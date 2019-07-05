Log in
HERA SPA

(HER)
HERA : Repurchase and cancellation of certain notes

07/05/2019 | 01:13pm EDT

Following the press releases dated 19 June 2019 and 2 July 2019, notice is hereby given that as at the date hereof Hera S.p.A. (the 'Company') repurchased some of the €500,000,000 3.25 per cent. Notes due 4 October 2021 (Codice ISIN: XS0976307040) (the '2021 Notes') and of the €500,000,000 2.375 per cent. Notes due 4 July 2024 (Codice ISIN: XS1084043451) (the '2024 Notes' and, together with the 2021 Notes, the 'Existing Notes'), previously subject to the tender offer launched by BNP Paribas S.A. as offeror (the 'Offeror') on 19 June 2019 pursuant to the agreements entered into with the Company, settled on 1 July 2019 (the 'Offer'). Following the repurchase, the Company requested the cancellation of the portion of Existing Notes so repurchased.

Denomination ISIN Notes tendered for purchase Notes accepted by the Offeror Outstanding Principal Amount
€500,000,000 3.25 per cent. Notes due 4 October 2021 XS0976307040 39,994,000 39,994,000 249,855,000
€500,000,000 2.375 per cent. Notes due 4 July 2024 XS1084043451 170,610,000 170,610,000 329,390,000

Disclaimer

HERA S.p.A. - Holding Energia Risorse Ambiente published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 17:12:07 UTC
