Herbalife Nutrition : Donates $1.5 Million to the Beijing Sport University Education Foundation to Further Winter Sports in China

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF), a premier global nutrition company, today announced a donation of $1.5 million from the China Growth and Impact Investment Program to the Beijing Sport University Education Foundation to further nutrition research and assist in the development of winter sports in China. The Herbalife Winter Sports Development Program is a key component of the Company’s commitment to supporting “Healthy China 2030,” a government initiative focused on the health of Chinese citizens, and aligns with the country’s goal of popularizing winter sports ahead of hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics.

“Working closely with Beijing Sport University to develop their winter sports program aligns with our corporate vision of supporting healthy, active lifestyles around the globe,” said Dr. John Agwunobi, co-president and Chief Health and Nutrition Officer of Herbalife Nutrition. “We hope through our close collaboration, we can further the ‘Healthy China 2030’ campaign and the further development of winter sports in the country.”

By providing access to equipment and training, the program aligns with Chinese government’s priorities on striving for better performance in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

“Winter sports are rising in popularity in China, particularly among youth and college athletes, and we’re eager to increase our participation and visibility at the international level,” said Mr. Cao Weidong, CPC Committee Secretary and President of Beijing Sport University. “Herbalife Nutrition’s support enables us to leverage their expertise in nutrition and sports performance to strengthen our talent and capabilities in this arena.”

Herbalife Nutrition was also designated as the “China Ice Hockey Nutrition Guidance Unit” by the Chinese Ice Hockey Association due to the Company’s expertise in nutrition. Part of the donation will support the establishment of the Herbalife Winter Sports Nutrition Research Center at the university, with a focus on furthering the development of key winter sports such as ice hockey, figure skating and curling. Program funds will also be used to develop a training curriculum, hire professional coaches, donate sports gear and synthetic portable ice rinks, benefiting approximately 80 schools and 18,000 teenagers in China. The Company will also tailor and customize sports nutrition programs for student athletes to improve overall sports performance and endurance, as well as support the national team as they prepare to compete in the Winter Olympics.

