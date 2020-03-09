Log in
HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(HEPA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hepion Pharmaceuticals : Download Corporate Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 06:24pm EDT

C O R P O R AT E P R E S E N TAT I O N • 2 0 2 0

Nasdaq: HEPA

For ward-Looking Statements

2

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information. Such statements are only predictions and our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

We believe that it is important to communicate future expectations to investors. However, there may be events in the future that we are not able to accurately predict or control. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under Risk Factors in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the uncertainties associated with product development, the risk that products that appeared promising in early clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and efficacy in larger-scale clinical trials, the risk that we will not obtain approval to market our products, the risks associated with dependence upon key personnel and the need for additional financing. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements as circumstances change.

This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or to engage in any other transaction with Hepion Pharmaceuticals or its affiliates. The information in this presentation is not targeted at the residents of any particular country or jurisdiction and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

Nasdaq: HEPA

Corporate Overview

Lead Asset

3

CRV431: Novel, high-potency, cyclophilin inhibitor that targets multiple stages of liver disease, including NASH

  • ANTI-FIBROTIC,ANTI-VIRAL, AND ANTI-CANCER PROPERTIES (PLEIOTROPIC)
  • STRONG PRECLINICAL PROOF OF CONCEPT
  • STRONG SAFETY PROFILE IN PRECLINICAL AND PHASE 1 CLINICAL STUDIES
  • ORALLY ACTIVE, ONCE DAILY
  • ROBUST IP
  • BUILT UPON 30 YEARS' EXPERIENCE IN THIS VERY SPECIFIC FIELD OF CHEMISTRY
    • CORE TEAM THAT FOUNDED AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AUPH, >$2 BILLION USD), AND DISCOVERED AND DEVELOPED VOCLOSPORIN THROUGH TO PHASE 2
    • VOCLOSPORIN MET ALL PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS IN A PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR LUPUS

Nasdaq: HEPA

NEPHRITIS (NDA SUBMISSION, H1 2020)

Development Phase

4

Discovery

Phase 1

Phase 3

CRV431

Preclinical

Phase 2

P ROJ EC T E D

L AU N C H

2 0 2 6

Nasdaq: HEPA

CRV431 in NASH

Cyclophilin Inhibitors Target Multiple Liver Disease Stages

5

INJURY/STEATOSIS

INFLAMMATION

FIBROSIS

CIRRHOSIS/CANCER

ANTIVIRAL ACTIVITY

SUPPRESS

REDUCE COLLAGEN

BLOCK CANCER CELL

ADAPTATION TO HYPOXIA

(HBV, HCV, HDV, HIV-1)

PRO-INFLAMMATORY

PRODUCTION FROM HEPATIC

SUPPRESS METASTASIS-

PATHWAYS MEDIATED BY

STELLATE CELLS

SUPPRESS CELL DEATH BY

EXTRACELLULAR CYCLOPHILIN A

RELATED GENE EXPRESSION

INHIBITING MITOCHONDRIAL

BINDING TO CD147

REDUCE COLLAGEN

SUPPRESS CELL

PORE REGULATOR,

HYDROXYLATION AND

PROLIFERATION

CYCLOPHILIN D

CROSSLINKING

SENSITIZE TO CELL DEATH

NAFLD/

STELLATE CELL

CELL INJURY/DEATH

COLLAGEN

CELLULAR

NASH

ACTIVATION

DEPOSITION

TRANSFORMATION

(SCARRING)

AND METASTASIS

ALCOHOL

VIRAL

HEPATITIS

(HBV/HCV/HDV)

Nasdaq: HEPA

INFLAMMATORY CELL INFILTRATION/ACTIVATION

Anti-Fibrotic Activity in NASH Models

6

STAM Mouse Model

"Friedman" Mouse Model

(HIGH FAT DIET + STREPTOZOTOCIN)

(WESTERN DIET + CCl4)

3 - 11 WEEKS ORAL CRV431 TREATMENT

6 WEEKS ORAL CRV431 TREATMENT

p < 0 . 0 1

is

2 .5

n s

s

fib ro

re a )

