Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company with a purpose to make the world healthier and happier. Since 19 8 0, we have been on a mission to improve nutritional habits around the world with great-tasting, science - backed nutrition products that help people get the right balance of healthy nutrition.

W hether it is our industr y-leading meal replacement protein shake that comes in dozens of flavors, or our teas, aloes, energy, fitness and outer nutrition products, we cater to a variet y of daily nutritional needs, of fering choice to consumers in over 9 0 countries.

Our products are available exclusively through educated and trained Herbalife Nutrition distributors who provide comprehensive and personalized solutions to their customers' nutrition and wellness goals. Distributors are independent entrepreneurs who set up their own businesses and decide when and where they work and do so on their own terms. Our distributors fulfill our purpose ever y day.