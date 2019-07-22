Log in
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD

Herbalife Nutrition : James Nelson to Succeed Jeffrey Dunn as Lead Independent Director

07/22/2019 | 08:31pm EDT

The Board of Directors of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) (“the Company”) today elected James Nelson as lead director, effective immediately. Nelson will succeed Jeffrey Dunn, who, after 10 years of service on the Board, including five years as lead director, is retiring from the Board so he may devote more time to his new role as CEO of Bolthouse Farms.

Nelson, who is the CEO of Global Net Lease Inc., a publicly traded real estate investment trust, has served on the Herbalife Nutrition Board since 2014.

“Jim Nelson has been a significant contributor to our board for the past five years,” said Michael Johnson, Herbalife Nutrition Chairman and CEO. “His keen understanding of our various industries and the financial markets, combined with his passion for Herbalife Nutrition, will help drive our continued growth and I look forward to his continued guidance as we move the Company forward.”

Johnson continued, “On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Jeff for his extraordinary service over the last 10 years. His leadership, dedication and commitment to our company has been invaluable. He is a wonderful friend and we wish him great success at Bolthouse Farms.”

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products and programs - since 1980. Together with our Herbalife Nutrition independent distributors, we are committed to providing solutions to poor nutrition and obesity, an aging population, and skyrocketing public healthcare costs, while also providing a means for entrepreneurs of all ages to pursue a business opportunity. Herbalife Nutrition offers high-quality, science-backed products, most of which are produced in Company-operated facilities, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife Nutrition independent distributor, and a supportive community approach that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Herbalife Nutrition’s targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available exclusively to and through its independent distributors in more than 90 countries. Through its corporate social responsibility efforts, Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) and its Casa Herbalife programs to help bring good nutrition to children in need. Herbalife Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe.

Herbalife Nutrition has approximately 8,900 employees worldwide, and its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HLF) with net sales of approximately $4.9 billion in 2018. To learn more, visit Herbalife.com or IAmHerbalife.com.

Herbalife Nutrition also encourages investors to visit its investor relations website at ir.herbalife.com as financial and other information is updated and new information is posted.


Business Wire 2019
