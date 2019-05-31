Log in
HERANTIS PHARMA OYJ

(HRTIS)
End-of-day quote NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD. - 01/08
5.45 EUR   -6.84%
01:01aHerantis Pharma Plc's nomination of Vice Chairman
GL
05/28HERANTIS PHARMA OYJ : Plc shares subscribed with option rights
PU
05/06Herantis Pharma publishes newsletter for March-April
GL
Herantis Pharma Plc's nomination of Vice Chairman

05/31/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Herantis Pharma Plc’s nomination of Vice Chairman

Herantis Pharma Plc
Company release 31 May 2019 at 8:00 AM

The Board of Directors of Herantis Pharma Plc has nominated Timo Veromaa as its Vice Chairman.

Further information:

Herantis Pharma Plc, Pekka Simula, CEO, telephone: +358 40 7300 445
Company web site: www.herantis.com
Certified Advisor: UB Securities Ltd, telephone: +358 9 25 380 225

About Herantis Pharma Plc

Herantis Pharma Plc is an innovative drug development company focused on regenerative medicine and unmet clinical needs. Our clinical stage assets CDNF and Lymfactin® are based on globally leading scientific research in their fields. They both aim at breakthrough in the treatment of severe diseases: CDNF in neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s disease; and Lymfactin® in breast cancer associated lymphedema with potential also in other lymphedemas. The shares of Herantis are listed on the First North Finland marketplace run by Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.herantis.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
