News 
News

Herantis Pharma Oyj : Decisions of Herantis Pharma Plc's Annual General Meeting of shareholders

04/11/2019 | 10:28am EDT

Decisions of Herantis Pharma Plc's Annual General Meeting of shareholders

Herantis Pharma Plc
Company release 11 April 2019 at 5:00 PM

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Herantis Pharma Plc was held in Helsinki on Thursday, 11 April 2019.

Matters pertaining to the Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting adopted the consolidated financial statements and the parent company's financial statements for the financial year 2018 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability. The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders decided that, as proposed by the Board of Directors, no dividend be paid for the financial year 1 January - 31 December 2018 and that the loss for the financial year shall be entered in the account for profit and loss.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the remuneration payable to the members of the Board of Directors shall be EUR 1,500 per month except for the Chairman of the Board who shall be paid EUR 2,500 monthly, and a possibly elected Vice Chairman of the Board who shall be paid EUR 2,000 monthly. Board members are also reimbursed reasonable travel expenses related to Board of Director's duties.

Six (6) members were elected to the Board of Directors: Ingrid Atteryd Heiman, Pekka Mattila, James (Jim) Phillips, Aki Prihti, Timo Veromaa, and Frans Wuite.

The Annual General Meeting decided that the Auditor will be paid reasonable remuneration in accordance with the invoice approved by the Company.

The firm of authorised public accountants PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy was appointed as Herantis Pharma Plc's Auditor for the term ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, with APA Martin Grandell as the responsible auditor.

In its constitutive meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Pekka Mattila as Chairman of the Board.

HERANTIS PHARMA PLC

Further information:

Herantis Pharma Plc, Pekka Simula, CEO, telephone: +358 40 7300 445
Company web site: www.herantis.com
Certified Advisor: UB Securities Ltd, telephone: +358 9 25 380 225

About Herantis Pharma Plc

Herantis Pharma Plc is an innovative drug development company focused on regenerative medicine and unmet clinical needs. Our clinical stage assets CDNF and Lymfactin® are based on globally leading scientific research in their fields. They both aim at breakthrough in the treatment of severe diseases: CDNF in neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's disease; and Lymfactin® in breast cancer associated lymphedema with potential also in other lymphedemas. The shares of Herantis are listed on the First North Finland marketplace run by Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.herantis.com

Disclaimer

Herantis Pharma Oyj published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 14:27:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Pekka Ilmari Simula Chief Executive Officer
Pekka Allan Antero Mattila Chairman
Antti Vuolanto Chief Operating Officer
Henri J. Huttunen Chief Scientific Officer
Outi Lahdenpera Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERANTIS PHARMA OYJ0.00%37
GILEAD SCIENCES7.75%85 928
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS13.64%48 669
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS9.30%43 830
GENMAB10.49%10 990
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC16.02%9 328
