HERA : Repurchase and cancellation of certain notes
07/05/2019 | 01:13pm EDT
Following the press releases dated 19 June 2019 and 2 July 2019, notice is hereby given that as at the date hereof Hera S.p.A. (the 'Company') repurchased some of the €500,000,000 3.25 per cent. Notes due 4 October 2021 (Codice ISIN: XS0976307040) (the '2021 Notes') and of the €500,000,000 2.375 per cent. Notes due 4 July 2024 (Codice ISIN: XS1084043451) (the '2024 Notes' and, together with the 2021 Notes, the 'Existing Notes'), previously subject to the tender offer launched by BNP Paribas S.A. as offeror (the 'Offeror') on 19 June 2019 pursuant to the agreements entered into with the Company, settled on 1 July 2019 (the 'Offer'). Following the repurchase, the Company requested the cancellation of the portion of Existing Notes so repurchased.
Denomination
ISIN
Notes tendered for purchase
Notes accepted by the Offeror
Outstanding Principal Amount
€500,000,000 3.25 per cent. Notes due 4 October 2021
XS0976307040
39,994,000
39,994,000
249,855,000
€500,000,000 2.375 per cent. Notes due 4 July 2024
