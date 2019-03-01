Herbalife Nutrition : Q4 2018 Herbalife Ltd. Earnings Transcript

HERBALIFE INTERNATIONAL OF AMERICA, INC.

February 19, 2019

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. On the call today is Michael Johnson, the company's Chairman and CEO, John DeSimone, the company's Co-President and Chief Strategic Officer; and Dr. John Agwunobi, the company's Co-President and Chief Health and Nutrition Officer; and Eric Monroe, the company's Director, Investor Relations.

Eric Monroe:

Before we begin, as a reminder, during this conference call, we may make forward-looking within the meaning of the Federal Securities Laws. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could actual results to differ materially from those discussed or anticipated. For a complete discussion of risks associated with these forward-looking statements in our business, we encourage you to refer to today's earnings release and our SEC filings, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K.

Our forward looking statements are based upon information currently available to us. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. In addition, during this call, certain financial performance

measures may be discussed that differ from comparable measures contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, referred to you by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures assist management and investors in evaluating our performance and preparing period-to-period results of operations in a more meaningful and consistent manner, as discussed in greater detail in the supplemental schedules to our earnings release. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included in our earnings press release submitted to the SEC. These reconciliations together with additional supplemental information are also available at the Investor Relations section of our Web Site herbalife.com. Additionally, when management makes reference to volumes during this conference call, they are referring to volume points.

Michael O. Johnson:

Michael O. Johnson: Good afternoon, everyone, thank you for joining us on the call today. Let me start out by saying that our momentum in Herbalife Nutrition is as strong as ever. It's great to be back on this call with you and in resuming my former role, I'm really excited about continuing to propel us towards the future building off these tremendous fourth quarter results that you saw on our press release today. We believe the trajectory of our business is incredibly promising. The progress we have made through innovation, broadening our product portfolio and building out our technology platform to help our distributors improve their productivity and profitability is truly remarkable.

As you know, I'm extremely familiar with the world-class leadership team that we have overseeing these strategies and am confident that we won't miss a beat. I have been working close with my good friends and Co-Presidents, Dr. John Agwunobi, and John DeSimone; Chief Operating Officer, Dave Pezzullo; Executive Vice Chairman Des Walsh, and others as we leverage our momentum and continue to drive our strong performance and growth. I'm incredibly proud of this management team and their hard work and commitment to our goal of being the world's premier nutrition company.

Our company is as strong as ever, and our solid foundation, unmatched enthusiasm and results have positioned us well for long-term growth. Our performance has been outstanding thanks to the incredible efforts, dedication and skills of our independent distributors and employees. John DeSimone will go into the financial details shortly, but I'd like to call out a few highlights from 2018.

For the full year, we reported net sales growth of over 10 percent compared to 2017, including year-over-year increases in 8 of our top 10 markets. In terms of volume points, for the full year, we set a new all-time record-high for the company, including growth in 5 of our 6 regions. In 2019, we planned to not only continue our growth, but also to expand our mission around the world, 1 distributor and 1 customer at a time. This is a great time to be part of Herbalife nutrition and to be leading this talented team of distributors and employees who are committed to continuing this momentum and driving results.

John G. DeSimone:

John G. DeSimone: Today, I'll start by discussing the company's fourth quarter and full year 2018 reported and adjusted results, which include key market highlights. I'll then review our first quarter and full year 2019 guidance.

Fourth quarter net sales of $1.2 billion represents an increase of 9 percent on a reported basis, compared to the fourth quarter in 2017; full year 2018 worldwide reported net sales of $4.9 billion represents a year-over-year increase of 10 percent. Volume points for the fourth quarter 2018 were approximately $1.5 billion, which represents an increase of approximately 11.8 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 and benefited by approximately 70 basis points from a number of (tests) we implemented during 2018 related to changes in product volume point values. This is the largest fourth quarter volume point results in the company's history and represents the third consecutive quarterly volume point record as both the second for the third quarter's volume point results where all-time highs, respectively.

It is, therefore, no surprise that full year 2018 volume points of approximately $5.9 billion was an all-time record-high. Four of our 6 regions, EMEA, APAC, China and Mexico, set volume point records in 2018. Although, Mexico was aided by approximately 180 basis points from the previously discussed volume point value adjustments.

With respect to earnings, related to the U.S. tax reform, the company recorded a noncash charge of approximately $29.5 million. This represents an additional valuation allowance on foreign tax credit carryforwards, resulted from the finalization of the provisional charge within the 1-year measurement period together with the further guidance release by the Treasury Department in Q4. Due to this noncash charge during the quarter, we've reported a net income of approximately $48.9 million or $0.34 per diluted share. For the fourth quarter, adjusted earnings per adjusted diluted share were $0.63.

Note that our adjusted results include expenses related to the China Growth and Impact Investment Program of approximately $8.2 million or $0.04 per share that was excluded from our guidance. Despite our adjusted EPS, including these expenses, that were excluded from our guidance, we still exceeded the high end of our guidance range of $0.60 per share. As a reminder, these expenses, while fungible, are effectively funded by China grants that have already been excluded from our adjusted results. These expenses were not incurred during the compatible period for the fourth quarter 2017 and are not included in our future guidance.

Additionally, our adjusted EPS figures continue to exclude items we consider to be outside of normal company operations (where) we believe will be useful to investors when analyzing period-over-period comparisons of our results. Please refer to our fourth quarter 2018 earnings press release for additional details on these adjustments. The impact of currency fluctuations represented a year-over-year headwind of approximately $0.06 per share on results for the fourth quarter and approximately $0.05 per share on a full year basis.

Reported gross margin for the fourth quarter of 81 percent increased by approximately 20 basis points compared to the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by the favorable impact of retail price increases and

country mix, partially offset by unfavorable cost changes related to self manufacturing and strategic sourcing and the negative impact of foreign currency fluctuations. Fourth quarter 2018 reported and adjusted SG&A as a percentage of net sales were 40.9 percent and 40.6 percent, respectively. Excluding China member payments, adjusted SG&A as a percentage of net sales was 30 percent, approximately 40 basis points higher than the fourth quarter 2017, primarily driven by the timing of event spending, where a large distributor event which was held in Q3 of 2017 was held in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Our fourth quarter reported effective tax rate was approximately 57 percent and was primarily driven by the previously mentioned valuation allowance of $29.5 million. Our adjusted effective tax rate was 26.4 percent, which was lower than our expectations, primarily, due to the impact of the (geomix).

Turning to full year 2018 reported net income was $296.6 million or $1.98 per diluted share compared to reported net income of $213.9 million or $1.29 per diluted share for the full year 2017. Two-thousand-eighteen adjusted diluted EPS was $2.88 per adjusted diluted share, reflecting a 19 percent increase compared to the $2.43 per diluted share for the full year 2017.

Our business generated substantial cash flow from operations in 2018; $648 million in cash flow from operations represents an approximate 10 percent increase from the $591 million generated in 2017; 2018 reported and adjusted results were negatively impacted by expenses of approximately $14 million or $0.07 per share related to the China Growth and Impact Investment Program. As well as approximately $0.05 per share from foreign currency fluctuation. Our full year adjusted tax rate of 24.8 percent benefited by approximately 260 basis points or $0.10 per adjusted diluted share due to excess tax benefits in the exercise of equity grants. As a reminder, our 2019 guidance does not include any future potential tax effects from equity grants that could benefit our tax rate.

Now let me shift to review of our regional and market highlights. The strength of the U.S. business continued into the fourth quarter with volume increasing by 12 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. We ended 2018 with