2 .0

e a

itiv

le d

1 .5

-p o s a m p

1 .0

re d o f s

0 .5

iriu s

(%

S

0 .0

5 m g /

2 0 m g /

V e h i c l e

k g /d a y

k g /d a y

C R V 4 3 1 C R V 4 3 1

3 WEEKS TREATMENT

57%REDUCTION IN FIBROSIS

is

4

p =

0 . 0 3

fib ro s re a )

3

itive le d a

s p

2

-p o a m

re d o f s

1

irius (%

S

0

V e h i c l e

5 0 m g /

k g /d a y

C R V 4 3 1

6 WEEKS TREATMENT

46%REDUCTION IN FIBROSIS

is

6

p = 0 . 0 1

fibro s re a )

e a

4

itiv

le d

-p o s a m p

d s

2

re o f

irius

(%

S

0

V e h i c l e

5 0 m g /

k g /d a y

C R V 4 3 1

11 WEEKS TREATMENT

37%REDUCTION IN FIBROSIS

10

P0.0001

of area)

8

6

(%

Red

4

Sirius

2

0

Vehicle

CRV431

OCA

CRV431

Normal

50 mg/kg

10 mg/kg

+ OCA

Western Diet + CCl4

6 WEEKS TREATMENT:

82%REDUCTION IN FIBROSIS

Nasdaq: HEPA

Anti-Fibrotic Activity in Liver Toxin Models

7

RAT THIOACETAMIDE MODEL

9 WEEKS THIOACETAMIDE

9 WEEKS VEHICLE OR CRV431

CARBON TETRACHLORIDE MOUSE MODEL

6 WEEKS CCL4

6 WEEKS VEHICLE, CRV431, OR OBETICHOLIC ACID (OCA)

Fibrosis (% Sirius Red)

Fibrosis (% Sirius Red)

15

P=0.008

area)

10

red (% of

5

Sirius

0

Vehicle CRV431

40 mg/kg

9 WEEKS TREATMENT

48%REDUCTION IN FIBROSIS

Fibrosis score

score

Cirrhotic

4

histologic

3

2

Fibrosis

1

0

Vehicle CRV431

40 mg/kg

NO CIRRHOTIC LIVERS

IN CRV431 TREATMENT GROUP

P = 0.008

Sirius red-positive fibrosis

4

P = 0.32

P = 0.005

P = 0.03

P = 0.05

(%of sampled area)

3

2

1

0

Non-CCl4

Vehicle

CRV431

OCA

CRV431

50 mg/kg

10 mg/kg

+ OCA

Carbon tetrachloride (CCl4)

Nasdaq: HEPA

6 WEEKS TREATMENT: 43%REDUCTION

IN FIBROSIS

Anti-Cancer Activity in Late-Stage NASH Model

8

STAM Mouse Model

(STREPTOZOTOCIN + HIGH FAT DIET)

10 WEEKS ORAL CRV431 TREATMENT

Sirius red-positive fibrosis

5

p = 0.014

(%of sampled area)

4

3

2

1

0

Vehicle

50 mg/

kg/day

CRV431

10 WEEKS TREATMENT

44%REDUCTION IN FIBROSIS

Nasdaq: HEPA

Number of Tumor Nodules

p = 0.05

per liver

15

10

nodules

Score 0

of

5

Number

0

CRV431

Vehicle

44%REDUCTION IN TUMOR NUMBER

Score 2

Tumor Score (number x size)

p = 0.02

score

7

6

nodule

5

4

Score 5

3

HCC

2

1

0

CRV431

Vehicle

52%REDUCTION IN TUMOR

COMPOSITE SCORE

Score 7

CRV431 on Human Precision Cut Liver Slices (F i b ro F i n d )

CRV431 Decreases Tissue Fibrosis in Human Liver Samples

9

PICROSIRIUS RED STAINING OF FIBROTIC COLLAGEN

% Normalized to Nonstimulated and Stimulated

%)

150

(normalized

100

50

0

Red

-50

Sirius

-100

-150

Elafibranor

Nonstimulated

Vehicle

Alk5i

(1

M)

M)

