Herbalife Nutrition : Corporate Brochure

03/26/2019 | 04:25pm EDT

W E L C O M E TO H E R B A L I F E N U T R I T I O N

AGLOBAL NUTRITION COMPANY

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company with a purpose to make the world healthier and happier. Since 19 8 0, we have been on a mission to improve nutritional habits around the world with great-tasting, science - backed nutrition products that help people get the right balance of healthy nutrition.

W hether it is our industr y-leading meal replacement protein shake that comes in dozens of flavors, or our teas, aloes, energy, fitness and outer nutrition products, we cater to a variet y of daily nutritional needs, of fering choice to consumers in over 9 0 countries.

Our products are available exclusively through educated and trained Herbalife Nutrition distributors who provide comprehensive and personalized solutions to their customers' nutrition and wellness goals. Distributors are independent entrepreneurs who set up their own businesses and decide when and where they work and do so on their own terms. Our distributors fulfill our purpose ever y day.

S N A P S H OT O F G L O B A L T R E N D S

Our company has never been more relevant because we are on the right side of some of the biggest global trends - battling obesity, promoting healthy aging, addressing the rising cost of healthcare and providing opportunities to today's entrepreneurs.

GLOBAL HEALTHCARE SPENDING

GLOBAL OBESITY RATES HAVE

IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO

$18.28

DOUBLED

SINCE 1980

TRILLION

BY 2040

~70%

MAJORITY OF U.S. WORKFORCE WILL BE

BOOMERS ARE LOOKING

FREELANCERS

OF MILLENNIALS AND

FOR HEALTHY AGING

IN 2027

PRODUCTS

O U R O P P O RT U N I T Y

We've been on a mission for nutrition since 1980, and our purpose has never been more important. We're providing access to good nutrition to communities around the world, and an economic opportunity to people who want to improve lives."

Michael O. Johnson

Chairman and CEO

O U R P R I N C I P L E S

M A K ING T HE WORLD HE A LT HIER

A ND H A PPIER

T he purpose and unique value of our company, our distributors and our employees is to help people be healthier and happier through personalized nutrition and a proven business oppor tunit y, so that around the globe, ever y tomorrow is continually bet ter.

Herbalife Nutrition Soy Supplier

Rob Sladek, Soybean Farmer

Iowa, USA

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 20:24:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 190 M
EBIT 2019 716 M
Net income 2019 401 M
Debt 2019 1 279 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,20
P/E ratio 2020 15,08
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
Capitalization 8 394 M
Managers
NameTitle
Michael O. Johnson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John G. DeSimone Co-President & Chief Strategic Officer
John O. Agwunobi Co-President, Chief Health & Nutrition Officer
David Pezzullo Chief Operating Officer
Shin-Shing Chiu Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD-6.87%8 394
BY-HEALTH CO LTD--.--%4 880
BALCHEM CORPORATION16.34%2 942
SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO7.30%1 661
MEDIFAST INC4.10%1 545
BLACKMORES LIMITED-22.22%1 169
