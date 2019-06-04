Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Herbalife Nutrition Ltd    HLF   KYG4412G1010

HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD

(HLF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Herbalife Nutrition : Named Official Sports Nutrition Partner of 2019 International Champions Cup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 09:17am EDT

Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF), is named the official sports nutrition partner of the International Champions Cup (ICC). The ICC, founded in 2013, is the world’s premier annual summer soccer tournament featuring 12 of the top clubs in the world, playing 18 matches in 16 cities across North America, Europe and Asia, and is owned and operated by Relevent Sports Group (RSG). Herbalife Nutrition’s partnership with this year’s tournament brings matches to China on July 24 and 25, and was made possible by the China Investment Fund, using tax incentives provided by the Chinese government. Herbalife Nutrition’s sports nutrition line, currently used by more than 190 athletes and sports teams around the world, will be available on the field at all matches for players to use.

“As soccer fans ourselves, we’re excited to help bring the International Champions Cup to fans all over the world. It’s especially exciting to have matches played in China, where millions of fans will have an opportunity to cheer on some of the world’s premier soccer teams,” said Michael Johnson, CEO of Herbalife Nutrition. “The teams and players participating in ICC matches are competing at the highest level of the sport, so you know that conditioning, nutrition and hydration are key factors to their success.”

Top soccer teams from around the world, including Juventus, Manchester United, Arsenal, FC Bayern and Tottenham Hotspur will have access to the Herbalife Nutrition NSF certified for sports hydration and nutrition products at all tournament matches. The International Champions Women’s Cup, starting August 15 in Cary, North Carolina, will also benefit from Herbalife Nutrition products and will feature company-sponsored Atletico de Madrid Women’s soccer club, as well as the North Carolina Courage, Lyon and Manchester City.

“It’s important for us at Relevent Sports Group to find global partners who share our vision for the growth of soccer,” said Aaron Ryan, Chief Operating Officer of Relevent Sports Group. “Herbalife Nutrition has a long history of supporting soccer, so it was a natural fit to bring them on as the sports nutrition provider for the International Champions Cup.”

In addition to festivities surrounding the matches, Herbalife Nutrition and the ICC will partner with local charitable organizations, Angel Hears Love and Teenager Football Competition, to engage with local community youth by hosting player meet-and-greets, skills clinics and donation of seats to the games.

The ICC match schedule can be found at https://www.internationalchampionscup.com/schedule.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products and programs - since 1980. Herbalife Nutrition offers high-quality, science-backed products, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife Nutrition independent distributor, and a supportive community that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Herbalife Nutrition’s targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available through its independent distributors in more than 90 countries.

Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation, a non-profit organization that assists community organizations focused on providing good nutrition. Herbalife Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe.

Herbalife Nutrition has more than 8,300 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit IAmHerbalife.com.

About Relevent Sports Group

Relevent Sports Group (RSG) is the premier soccer events and media business in North America and Asia. RSG operates the International Champions Cup, the summer’s largest club tournament featuring the world’s best teams in iconic venues. Regarded as one of the most influential privately-owned soccer companies internationally, RSG is focused on expanding its footprint, creating a year-round soccer platform including new properties, the Women’s ICC and Futures tournament, Alianza de Futbol, the leading marketer and producer of Hispanic soccer programs in the U.S., and the first-of-its-kind joint venture with LaLiga to promote soccer in North America.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD
09:17aHERBALIFE NUTRITION : Named Official Sports Nutrition Partner of 2019 Internatio..
BU
06/02HERBALIFE NUTRITION : Host of the Inaugural 2019 Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angel..
BU
05/31HERBALIFE NUTRITION : Fostering healthier, productive workplace from inside out
AQ
05/21HERBALIFE NUTRITION : celebrates 20 years of success in India with unveiling of ..
AQ
05/10HERBALIFE NUTRITION : Q1 2019 Herbalife Ltd. Earnings Transcript
PU
05/02HERBALIFE NUTRITION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
05/02HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
05/02HERBALIFE NUTRITION : After a Record-Breaking Year in 2018, Herbalife Nutrition ..
BU
05/01HERBALIFE NUTRITION : Only 33 Days Before Thousands Of Spectators Are Expected T..
PU
04/30HERBALIFE NUTRITION : & Proactive Sports Performance Congratulate the Six New NF..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 047 M
EBIT 2019 682 M
Net income 2019 407 M
Debt 2019 1 293 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,11
P/E ratio 2020 12,66
EV / Sales 2019 1,56x
EV / Sales 2020 1,45x
Capitalization 6 590 M
Chart HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD
Duration : Period :
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 65,3 $
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael O. Johnson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John G. DeSimone Co-President & Chief Strategic Officer
John O. Agwunobi Co-President, Chief Health & Nutrition Officer
David Pezzullo Chief Operating Officer
Shin-Shing Chiu Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD-29.13%6 590
BY-HEALTH CO LTD--.--%4 100
BALCHEM CORPORATION16.86%2 960
SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO14.07%1 766
MEDIFAST INC2.91%1 531
BLACKMORES LIMITED-25.49%1 102
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About