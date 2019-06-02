Herbalife Nutrition :, Host of the Inaugural 2019 Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles, Congratulates Winners Sarah Haskins and Robbie Webster

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) congratulates Sarah Haskins and Robbie
Webster, who took top podium spots at the inaugural Herbalife24
Triathlon Los Angeles. This event welcomed over 900 elite and amateur
triathletes as well as more than 2,000 total participants from the U.S.,
Asia, and South America.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190602005077/en/
Elite Men’s First Place Winner, Robbie Webster (Photo: Business Wire)
“Herbalife Nutrition is proud to bring the triathlon back to Los
Angeles, after a five year hiatus. This USAT sanctioned event brought
some of the sport's best athletes to our hometown and showcased the best
Los Angeles has to offer, from Venice to downtown LA,” said Michael
Johnson, Chairman and CEO, Herbalife Nutrition.
In the men’s elite division, Robbie Webster, who trains in Tacoma,
Washington, crossed the finish line with a time of 1 hour, 50 minutes
and 15 seconds. In second place, Robbie Decker from Boulder, Colorado
completed the race with a time of 1 hour, 50 minutes and 44 seconds and
Ben Collins from Seattle, Washington nabbed the last podium spot with a
time of 1 hour, 50 minutes and 50 seconds.
Winning the women’s elite division, Sarah Haskins, who trains in St.
Louis, Missouri crossed the finish line with a time of 2 hours, 1 minute
and 7 seconds. Second place, Heather Jackson from Bend, Oregon completed
the race with a time of 2 hours, 1 minute, 26 seconds and Alicia Kaye
from Clermont, Florida took the third place position with a time of 2
hours, 2 minutes, 5 seconds.
The Herbalife24 Triathlon brought the sport of triathlon back to the
streets of Los Angeles. At 6 AM, athletes began the ocean swim at the
iconic Venice Beach. After participants exited the water, the race
continued on bike down Venice Blvd. and through the heart of Los
Angeles, ultimately culminating alongside iconic LA landmarks and
finishing at the famed L.A. Live outdoor venue.
This Triathlon, the only urban point-to-point course, offered athletes
various options from an International and Sprint distance triathlon and
relays as well as an Aquabike, 5-kilometer Run/Walk, and Corporate
Triathlon Relay.
From the winners to the last person to cross, runners heard their names
called out by Mike Reilly. Reilly, the iconic global IRONMAN announcer
known for his “You Are An IRONMAN!” exclamation as competitors crossed
the finish line, brought a version of his trademark call to the
Herbalife24 Triathlon.
Upon completing the race, athletes and spectators came together at the
Finish Line Festival. This festival features entertainment, a kids zone,
beer garden, food truck, massage area and the Herbalife24 Recovery Zone.
Additionally, this race is one of the qualifying events for the 2019
Toyota USA Triathlon Olympic Distance Age Group National Championships,
set for August 5 in Cleveland.
To learn more about Herbalife24 products, please visit www.Herbalife24.com.
About Herbalife Nutrition
Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to
make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission
for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products
and programs - since 1980. Herbalife Nutrition offers high-quality,
science-backed products, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife
Nutrition Independent Distributor, and a supportive community that
inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.
Herbalife Nutrition’s targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and
fitness and personal care products are available through its Independent
Distributors in more than 90 countries.
Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation, a
non-profit organization that assists community organizations focused on
providing good nutrition. Herbalife Nutrition is also proud to sponsor
more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe.
Herbalife Nutrition has more than 8,300 employees worldwide. To learn
more, visit IAmHerbalife.com.
