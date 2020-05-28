Herbalife Nutrition : and the Herbalife Nutrition : Foundation Observe #WorldHungerDay

The Company Pledges $100,000 to The Hunger Project, Dedicated the Month of May to Women and Hunger

Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, along with the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF), today announced an additional $100,000 pledge to expand its partnership with The Hunger Project (THP), under its Nutrition for Zero Hunger initiative. The partnership will be extended for an additional three years to fund the organization’s women-centered, community-led development and educational programs, investing in rural communities around the world affected by food insecurity and malnutrition.

“In honor of #WorldHungerDay, we are happy to provide additional support to The Hunger Project and collaborate with them on eliminating hunger,” said Alan Hoffman, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Herbalife Nutrition.

According to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), 821 million people live with chronic hunger worldwide. May 28 is World Hunger Day, an annual day of awareness created by and hosted by THP as a time to highlight the critical need for sustainable solutions to hunger and poverty and to inspire everyone to be a part of the solution. Hunger is significantly worse in countries with agricultural systems that are highly sensitive to rainfall and temperature variability and severe drought, and where the livelihood of a high proportion of the population depends on local farming.

In the last year, Nutrition for Zero Hunger was able to help fund the work of The Hunger Project, which impacts more than 16 million people through water, sanitation and hygiene programs, food insecurity workshops, and women’s leadership trainings, in more than 13,000 communities around the world.

“Studies have shown that when women are supported and empowered, all of society benefits,” said Jenna Recuber, Global Vice President, The Hunger Project. “We’re thankful for partners like Herbalife Nutrition, whose support empowers women and men to be agents of their own development. Partnerships like this are critical to creating sustainable change in rural communities that are ending their own hunger.”

According to the FAO, if women farmers had the same access to resources as men, the number of hungry people in the world could be reduced by up to 150 million. Earlier this month, the Company celebrated Women’s Health Week by developing a “Women and Hunger” campaign, creating a series of graphics, animations and blog content to raise awareness and generate discussion on how gender equity plays a role in global problems like hunger and food insecurity.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

About Nutrition for Zero Hunger

Through Nutrition for Zero Hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is helping tackle rising global hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition. As a leader in the nutrition industry, we are committed to addressing this need through combined efforts for access to healthy nutrition and nutrition education. Nutrition for Zero Hunger aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal #2, which calls for bold action to end malnutrition in all its forms by 2030, as well as solutions to end global hunger and improve nutrition worldwide. The initiative addresses global hunger, food security and malnutrition through key commitments to ensure greater access, education and empowerment of healthy nutrition worldwide.

About The Hunger Project

Founded in 1977, The Hunger Project is a global non-profit organization whose mission is to end hunger and poverty by pioneering sustainable, community-led, women-centered strategies and advocating for their widespread adoption in countries throughout the world. The Hunger Project is active in 23 countries, with its global headquarters in New York.

The Hunger Project is a global movement of individuals and organizations that includes members in the United States and Partner Countries (Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom) investing in more than 16,000 communities throughout Africa (Benin, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Ghana, Malawi, Mozambique, Senegal, Uganda and Zambia); South Asia (Bangladesh and India); and Latin America (Mexico and Peru) who are leading their own change.

The Hunger Project is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization in the United States. Our Federal tax number (EIN) is 94-2443282. Learn more about the organization at www.thp.org.

