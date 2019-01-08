Herbalife Nutrition : Announces Michael O. Johnson Will Reassume The Role of Chief Executive Officer On An Interim Basis Following The Departure of CEO Richard Goudis

The Board of Directors of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (“Board”) announced
today that effective immediately, Michael O. Johnson, the Company’s
Executive Chairman, who led Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (“Company”) as its
Chief Executive Officer from 2003 to 2017, will reassume the role of CEO
on an interim basis following the resignation of current CEO Richard
Goudis.
Mr. Johnson will oversee the operations of the Company, along with other
senior executives, and continue to drive Herbalife Nutrition’s strong
performance and growth trajectory. Pursuant to the Board’s succession
plan, and to ensure an effective and orderly transition to a permanent
CEO in the future, the Board expects to select the permanent CEO from
the Company’s proven senior leadership team.
Mr. Goudis’ departure is not due to any issues regarding the Company’s
financial reporting, but pertains to comments which recently came to
light, made by Mr. Goudis prior to his role as CEO, that are contrary to
the Company’s expense-related policies and business practices. The
comments made were inconsistent with Herbalife Nutrition’s standards and
do not reflect the Company’s culture.
The Company today also announced preliminary volume point results for
the fourth quarter 2018 which were up 11.6% worldwide from the same
period in 2017(1)( 2) and reaffirmed its initial full year
2019 guidance as announced on October 30, 2018, thereby demonstrating
the Company’s consistent and continued confidence in the business moving
forward.
(1) During 2018, the Company adjusted volume point values for
certain products in Mexico, North America and South & Central America.
Excluding these adjustments, the worldwide total year over year change
in volume points would have been an increase of 10.8%.
(2) The volume point results are preliminary and may be
subject to revision based upon the completion of the Company’s year-end
financial closing process. The Company expects to report its final
volume point results, as well as its financial results for the fourth
quarter and full year 2018 and provide an update to 2019 guidance, on
February 19, 2019.
About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to
make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission
for nutrition - changing people’s lives with great nutrition products
and programs - since 1980. Together with our Herbalife Nutrition
independent distributors, we are committed to providing solutions to the
worldwide problems of poor nutrition and obesity, an aging population,
skyrocketing public healthcare costs and a rise in entrepreneurs of all
ages. Herbalife Nutrition offers high-quality, science-backed products,
most of which are produced in Company-operated facilities, one-on-one
coaching with an Herbalife Nutrition independent distributor, and a
supportive community approach that inspires customers to embrace a
healthier, more active lifestyle.
Herbalife Nutrition’s targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and
fitness and personal care products are available exclusively to and
through its independent distributors in more than 90 countries. Through
its corporate social responsibility efforts, Herbalife Nutrition
supports the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) and its Casa Herbalife
programs to help bring good nutrition to children in need. Herbalife
Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes,
teams and events around the globe.
Herbalife Nutrition has approximately 8,300 employees worldwide, and its
shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HLF) with net
sales of approximately $4.4 billion in 2017. To learn more, visit Herbalife.com
or IAmHerbalife.com.
Herbalife Nutrition also encourages investors to visit its investor
relations website at ir.herbalife.com
as financial and other information is updated and new information is
posted.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning
of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Although we believe that the expectations reflected
in any of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results
could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our
forward-looking statements. Our future financial condition and results
of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to
change and to inherent risks and uncertainties, such as those disclosed
or incorporated by reference in our filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. Important factors that could cause our actual
results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ
materially from estimates or projections contained in our
forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:
-
our relationship with, and our ability to influence the actions of,
our Members;
-
improper action by our employees or Members in violation of applicable
law;
-
adverse publicity associated with our products or network marketing
organization, including our ability to comfort the marketplace and
regulators regarding our compliance with applicable laws;
-
changing consumer preferences and demands;
-
the competitive nature of our business;
-
regulatory matters governing our products, including potential
governmental or regulatory actions concerning the safety or efficacy
of our products and network marketing program, including the direct
selling markets in which we operate;
-
legal challenges to our network marketing program;
-
the consent order entered into with the FTC, the effects thereof and
any failure to comply therewith;
-
risks associated with operating internationally and the effect of
economic factors, including foreign exchange, inflation, disruptions
or conflicts with our third-party importers, pricing and currency
devaluation risks, especially in countries such as Venezuela;
-
uncertainties relating to interpretation and enforcement of
legislation in China governing direct selling and anti-pyramiding;
-
our inability to obtain the necessary licenses to expand our direct
selling business in China;
-
adverse changes in the Chinese economy;
-
our dependence on increased penetration of existing markets;
-
any material disruption to our business caused by natural disasters,
other catastrophic events, acts of war or terrorism, or cyber-security
incidents;
-
contractual limitations on our ability to expand our business;
-
our reliance on our information technology infrastructure and outside
manufacturers;
-
the sufficiency of our trademarks and other intellectual property
rights;
-
product concentration;
-
our reliance upon, or the loss or departure of any member of, our
senior management team which could negatively impact our Member
relations and operating results;
-
U.S. and foreign laws and regulations applicable to our international
operations;
-
uncertainties relating to the United Kingdom’s vote to exit from the
European Union;
-
restrictions imposed by covenants in our credit facility;
-
risks related to the convertible notes;
-
uncertainties relating to the application of transfer pricing, duties,
value added taxes, and other tax regulations, and changes thereto;
-
changes in tax laws, treaties or regulations, or their interpretation;
-
taxation relating to our Members;
-
product liability claims;
-
our incorporation under the laws of the Cayman Islands;
-
whether we will purchase any of our shares in the open markets or
otherwise; and
-
share price volatility related to, among other things, speculative
trading and certain traders shorting our common shares.
We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions
to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or
circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of
unanticipated events, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006100/en/