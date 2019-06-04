Herbalife Nutrition : Named Official Sports Nutrition Partner of 2019 International Champions Cup

Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF), is named the official sports nutrition partner of the International Champions Cup (ICC). The ICC, founded in 2013, is the world’s premier annual summer soccer tournament featuring 12 of the top clubs in the world, playing 18 matches in 16 cities across North America, Europe and Asia, and is owned and operated by Relevent Sports Group (RSG). Herbalife Nutrition’s partnership with this year’s tournament brings matches to China on July 24 and 25, and was made possible by the China Investment Fund, using tax incentives provided by the Chinese government. Herbalife Nutrition’s sports nutrition line, currently used by more than 190 athletes and sports teams around the world, will be available on the field at all matches for players to use.

“As soccer fans ourselves, we’re excited to help bring the International Champions Cup to fans all over the world. It’s especially exciting to have matches played in China, where millions of fans will have an opportunity to cheer on some of the world’s premier soccer teams,” said Michael Johnson, CEO of Herbalife Nutrition. “The teams and players participating in ICC matches are competing at the highest level of the sport, so you know that conditioning, nutrition and hydration are key factors to their success.”

Top soccer teams from around the world, including Juventus, Manchester United, Arsenal, FC Bayern and Tottenham Hotspur will have access to the Herbalife Nutrition NSF certified for sports hydration and nutrition products at all tournament matches. The International Champions Women’s Cup, starting August 15 in Cary, North Carolina, will also benefit from Herbalife Nutrition products and will feature company-sponsored Atletico de Madrid Women’s soccer club, as well as the North Carolina Courage, Lyon and Manchester City.

“It’s important for us at Relevent Sports Group to find global partners who share our vision for the growth of soccer,” said Aaron Ryan, Chief Operating Officer of Relevent Sports Group. “Herbalife Nutrition has a long history of supporting soccer, so it was a natural fit to bring them on as the sports nutrition provider for the International Champions Cup.”

In addition to festivities surrounding the matches, Herbalife Nutrition and the ICC will partner with local charitable organizations, Angel Hears Love and Teenager Football Competition, to engage with local community youth by hosting player meet-and-greets, skills clinics and donation of seats to the games.

The ICC match schedule can be found at https://www.internationalchampionscup.com/schedule.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products and programs - since 1980. Herbalife Nutrition offers high-quality, science-backed products, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife Nutrition independent distributor, and a supportive community that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Herbalife Nutrition’s targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available through its independent distributors in more than 90 countries.

Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation, a non-profit organization that assists community organizations focused on providing good nutrition. Herbalife Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe.

Herbalife Nutrition has more than 8,300 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit IAmHerbalife.com.

About Relevent Sports Group

Relevent Sports Group (RSG) is the premier soccer events and media business in North America and Asia. RSG operates the International Champions Cup, the summer’s largest club tournament featuring the world’s best teams in iconic venues. Regarded as one of the most influential privately-owned soccer companies internationally, RSG is focused on expanding its footprint, creating a year-round soccer platform including new properties, the Women’s ICC and Futures tournament, Alianza de Futbol, the leading marketer and producer of Hispanic soccer programs in the U.S., and the first-of-its-kind joint venture with LaLiga to promote soccer in North America.

