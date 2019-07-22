Herbalife Nutrition : James Nelson to Succeed Jeffrey Dunn as Lead Independent Director

The Board of Directors of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) (“the Company”) today elected James Nelson as lead director, effective immediately. Nelson will succeed Jeffrey Dunn, who, after 10 years of service on the Board, including five years as lead director, is retiring from the Board so he may devote more time to his new role as CEO of Bolthouse Farms.

Nelson, who is the CEO of Global Net Lease Inc., a publicly traded real estate investment trust, has served on the Herbalife Nutrition Board since 2014.

“Jim Nelson has been a significant contributor to our board for the past five years,” said Michael Johnson, Herbalife Nutrition Chairman and CEO. “His keen understanding of our various industries and the financial markets, combined with his passion for Herbalife Nutrition, will help drive our continued growth and I look forward to his continued guidance as we move the Company forward.”

Johnson continued, “On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Jeff for his extraordinary service over the last 10 years. His leadership, dedication and commitment to our company has been invaluable. He is a wonderful friend and we wish him great success at Bolthouse Farms.”

