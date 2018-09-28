Herbalife Nutrition : Is Climbing New Heights for Health as the Official Nutrition Sponsor of the 2018 YMCA Stair Climb for Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE: HLF) Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier, is the Official Nutrition Sponsor of the Ketchum-Downtown YMCA Stair Climb for Los Angeles to be held today in Los Angeles. Herbalife Nutrition will help fuel more than 4,000 Stair Climb participants with water and energy bars as they ascend 1,664 steps to reach the pinnacle of the US Bank Tower in Downtown Los Angeles.

'At Herbalife Nutrition we are driven by purpose - to make the world healthier and happier - and we proudly support the YMCA and our shared mission of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle,' said Neil Spiers, vice president, Global Business Services, Herbalife Nutrition and Downtown YMCA board member. 'We value YMCA's commitment to improving and strengthening our communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.'

Now in its sixth consecutive year as sponsor of the YMCA Stair Climb, Herbalife Nutrition CEO Rich Goudis, EVP Frank Lamberti and SVP Alex Amezquita will join 70 Herbalife Nutrition employees in their annual 75-story climb to the top of the building. To help boost all participants on their journey to the top, Herbalife Nutrition is donating more than 10,000 products, including Herbalife24 Achieve Bars, CR7 Drive sports drink mix, bottles of water and Protein Deluxe Bars.

The Company's support of YMCA is part of Herbalife Nutrition's broader community engagement program aimed at promoting good nutrition, including aid to the American Red Cross for its local, national and global disaster relief and emergency preparedness efforts. The Company's philanthropic focus of helping provide nutrition support to vulnerable children and families around the world, is actuated in the L.A. area through several local charity organizations, including 'A Place Called Home,' the Children's Institute Inc., and the Union Rescue Mission.

'We are deeply grateful for Herbalife Nutrition's partnership and participants love the energy boosting and thirst-quenching products that they generously provide,' said Ketchum-Downtown YMCA's Executive Director, Carol Pfannkuche. 'We value the support from businesses like Herbalife Nutrition who help us achieve our goal of creating lasting personal and social change in our communities.'

This is the 25th Anniversary of the Stair Climb for the Los Angeles YMCA. The event raises funds for the community and supports numerous subsidized YMCA programs, including those that fight obesity, and helps make possible participation for children, teens, families, and seniors in some of the most under-resourced neighborhoods in the city.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products & programs - since 1980. Together with our Herbalife Nutrition independent distributors, we are committed to providing solutions to the worldwide problems of poor nutrition and obesity, an aging population and skyrocketing public healthcare costs, while supporting the rise in entrepreneurs of all ages. Herbalife Nutrition offers high-quality, science-backed products, most of which are produced in Company-operated facilities; one-on-one coaching with a Herbalife Nutrition independent distributor; and a supportive community approach that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Herbalife Nutrition's targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness, and personal care products are available exclusively to and through dedicated Herbalife Nutrition distributors in more than 90 countries.

As a global supplier of herbal supplements, Herbalife Nutrition uses more than 150 botanical ingredients, including soybeans, tea and aloe. The company has a robust, science-based product development process guided by a team of more than 300 scientists, 36 of them Ph.Ds., to assure the quality of the products. The Company has invested more than $300 million during the past six years in its manufacturing facilities and now makes approximately 65 percent of all its nutrition products in-house.

Through its corporate social responsibility efforts, Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) and its CasaHerbalife Nutrition programs to help bring good nutrition to children in need. Herbalife Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe, including Cristiano Ronaldo, the LA Galaxy and numerous Olympic teams.

Herbalife Nutrition has approximately 8,300 employees worldwide, and its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HLF) with net sales of approximately $4.4 billion in 2017. To learn more, visit Herbalife.com or IAmHerbalife.com.

Herbalife Nutrition also encourages investors to visit its investor relations website at ir.Herbalife.com as financial and other information is updated, and new information is posted.

About Stuart M. Ketchum Downtown YMCA

Ketchum-Downtown YMCA is one of 26 branches of YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles, a non-profit organization that serves more than a quarter million families each year. Welcoming individuals of all ages, faiths and backgrounds, the Y is committed to nurturing everyone's potential in spirit, mind and body. No one is turned away due to the inability to pay. Through programs that promote youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, Ketchum-Downtown YMCA inspires its community to learn, grow and thrive. For more information about Ketchum-Downtown YMCA, visit www.ymcala.org/ketchum-downtown.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/herbalife-nutrition-is-climbing-new-heights-for-health-as-the-official-nutrition-sponsor-of-the-2018-ymca-stair-climb-for-los-angeles-300720815.html

SOURCE Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Jennifer Butler, VP, Media Relations, Jenb@herbalife.com, 213.745.0420