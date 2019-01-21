Herbalife Nutrition : IMPACT Basketball Center Renamed Herbalife Nutrition IMPACT Basketball Center

Herbalife
Nutrition (NYSE: HLF), a premier global nutrition company whose
purpose is to make the world healthier and happier, today announced a
two-year partnership with IMPACT Basketball, renaming their newest,
state-of-the-art facility in Las Vegas the Herbalife Nutrition IMPACT
Basketball Center. As the official title and sports nutrition
sponsor, the Company’s team of sports nutritionists will provide
basketball players with customized nutrition plans to help elevate their
game. The partnership includes athletes’ access to Herbalife24
NSF
Certified for Sports® product line at all three of their training
facilities in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sarasota, Florida and Los Angeles,
California.
"We are thrilled to be the official sports nutrition partner for the new
Herbalife Nutrition IMPACT Basketball Centers to provide athletes with
proper nutrition during their rigorous training regimens,” said Ibi
Montesino, senior vice president and managing director, North America
region, Herbalife Nutrition.
At the opening event, former NBA players Patrick O’Bryant, who spent his
13-year career playing for the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics,
Tyronn Lue, former Head Coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers and an 11-year
veteran of the LA Lakers and seven other NBA teams, along with IMPACT’s
founder, Joe Abunassar, led a basketball clinic to offer coaching tips
for local students from Teach for America (TFA). From on-court play to
practice drills and conditioning, 30 students were able to experience
high-level training at a young age.
“We are excited to have provided this unique opportunity. It’s a great
way for them to stay healthy and active,” said Sean Parker, executive
director of Teach for America. “Research shows kids who participate in
sports have a higher academic achievement, lower dropout rates and
develop essential skills like team work and time management.”
Herbalife Nutrition IMPACT Basketball Center is recognized as the
premiere destination for basketball players at all levels. More than 200
players ranging from professionals, collegiate stars and high school
players, as well as teams worldwide have trained at this facility. In
addition to developing skills on the court, athletes also learn about
the importance of nutrition.
“Nutrition is one of the four core principles of our player development
strategy,” said Joe Abunassar, founder and president of the Herbalife
Nutrition IMPACT Basketball Centers. “This partnership will not only
benefit our players here at the Herbalife Nutrition IMPACT Basketball
Center, but also the trainers at our other facilities and through our
online programs, which will now include nutritional videos and blogs.”
The Herbalife Nutrition IMPACT Basketball Centers are affiliated with
ProActive Sports in Santa Ana, California, where Herbalife Nutrition has
worked with top athletes for over four years, maximizing their
performance through personalized nutrition as they train for the NFL*
combine.
Herbalife24® products are NSF
Certified for Sport®** free from athletic banned substances, all
claims made on the label have been independently verified. The
Herbalife24 product line is available exclusively through Herbalife
Nutrition independent distributors.
*Herbalife Nutrition is not affiliated with the NBA or NFL organizations.
**
NSF and Certified for Sport are registered trademarks of NSF
International.
About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to
make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission
for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products
and programs - since 1980. Herbalife Nutrition offers high-quality,
science-backed products, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife Nutrition
independent distributor, and a supportive community approach that
inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.
Herbalife Nutrition’s targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and
fitness and personal care products are available through its independent
distributors in more than 90 countries.
Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation, a
non-profit organization that assists community organizations focused on
providing good nutrition. Herbalife Nutrition is also proud to sponsor
more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe.
Herbalife Nutrition has approximately 8,300 employees worldwide with net
sales of approximately $4.4 billion in 2017.
To learn more, visit IAmHerbalife.com.
About IMPACT Basketball Center
IMPACT Basketball is the world’s premiere destination for NBA players,
international professionals, collegiate stars and high school players,
as well as professional, college and high school teams worldwide. IMPACT
is home to players at every level who seek to improve, develop, and
transform themselves into better athletes, more highly skilled players,
and more versatile competitors as they prepare for the highest levels of
the game. For more information, visit www.impactbball.com.
