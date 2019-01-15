Herbalife Nutrition : Hosts 6th Annual Nutrition Industry Scientific Summit

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF), a premier global nutrition company
whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier, today hosted
the 6th annual nutrition industry scientific summit, in
Torrance, California. At the summit, industry experts and those from
academia shared information and new strategies on a broad range of
nutrition-related topics, including developments in botanical
identification, manufacturing quality control, the science of gut
health, and the Food Safety Modernization Act.
"Our continued investment in technology, research and manufacturing
quality, further strengthens our position as a nutrition industry leader
and helps set industry standards,” said Dr. John Agwunobi, Co-President
and Chief Health and Nutrition Officer, Herbalife Nutrition.
Herbalife Nutrition quality control analytical scientist, Dr. Zhengfei
Lu and Dr. Steven Newmaster, professor of Botany & Genomics at the
University of Guelph, Canada, demonstrated a botanical DNA field-testing
device and discussed methodologies that could help all manufacturers
accurately identify botanicals. Additionally, Herbalife Nutrition
announced that Dr. Lu’s paper has been accepted for publishing in the
peer reviewed Journal of AOAC International. The paper, "Single
Laboratory Validation of a Two-Tiered DNA Barcoding Method for Raw
Botanical Identification," describes how the new technology aides in the
quality control of manufactured nutrition products. After publication,
it will be available as an open access article via the organization’s
web page: http://aoac.publisher.ingentaconnect.com/content/aoac/jaoac.
Dr. David Heber, Chairman of the Herbalife Nutrition Institute and
Founding Director of the Center for Human Nutrition at the University of
California, Los Angeles, shared insights into the human microbiome, the
new science behind its relationship with botanicals, and how a healthy
microbiome directly links to people’s health and happiness.
In addition to a presentation on scientific advances and innovations,
attendees received a regulatory update on the Food Safety Modernization
Act from Darryl Sullivan, AOAC/Eurofins. Dr. Kristy Appelhans, senior
director of Global Consumer Safety, and Joyce Cao, senior analyst of
Global Consumer Safety at Herbalife Nutrition provided an important
overview of frameworks for best practices in post-market consumer safety
and product quality monitoring.