OCA

Aramchol

(5

CVR431

CVR431

Resmetirom

+ TGFβ 1 + PDGF-BB Stimulation

S U M M A R Y

  • Precision cut liver slices from 4 human donors had baseline
    1. - 9.5% Sirius red staining
  • TGFβ + PDGF-BB stimulation for 3 days increased Sirius red to
    1. - 11.5%
  • Alk5i (inhibitor of TGFβ receptor signaling) blocked fibrosis induced by exogenous (TGFβ + PDGF-BB) and endogenous stimulation as suggested by negative, normalized value
  • CRV431 (5 μM) was most effective of 5 NASH drug candidates at preventing TGFβ + PDGF-BB-induced fibrosis. Comparator drugs were administered at 5 - 20 μM.
  • CRV431 also decreased:
    • RNA levels of collagen 1α1, αSMA, TIMP1, IL-6
    • Secreted collagen 1α1, hyaluronic acid, TIMP1, IL-6

Nasdaq: HEPA

Anti-Fibrotic Mechanisms of Action

10

CRV431 is proposed to decrease fibrosis by affecting two processes in hepatic stellate cells, the primary, collagen-producing cell type in hepatic fibrosis:

  • decrease expression of fibrosis-related genes
  • decrease cyclophilin B-dependent collagen synthesis and secretion

REPRESENTATIVE EXPERIMENTS ON LX-2 HEPATIC STELLATE CELLS

FIBROSIS-RELATED GENE EXPRESSION REDUCED BY CRV431

PROCOLLAGEN SECRETION REDUCED BY CRV431 OR CYP B KNOCKDOWN

Collagen-1α 1

LOX (crosslinking enzyme)

Procollagen

ng/wellProcollagen(normalized)

Procollagen

expressionRelativevs DMSO

0

expressionRelativevs DMSO

0

0.0

ng/wellProcollagen(normalized)

40

8

2.5

6

2.0

30

30

4

1.5

20

20

1.0

10

10

2

0.5

DMSO

+

DMSO

CRV431

CRV431

CRV431

M

DMSO

DMSO

CRV431

CRV431

CRV431

M

0

Untreated

CRV431

CRV431

CRV431

Untreated

CRV431

CRV431

CRV431

siRNAA

siRNAB

siRNAC

siRNAD

siRNA

siRNAA

siRNAB

siRNAC

siRNAD

siRNA

OCA

OCA

Control

Control

0

β +

β +

TGF

0

+

+

0

M

M

0

M

M

TGF

β

M

M

M

1

β

+

M

M

M

1

M

M

Cyp

Cyp

Cyp

Cyp

Cyp

Cyp

Cyp

Cyp

.

2

1

5

β

.

1

.

1

β

+

2

1

5

TGF

β +

+

.

β

β

TGF

+

2

5

2

5

TGF

TGF

TGF

TGF

TGF

TGF

β

+ 0.1 ng/ml TGF

β

+ 0.1 ng/ml TGFβ

Nasdaq: HEPA

Summary of Nonclinical Anti-fibrotic Activities

11

Species

Model

Location

Treatment

Fibrosis Reduction

Other CRV431 Effects

Duration

(% Sirius Red)

Mice

Friedman NASH model

Scripps (USA)

6 weeks

82%

Weight gain

(CCl4 + Western diet)

Mice

STAM NASH model

Stelic (Japan)

3 weeks

57%

none

(streptozotocin + HFD)

Mice

STAM NASH model

Scripps (USA)

6 weeks

46%

none

(streptozotocin + HFD)

Mice

STAM NASH model

Scripps (USA)

11 weeks

37%

Weight gain

(streptozotocin + HFD)

NAS score

Mice

STAM NASH model

Scripps (USA)

10 weeks

44%

Liver tumor number and size 52%

(streptozotocin + HFD)

(late disease)

Liver weight

Mice

Carbon tetrachloride (CCl4)

Scripps (USA)

6 weeks

44%

none

Rats

Thioacetamide

Physiogenex

9 weeks

48%

Prevented progression to cirrhosis

(France)

Human

Precision cut liver slice (PCLS)

FibroFind (UK)

4 days

100%

RNA levels and secretion of

cultures with TGFβ+PDGF-BB

inflammatory/fibrotic proteins

Human

LX-2 hepatic stellate cell

Hepion

1-2 days

30-50%

Fibronectin secretion

cultures (± TGFβ)

collagen secretion

Fibrotic gene expression

Nasdaq: HEPA

Clinical Pharmacology

Single Ascending Dose (SAD) Study: (CTRV-CRV431-101)

