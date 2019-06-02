Herbalife Nutrition :, Host of the Inaugural 2019 Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles, Congratulates Winners Sarah Haskins and Robbie Webster

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) congratulates Sarah Haskins and Robbie Webster, who took top podium spots at the inaugural Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles. This event welcomed over 900 elite and amateur triathletes as well as more than 2,000 total participants from the U.S., Asia, and South America.

“Herbalife Nutrition is proud to bring the triathlon back to Los Angeles, after a five year hiatus. This USAT sanctioned event brought some of the sport's best athletes to our hometown and showcased the best Los Angeles has to offer, from Venice to downtown LA,” said Michael Johnson, Chairman and CEO, Herbalife Nutrition.

In the men’s elite division, Robbie Webster, who trains in Tacoma, Washington, crossed the finish line with a time of 1 hour, 50 minutes and 15 seconds. In second place, Robbie Decker from Boulder, Colorado completed the race with a time of 1 hour, 50 minutes and 44 seconds and Ben Collins from Seattle, Washington nabbed the last podium spot with a time of 1 hour, 50 minutes and 50 seconds.

Winning the women’s elite division, Sarah Haskins, who trains in St. Louis, Missouri crossed the finish line with a time of 2 hours, 1 minute and 7 seconds. Second place, Heather Jackson from Bend, Oregon completed the race with a time of 2 hours, 1 minute, 26 seconds and Alicia Kaye from Clermont, Florida took the third place position with a time of 2 hours, 2 minutes, 5 seconds.

The Herbalife24 Triathlon brought the sport of triathlon back to the streets of Los Angeles. At 6 AM, athletes began the ocean swim at the iconic Venice Beach. After participants exited the water, the race continued on bike down Venice Blvd. and through the heart of Los Angeles, ultimately culminating alongside iconic LA landmarks and finishing at the famed L.A. Live outdoor venue.

This Triathlon, the only urban point-to-point course, offered athletes various options from an International and Sprint distance triathlon and relays as well as an Aquabike, 5-kilometer Run/Walk, and Corporate Triathlon Relay.

From the winners to the last person to cross, runners heard their names called out by Mike Reilly. Reilly, the iconic global IRONMAN announcer known for his “You Are An IRONMAN!” exclamation as competitors crossed the finish line, brought a version of his trademark call to the Herbalife24 Triathlon.

Upon completing the race, athletes and spectators came together at the Finish Line Festival. This festival features entertainment, a kids zone, beer garden, food truck, massage area and the Herbalife24 Recovery Zone.

Additionally, this race is one of the qualifying events for the 2019 Toyota USA Triathlon Olympic Distance Age Group National Championships, set for August 5 in Cleveland.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products and programs - since 1980. Herbalife Nutrition offers high-quality, science-backed products, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife Nutrition Independent Distributor, and a supportive community that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Herbalife Nutrition’s targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available through its Independent Distributors in more than 90 countries.

Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation, a non-profit organization that assists community organizations focused on providing good nutrition. Herbalife Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe.

Herbalife Nutrition has more than 8,300 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit IAmHerbalife.com.

