CRV431 225 mg
CRV431 75 mg
N = 32 (24 CRV431; 8 Placebo)
Clinical Pharmacology: CRV431
13
Mean Pharmacokinetic Parameters: Non-Compartment Model
Tmax, h
Cmax, ng/mL
AUC0-inf,
t½, h
Dose
ng*h/mL
(range)
(SD)
(SD)
(SD)
75 mg
4 (2-10)
334±106
20,917±3,780
73.6±15.2
225 mg
1.3 (1-2)
1,368±221
84,422±32,373
97.3±18.4
375 mg
1.5 (1-3)
1,488±176
103,833±30,916
110.8±36.2
525 mg
1 (1-1)
1,655±250
102,087±43,612
98.5±24.1
Drug Exposure Is Linear Up To 375mg (r2=0.914)
Pharmacokinetic Profile Supports Once Daily Dosing
Long Terminal Elimination Half-life Is Related To Drug Distribution Into Deep Tissue Or Peripheral Compartments
Clinical Pharmacology
14
Safety Profile and Conclusions: SAD Study
NO SAEs WERE REPORTED IN THE SAD STUDY
SAFETY
→ AEs FROM THE SAD STUDY HAVE BEEN MILD TO MODERATE AND MOSTLY UNRELATED TO
STUDY DRUG
PROFILE
THERE WERE NO GRADE 3 OR GRADE 4 LABORATORY ABNORMALITIES
VITAL SIGNS AND ECGS WERE UNREMARKABLE
IN THE SAD STUDY, DOSES WERE TESTED UP TO 525 MG WITH NO CONCERNS
CONCLUSIONS
THE COLLECTIVE DATA FROM THE SAD DEMONSTRATE A FAVORABLE PHARMACOLOGICAL, PHARMACOKINETIC, AND SAFETY PROFILE FOR CRV431 WITH ACCEPTABLE SAFETY MARGINS THAT SUPPORT THE PROPOSED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM
Clinical Pharmacology
Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) Study (CRV431-101)
15
TO EVALUATE THE SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY
OF MULTIPLE ORAL DOSES OF CRV431 AT
→
RANDOMIZED,
INCREASING DOSE LEVELS OVER 28 DAYS
OBJECTIVES
DESIGN
SEQUENTIAL MAD
→ TO EVALUATE MAXIMUM TOLERATED DOSE
STUDY IN HEALTHY
VOLUNTEERS
TO EVALUATE THE PHARMACOKINETICS OF CRV431 AT STEADY STATE
TO EVALUATE THE SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY OF ONCE DAILY (QD) 150 MG DOSE OF CRV431 IN PRESUMED NONALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS (NASH) FIBROSIS STAGE 2 (F2)/FIBROSIS STAGE 3 (F3) SUBJECTS COMPARED TO PLACEBO CONTROL OVER 28 DAYS OF DOSING
TO EVALUATE ANTIFIBROTIC ACTIVITY OF CRV431
TO GENERATE EXPLORATORY ANTIFIBROTIC BIOMARKER DATA: COLLAGEN BIOMARKERS, MATRIX METALLOPROTEINASES, LIPIDOMICS, AND GENOMICS
DESIGN
MULTI-CENTER,SINGLE-BLIND,PLACEBO-CONTROLLED STUDY
Cohort*
Fibrosis
N
Day 1 - 28, fasted
Day 29
- 42
MULTIVARIATE
A
Stage
oral dosing
Observation/Follow
ANALYSIS TO ELUCIDATE
F2/F3
F2/F3
12
CRV431 150 mg
CRV431 ACTIVITY
NASH
B
6
Placebo
up
BIOMARKERS
Patients
*RANDOMIZED ASSIGNMENT; 2:1 - CRV431:PLACEBO
(n=18)
Clinical Pharmacology: Where does the Drug Work?
17
Physiological Based PK Modeling
Bioinformatics: Gene-Gene Interactions
EXTENSIVE LIVER PARTITIONING
FAVORS THE USE OF CRV431 IN LIVER DISEASES
CONFIRMS ONCE DAILY DOSING AT DRUG TARGET SITES
EVALUATE DRUG DISTRIBUTION INTO OTHER TISSUE SITES