  • TO EVALUATE THE SAFETY AND

OBJECTIVES

TOLERABILITY OF SINGLE ORAL DOSES OF

DESIGN

CRV431 AT INCREASING DOSE LEVELS

  • TO EVALUATE THE PHARMACOKINETICS OF CRV431

12

  • RANDOMIZED, PARTIALLY BLINDED, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED, SEQUENTIAL SAD STUDY IN HEALTHY VOLUNTEERS

SAD

Healthy

CRV431 525 mg

Subjects

CRV431 375 mg

CRV431 225 mg

CRV431 75 mg

Nasdaq: HEPA

N = 32 (24 CRV431; 8 Placebo)

Clinical Pharmacology: CRV431

13

Mean Pharmacokinetic Parameters: Non-Compartment Model

Tmax, h

Cmax, ng/mL

AUC0-inf,

t½, h

Dose

ng*h/mL

(range)

(SD)

(SD)

(SD)

75 mg

4 (2-10)

334±106

20,917±3,780

73.6±15.2

225 mg

1.3 (1-2)

1,368±221

84,422±32,373

97.3±18.4

375 mg

1.5 (1-3)

1,488±176

103,833±30,916

110.8±36.2

525 mg

1 (1-1)

1,655±250

102,087±43,612

98.5±24.1

  • Drug Exposure Is Linear Up To 375mg (r2=0.914)
  • Pharmacokinetic Profile Supports Once Daily Dosing
  • Long Terminal Elimination Half-life Is Related To Drug Distribution Into Deep Tissue Or Peripheral Compartments

Nasdaq: HEPA

Clinical Pharmacology

14

Safety Profile and Conclusions: SAD Study

  • NO SAEs WERE REPORTED IN THE SAD STUDY

SAFETY

AEs FROM THE SAD STUDY HAVE BEEN MILD TO MODERATE AND MOSTLY UNRELATED TO

STUDY DRUG

PROFILE

  • THERE WERE NO GRADE 3 OR GRADE 4 LABORATORY ABNORMALITIES
  • VITAL SIGNS AND ECGS WERE UNREMARKABLE
  • IN THE SAD STUDY, DOSES WERE TESTED UP TO 525 MG WITH NO CONCERNS

CONCLUSIONS

  • THE COLLECTIVE DATA FROM THE SAD DEMONSTRATE A FAVORABLE PHARMACOLOGICAL, PHARMACOKINETIC, AND SAFETY PROFILE FOR CRV431 WITH ACCEPTABLE SAFETY MARGINS THAT SUPPORT THE PROPOSED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

Nasdaq: HEPA

Clinical Pharmacology

Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) Study (CRV431-101)

15

  • TO EVALUATE THE SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY

OF MULTIPLE ORAL DOSES OF CRV431 AT

RANDOMIZED,

INCREASING DOSE LEVELS OVER 28 DAYS

OBJECTIVES

DESIGN

SEQUENTIAL MAD

TO EVALUATE MAXIMUM TOLERATED DOSE

STUDY IN HEALTHY

VOLUNTEERS

  • TO EVALUATE THE PHARMACOKINETICS OF CRV431 AT STEADY STATE

MAD

Healthy

CRV431 300 mg

Subjects

CRV431

225 mg

ONGOING

CRV431 150 mg

75 MG & 150 MG

COHORTS COMPLETE;

CRV431 75 mg

225 MG ONGOING

N = 16

Nasdaq: HEPA

Clinical Pharmacology

16

Phase 2A Proof-of-Concept(CRV431-201, 'AMBITION' Trial)

OBJECTIVES

  • TO EVALUATE THE SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY OF ONCE DAILY (QD) 150 MG DOSE OF CRV431 IN PRESUMED NONALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS (NASH) FIBROSIS STAGE 2 (F2)/FIBROSIS STAGE 3 (F3) SUBJECTS COMPARED TO PLACEBO CONTROL OVER 28 DAYS OF DOSING
  • TO EVALUATE ANTIFIBROTIC ACTIVITY OF CRV431
  • TO GENERATE EXPLORATORY ANTIFIBROTIC BIOMARKER DATA: COLLAGEN BIOMARKERS, MATRIX METALLOPROTEINASES, LIPIDOMICS, AND GENOMICS

