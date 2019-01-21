Herbalife Nutrition : IMPACT Basketball Center Renamed Herbalife Nutrition IMPACT Basketball Center

Herbalife Nutrition Brings Personalized Nutrition to Players

Former NBA Pros Host a Youth Basketball Clinic at Opening Event

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF), a premier global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier, today announced a two-year partnership with IMPACT Basketball, renaming their newest, state-of-the-art facility in Las Vegas the Herbalife Nutrition IMPACT Basketball Center. As the official title and sports nutrition sponsor, the Company’s team of sports nutritionists will provide basketball players with customized nutrition plans to help elevate their game. The partnership includes athletes’ access to Herbalife24 NSF Certified for Sports® product line at all three of their training facilities in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sarasota, Florida and Los Angeles, California.

"We are thrilled to be the official sports nutrition partner for the new Herbalife Nutrition IMPACT Basketball Centers to provide athletes with proper nutrition during their rigorous training regimens,” said Ibi Montesino, senior vice president and managing director, North America region, Herbalife Nutrition.

At the opening event, former NBA players Patrick O’Bryant, who spent his 13-year career playing for the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, Tyronn Lue, former Head Coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers and an 11-year veteran of the LA Lakers and seven other NBA teams, along with IMPACT’s founder, Joe Abunassar, led a basketball clinic to offer coaching tips for local students from Teach for America (TFA). From on-court play to practice drills and conditioning, 30 students were able to experience high-level training at a young age.

“We are excited to have provided this unique opportunity. It’s a great way for them to stay healthy and active,” said Sean Parker, executive director of Teach for America. “Research shows kids who participate in sports have a higher academic achievement, lower dropout rates and develop essential skills like team work and time management.”

Herbalife Nutrition IMPACT Basketball Center is recognized as the premiere destination for basketball players at all levels. More than 200 players ranging from professionals, collegiate stars and high school players, as well as teams worldwide have trained at this facility. In addition to developing skills on the court, athletes also learn about the importance of nutrition.

“Nutrition is one of the four core principles of our player development strategy,” said Joe Abunassar, founder and president of the Herbalife Nutrition IMPACT Basketball Centers. “This partnership will not only benefit our players here at the Herbalife Nutrition IMPACT Basketball Center, but also the trainers at our other facilities and through our online programs, which will now include nutritional videos and blogs.”

The Herbalife Nutrition IMPACT Basketball Centers are affiliated with ProActive Sports in Santa Ana, California, where Herbalife Nutrition has worked with top athletes for over four years, maximizing their performance through personalized nutrition as they train for the NFL* combine.

Herbalife24® products are NSF Certified for Sport®** free from athletic banned substances, all claims made on the label have been independently verified. The Herbalife24 product line is available exclusively through Herbalife Nutrition independent distributors.

*Herbalife Nutrition is not affiliated with the NBA or NFL organizations.

** NSF and Certified for Sport are registered trademarks of NSF International.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products and programs - since 1980. Herbalife Nutrition offers high-quality, science-backed products, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife Nutrition independent distributor, and a supportive community approach that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Herbalife Nutrition’s targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available through its independent distributors in more than 90 countries.

Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation, a non-profit organization that assists community organizations focused on providing good nutrition. Herbalife Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe.

Herbalife Nutrition has approximately 8,300 employees worldwide with net sales of approximately $4.4 billion in 2017.

To learn more, visit IAmHerbalife.com.

About IMPACT Basketball Center

IMPACT Basketball is the world’s premiere destination for NBA players, international professionals, collegiate stars and high school players, as well as professional, college and high school teams worldwide. IMPACT is home to players at every level who seek to improve, develop, and transform themselves into better athletes, more highly skilled players, and more versatile competitors as they prepare for the highest levels of the game. For more information, visit www.impactbball.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190121005445/en/