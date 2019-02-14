Herbalife Nutrition : Annual filing director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

SEC Form 5

1. This transaction was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person's wife.

2. The Reporting Person's wife received 1,485 shares of common stock upon the net exercise of 4,404 stock appreciation rights ("SARS"). The Reporting Person's wife forfeited 1,416 shares of common stock underlying the SARS in payment of the exercise price and 1,503 shares of common stock underlying the SARS to satisfy the withholding tax obligations resulting from the exercise, using the closing stock price on March 2, 2018 of $94.72. Since this transaction took place prior to the Issuer's 2-for-1 stock split on May 14, 2018, share numbers, market prices and exercise prices are provided without giving effect to the stock split.

3. Balance reflects the amount of securities beneficially owned indirectly as of December 31, 2018, after giving effect to the Issuer's 2-for-1 stock split on May 14, 2018.

4. Since this transaction took place prior to the Issuer's 2-for-1 stock split on May 14, 2018, share numbers and market price are provided without giving effect to the stock split.

5. The Reporting Person's wife received 129 shares of common stock upon the net exercise of 655 SARS. The Reporting Person's wife forfeited 369 shares of common stock underlying the SARS in payment

of the exercise price and 157 shares of common stock underlying the SARS to satisfy the withholding tax obligations resulting from the exercise, using the closing stock price on May 9, 2018 of $111.17. Since this transaction took place prior to the Issuer's 2-for-1 stock split on May 14, 2018, share numbers, market prices and exercise prices are provided without giving effect to the stock split.

6. On May 9, 2016, the Reporting Person's wife was granted 3,275 SARS (prior to giving effect to the Issuer's 2-for-1 stock split on May 14, 2018). These SARS vested 20% each on May 9, 2017 and May 9,

2018, and the remaining 60% vests on May 9, 2019.

7. Reflects share numbers after giving effect to the Issuer's 2-for-1 stock split on May 14, 2018.

EDI HIENRICH

LIMITED POWER OF ATTORNEY FOR SECTION 16 REPORTING OBLIGATIONS

The undersigned, Edi Hienrich, hereby makes, constitutes and appoints each of Lisa H. Kwon and Jenna N. Pisarev, or either of them acting singly, as the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact, with full power and authority as hereinafter described on behalf of and in the name, place and stead of the undersigned to:

(1) prepare, execute, acknowledge, deliver and file the Form IDto be filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including amendments thereto, and any other documents necessary or appropriate to obtain a (i) Central Index Key Code, (ii) CIK Confirmation Code, (iii) Password, (iv) Password Modification Code or (v) any other codes, passwords and passphrases as are required or appropriate to permit the undersigned to make electronic filings with the SEC;

(2) prepare, execute, acknowledge, deliver and file Forms 3, 4, and 5 (including any amendments thereto) with respect to the securities of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., a Cayman Islands company (the "Company"), required to be filed with or submitted to the SEC, any national securities exchange or similar authority and the Company pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, as amended from time to time (the "Exchange Act"), and any other forms or reports the undersigned may be required to file in connection with the undersigned's ownership, acquisition, or disposition of securities of the Company;

(3) seek or obtain, as the undersigned's representative and on the undersigned's behalf, information on transactions in the Company's securities from any third party, including brokers and employee benefit plan administrators and trustees, and the undersigned hereby authorizes and approves any such release of information; and

(4) perform any and all other acts which in the discretion of such attorney-in-fact are necessary or desirable for and on behalf of the undersigned in connection with the foregoing.

The undersigned acknowledges that:

(1) this Limited Power of Attorney authorizes, but does not require, such attorney-in-fact to act in his or her discretion on information provided to such attorney-in-fact without independent verification of such information;

(2) any documents prepared and/or executed by either such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Limited Power of Attorney will be in such form and will contain such information and disclosure as such attorney-in-fact, in his or her discretion, deems necessary or desirable;

(3) neither the Company nor either such attorney-in-fact assumes (i) any liability for the undersigned's responsibility to comply with the requirements of the Exchange Act, (ii) any liability of the undersigned for any failure to comply with such requirements or (iii) any obligation or liability of the undersigned for profit disgorgement under Section 16(b) of the Exchange Act; and

(4) this Limited Power of Attorney does not relieve the undersigned from responsibility for compliance with the undersigned's obligations under the Exchange Act, including without limitation the reporting requirements under Section 16 of the Exchange Act.

The undersigned hereby gives and grants each of the foregoing attorneys-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform all and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary or appropriate to be done in and about the foregoing matters as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if present, hereby ratifying all that each such attorney-in-fact of, for and on behalf of the undersigned, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this Limited Power of Attorney.

This Limited Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to each such attorney-in-fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Limited Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 12th day of February, 2019.

/s/ EDI HIENRICH