DESIGN

  • MULTI-CENTER,SINGLE-BLIND,PLACEBO-CONTROLLED STUDY

Cohort*

Fibrosis

N

Day 1 - 28, fasted

Day 29

- 42

MULTIVARIATE

A

Stage

oral dosing

Observation/Follow

ANALYSIS TO ELUCIDATE

F2/F3

F2/F3

12

CRV431 150 mg

CRV431 ACTIVITY

NASH

B

6

Placebo

up

BIOMARKERS

Patients

*RANDOMIZED ASSIGNMENT; 2:1 - CRV431:PLACEBO

(n=18)

Nasdaq: HEPA

Clinical Pharmacology: Where does the Drug Work?

17

Physiological Based PK Modeling

Bioinformatics: Gene-Gene Interactions

  • EXTENSIVE LIVER PARTITIONING
  • FAVORS THE USE OF CRV431 IN LIVER DISEASES
  • CONFIRMS ONCE DAILY DOSING AT DRUG TARGET SITES
  • EVALUATE DRUG DISTRIBUTION INTO OTHER TISSUE SITES

CRV431 Receptor Gene - NASH Interactions OmicsNet-Genemania

Nasdaq: HEPA

B i o i nfo r m at i c s : A r t i f i c i a l I nte l l i ge n c e ( A I ) P re d i c t i n g C l i n i ca l O u tco m e s

18

NASH Clinical Outcome: AI

STEP 1: SHALLOW NEURAL NET: A SIMPLE EXAMPLE

STEP 2: DEEP NEURAL NET: IN-TRAINING WITH ENHANCED PROPRIETARY METHODS

NEURAL NETWORK ARCHITECTURE

B1

B2

DrugI1

Black lines indicate positive weights and grey

lines indicate negative weights.

Dose

I2

MOAI3

H1

N I4

H2

O1 Outcom

WeeksI5H3

dALTI6

dLDLI7

  • Line thickness is in proportion to the relative magnitude of each weight.
  • The first layer receives the input variables (I1 through I7) and each is connected to all nodes in the hidden layer (H1 through H3)
  • Inputs: Drug Type, Drug Dose, Mechanism of Action, Number of Patients in Clinical Trial, Weeks Duration, Change in ALT, LDL: Outcome was %Decrease in Primary Measure

Nasdaq: HEPA

H1

19

2020

CLINICAL

TIMELINES

2021

Nasdaq: HEPA

  • DATA FROM CLINICAL 28-DAY STUDY, ORAL CRV431 MULTIPLE ASCENDING DOSE (MAD), ONCE DAILY
  • INITIATE PHASE 2 NASH BIOMARKER PILOT STUDY, 1-MONTH CRV431 REPEAT DOSE

Q3

  • DATA FROM PHASE 2 NASH PILOT TRIAL ('AMBITION'), 1 MONTH, CRV431 REPEAT DOSE
  • BIOINFORMATIC BIOMARKER ANALYSIS, GENOMIC ANALYSIS: NASH + CRV431
  • AI ANALYSIS: NASH + CRV431

Q1

  • INITIATE PHASE 2 NASH, APPROX. 100 PATIENTS, CRV431 ORALLY, ONCE DAILY FOR 24 WEEKS

2020

NON-CLINICAL

EVENTS

Nasdaq: HEPA

20

Q1

DATA FROM PRECISION CUT LIVER SLICES, UK

  • INITIATE CHRONIC TOXICOLOGY IN RAT AND MONKEY
  • CONTINUE FIBROSIS STUDIES

Q2

  • DATA FROM KIDNEY FIBROSIS MODEL
  • BIOINFORMATIC ANALYSES OF PREVIOUS ANIMAL MODELS

H2

  • DATA FROM CHRONIC TOXICOLOGY, RAT AND MONKEY
  • DATA FROM DIAMOND NASH MICE
  • DATA FROM CYCLOPHILIN KNOCKOUTS

THANK YOU

Corporate Contact:

Investor Relations:

Robert Foster

Stephen Kilmer

rfoster@hepionpharma.com

skilmer@hepionpharma.com

Tel: 646.274.3580

Nasdaq: HEPA

Disclaimer

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 22:23:03 UTC
